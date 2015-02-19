(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed SNS REAAL
N.V. (SNS REAAL)
insurance entities, SRLEV N.V. and REAAL Schadeverzekeringen
N.V.'s (together,
REAAL Insurance) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of
'BBB' on Rating
Watch Evolving (RWE).
The rating actions follow the announcement that China-based
Anbang Group
Holdings Co Ltd (Anbang), a subsidiary of Anbang Insurance Group
Co Ltd, has
agreed to acquire REAAL Insurance from SNS REAAL for a
consideration of EUR150m,
inject capital of between EUR770m and EUR1bn and pay down
EUR552m intercompany
loans.
The transaction is expected to complete in 3Q15 and remains
subject to
regulatory approvals. In addition, if there is a meaningful
decline in REAAL
Insurance's accounting equity between 31 December 2014 and 30
June 2015, Anbang
has the right to dissolve the agreement. Resolution of the RWE
will be dependent
on completion of the deal.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
If the acquisition goes ahead, the ratings of REAAL Insurance
will depend, in
part, on the credit quality of Anbang, which Fitch plans to
assess. In addition,
Fitch will assess the importance of REAAL Insurance to the
Anbang investment
portfolio.
The deal would remove uncertainty over the future ownership of
REAAL Insurance.
This uncertainty was one of the factors - along with weak
profitability and
capital - underpinning the Negative Outlook on REAAL Insurance's
ratings. SNS
REAAL's ownership of REAAL Insurance is neutral for the ratings.
If Anbang injects capital and pays down intercompany loans as
planned, REAAL
Insurance's financial leverage and capital position will
improve. Financial
leverage would fall to below 30% from over 40%, based on
pro-forma calculations
using 3Q14 financials. REAAL Insurance's solvency margin
calculated in
accordance with Solvency 2 - in part already implemented in the
Netherlands -
would be expected to reach 140%-150% after the capital
injection.
If the deal is not concluded, there is a possibility that REAAL
Insurance's
capital, profitability and/or market position will deteriorate.
There is no impact on the ratings of SNS Bank
(BBB+/Negative/bbb-) and SNS REAAL
(BBB+/Negative) at this stage, primarily because the standalone
strength of SNS
Bank would not be directly affected by this transaction, in
Fitch's view. Fitch
expects to review these ratings as part of the normal review
cycle for the
issuers. Both Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are driven
by Fitch's
expectation of support from the Dutch state (AAA/Stable), and
the Negative
Outlooks are driven by diminishing support expectations for EU
banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
REAAL Insurance's ratings could be downgraded if Fitch considers
Anbang has a
weaker credit profile than REAAL Insurance.
REAAL Insurance's ratings could also be downgraded if the
transaction does not
go ahead as planned, as a consequence of its weak profitability,
declining
capital position and strategic uncertainties.
Conversely, REAAL Insurance's ratings are likely to be upgraded
if the
transaction is completed as planned and Fitch assesses Anbang as
having a
stronger credit profile than REAAL Insurance.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 37
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated
September 2014 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.