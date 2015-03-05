(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a special report providing a credit overview of Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) licensed health insurance and managed care companies. This report, which is updated and published annually by Fitch, discusses the BCBS companies' common credit strengths and weaknesses, key credit challenges, and historical formation and growth. The report also includes a comparison of company-specific size/scale characteristics and quantitative credit factors as they relate to Fitch's rating category guidelines. Fitch anticipates that the BCBS companies will report solid increases in enrollment and revenues for full year 2014, but significantly lower earnings largely reflecting Affordable Care Act-related increases in enrollment and revenues that were more than offset by increases in expenses. Key challenges facing the BCBS companies in 2015 include potential pitfalls related to the U.S. Supreme Court's anticipated decision regarding the legality of consumer subsidies, a decision that Fitch believes could affect the BCBS companies more significantly than many of its peers. Another key challenge is the BCBS companies' on-going need to manage their pension plan obligations given the potential for reductions in discount rates used to project pension plan liabilities at year-end 2014. BCBS companies' common credit strengths cited in the report include strong provider networks that contribute to large market shares in chosen markets, robust capitalization metrics, modest liquidity needs, and consistently strong reserves as measured by development of the number of days in claims payable ratio. Common credit weaknesses include enrollment concentrations in a single or limited number of states resulting in heightened exposure to local competitive, economic, and political conditions. Additionally, rates of return on revenue and on capital are often lower and capital exposure to equity investment volatility is often comparatively high. Fitch's special report, 'Blue Cross/Blue Shield Credit Overview' is available at www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link below. Contact: Mark Rouck, CPA, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2085 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60603 Bradley Ellis, CFA Director +1-312-368-2089 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors Special Report (Jan. 21, 2015) --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 4, 2014) Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Blue Cross and Blue Shield Companies: Credit Overview here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.