(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Luxembourg-based Sunrise
Communications Holdings S.A.'s (Sunrise) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
to 'BB+' from 'BB-' and removed it from Rating Watch Positive
(RWP). The Outlook
is Stable. The two-notch upgrade reflects the company's reduced
leverage
following its IPO and successful refinancing.
Fitch has also assigned Sunrise's 2022 senior secured Swiss
franc-denominated
notes and Switzerland-based Sunrise Communications AG's, Term
Loan B, bank debt
final ratings of 'BBB-'. These ratings represent a one-notch
uplift to Sunrise's
IDR of 'BB+'. The increased notching is due to the senior
secured nature of the
obligations. The new notes, bank debt and proceeds from the IPO
were used to
reduce and refinance Sunrise's previous debt of CHF2.21bn (CHF
2.84bn including
PIK notes) to CHF1.86bn.
Fitch has also withdrawn Mobile Challenger Intermediate Group
S.A.'s IDR as the
entity's PIK notes have been repaid along with the remainder of
Sunrise's
refinanced senior and senior secured debt.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Reduced Leverage Following IPO
Sunrise completed a listing on the Swiss SIX Exchange through a
newly formed
entity, Sunrise Communication Group AG. The IPO raised primary
gross proceeds of
CHF1.36bn, which reduce net debt-to-EBITDA to 2.7x from 3.6x in
3Q14 (4.7x
including Mobile Challenger's PIK toggle notes), corresponding
to funds from
operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage of 3.3x. Fitch considers
FFO-adjusted
leverage of less than 3.5x to be consistent with a 'BB+' rating,
given Sunrise's
operating profile, proposed shareholder remuneration policy and
no material
change in the competitive and regulatory environment in
Switzerland.
The newly listed entity is committed to a CHF135m dividend in
2016, followed by
a pay-out ratio of at least 65% of equity-free cash flow
thereafter and will
return any excess cash flow above its target capital structure,
based on
leverage level of 2.5x net debt to EBITDA, to shareholders.
Refinancing of Existing Debt
Sunrise refinanced all of its existing debt of CHF2.94bn in
conjunction with the
IPO. The debt was reduced and replaced by new bank facilities
and senior secured
notes. The bank facilities comprise a six-year term loan of
CHF1.36bn and a
five-year revolving credit facility of CHF200m. The senior
secured notes total
CHF500m with a tenure of seven years.
Notching of Instruments
The new bank facilities and senior secured notes are secured
against the
collateral of shares and intra-group receivables of each obligor
or material
subsidiary. Based on Fitch's rating methodology, the quality of
the security
allows both debt forms to be rated one notch above Sunrise's
'BB+' IDR. As a
result, Fitch has rated the bank facilities and senior secured
notes at 'BBB-'
to reflect the superior recovery prospects of the share
collateral relative to
the total amount of debt that secures the obligations.
The collateral of the senior secured notes could be released
upon achieving
investment grade status but remains in place until it is
released by the senior
facilities agreement which governs the bank debt. If the
collateral is released,
Fitch would view these notes as senior unsecured instruments and
their rating
will be equalised with Sunrise's IDR.
Stable Market Position Likely
Sunrise has a stable, number two position in the Swiss telecoms
market, which is
dominated by the incumbent Swisscom. Sunrise's predominant
strengths are within
the mobile segment, where it has increased its mobile revenue
share to 20.5%
from 19.0% over the past five years. Sunrise expects 2014
revenue and adjusted
EBITDA to have grown 2%-3% yoy.
Competitive Market Environment
Competition in the Swiss telecoms market remains strong,
particularly in the
fixed-line segment where Cablecom and Swisscom have become more
aggressive - and
successful - in marketing their multi-play bundles with
ultra-fast broadband
speeds. This has placed pressure on Sunrise's fixed-line
business, which Fitch
views as vulnerable to competition, given its role as an
unbundled local loop
service provider. We expect fierce competition to continue in
this segment over
the short to medium term due to high broadband and pay-TV
penetration rates as
well as customer migration towards higher broadband speeds.
Competition in the mobile segment could also increase with the
launch of
Cablecom's mobile product and recent change in ownership of
Switzerland's third
mobile operator, Orange Communications S.A., following its
acquisition by NJJ
Capital, a vehicle funded by Xavier Niel, the founder of Iliad
in France.
Expected Increase in Leverage
Fitch expects leverage over 2016 and 2017 to increase modestly
as a result of
remaining spectrum payments, increased cash taxes and dividend
payments. This
will be partly offset by a reduction in capex, following a
period of increased
investment for network and set-top boxes for its IPTV service.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Annual revenue growth of 1.0% through 2018 reflecting moderate
subscriber and
ARPU growth in mobile and stabilising trends in fixed line
- EBITDA margins stable at 2014 levels
- Cash capex, excluding spectrum, normalising at around 13% of
revenues from
2015
- Dividends of CHF135m in 2016 as announced, thereafter
targeting roughly 65% of
equity-free cash flow
- Stable operating and regulatory environment
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage sustainably below 3.0x.
- FFO fixed charge cover sustainably above 3.75x.
Negative: Future developments that could, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage sustainably above 3.5x.
- FFO fixed charge cover sustainably below 3.25x.
- Loss of service revenue market share and/or expectations of
negative FCF,
excluding spectrum payments in the next two years.
The rating actions are as follows:
Sunrise Communications Holdings SA
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB-'; off RWP; Outlook
Stable
Senior secured notes due 2022: assigned 'BBB-'
Sunrise Communications AG
Term loan B facility due 2021: assigned 'BBB-'
Fitch has withdrawn the following ratings:
Sunrise Communications Holdings SA
Senior secured RCF due 2016: 'BB'
Senior secured notes due 2017: 'BB'
Senior notes due 2018: 'B'
Mobile Challenger Intermediate Group SA
Long-term IDR: 'B+'
Senior PIK toggle notes due 2019: 'B-'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Anna Martinez
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1560
Supervisory Analyst
Tajesh Tailor
Director
+44 20 3530 1726
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
