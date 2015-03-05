(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a special
report providing
a credit overview of Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) licensed
health insurance
and managed care companies.
This report, which is updated and published annually by Fitch,
discusses the
BCBS companies' common credit strengths and weaknesses, key
credit challenges,
and historical formation and growth. The report also includes a
comparison of
company-specific size/scale characteristics and quantitative
credit factors as
they relate to Fitch's rating category guidelines.
Fitch anticipates that the BCBS companies will report solid
increases in
enrollment and revenues for full year 2014, but significantly
lower earnings
largely reflecting Affordable Care Act-related increases in
enrollment and
revenues that were more than offset by increases in expenses.
Key challenges facing the BCBS companies in 2015 include
potential pitfalls
related to the U.S. Supreme Court's anticipated decision
regarding the legality
of consumer subsidies, a decision that Fitch believes could
affect the BCBS
companies more significantly than many of its peers. Another key
challenge is
the BCBS companies' on-going need to manage their pension plan
obligations given
the potential for reductions in discount rates used to project
pension plan
liabilities at year-end 2014.
BCBS companies' common credit strengths cited in the report
include strong
provider networks that contribute to large market shares in
chosen markets,
robust capitalization metrics, modest liquidity needs, and
consistently strong
reserves as measured by development of the number of days in
claims payable
ratio.
Common credit weaknesses include enrollment concentrations in a
single or
limited number of states resulting in heightened exposure to
local competitive,
economic, and political conditions. Additionally, rates of
return on revenue and
on capital are often lower and capital exposure to equity
investment volatility
is often comparatively high.
Fitch's special report, 'Blue Cross/Blue Shield Credit Overview'
is available at
www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link below.
Contact:
Mark Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60603
Bradley Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors
Special Report
(Jan. 21, 2015)
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 4, 2014)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Blue Cross and Blue
Shield Companies:
Credit Overview
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.