LONDON, February 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Carlsberg
Breweries A/S's
(Carlsberg) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured ratings
at 'BBB' and Short-term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is Stable.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that Carlsberg's
credit profile
will remain broadly stable and commensurate with a 'BBB' rating,
despite ongoing
macro-economic and geopolitical issues in eastern Europe, the
contribution of
which to group profits has reduced over time and accounted for
approximately 30%
of group EBITDA (excluding central costs) in FY14. Although
Fitch estimates FY14
credit metrics will not be fully aligned with the assigned IDR,
Fitch views
positively the cash preservation measures and leverage target of
net debt to
EBITDA of less than 2.5x by YE15 as guided by management in
conjunction with the
announcement of its FY14 results. This demonstrates the
commitment by Carlsberg
to protect its credit metrics and ratings as well as its ability
to tap on
certain levers supporting the long-term sustainability of its
business.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Cash Preservation Measures
In response to the challenging market environment in Russia and
the significant
rouble devaluation, Carlsberg has reviewed its investment and
operating plans
for 2015, focusing on cash preservation and deleveraging. This
demonstrates its
commitment to protect its credit metrics and ratings as well as
its ability to
respond to challenges, underpinning its 'BBB' rating.
Solid Cash Generation Capabilities
Carlsberg announced cash preservation measures for 2015 that
include reducing
capital expenditures, assigning low priority to M&A,
intensifying its
cost-rationalisation programmes globally and not only in Russia
with the closure
of two of its Russian breweries. As a result, we expect
Carlsberg to continually
generate healthy cash flows. We expect FCF to be around DKK4.5bn
and FCF margin
of approximately 7% in FY15 which is strong for the 'BBB'
rating, and would
enable leverage to reduce from its currently high level.
Reducing Importance of Russia
Fitch also believes the increasing importance of Carlsberg's
Asian markets
(FY14: 23.5% of group EBITDA excluding central costs) and the
resilience of
western Europe - the largest contributor of group profits (FY14:
53%) - will
help reduce Carlsberg's reliance on Russia over the medium to
long term. The
EBITDA contribution from eastern Europe to the group has
declined to 31.2% in
FY14 compared with 46.1% (excluding central costs) in FY10.
Stable yet High Leverage
As a result of the cash flow preservation measures, Fitch's
revised forecast
shows broadly stable leverage for Carlsberg. We calculate based
on preliminary
reporting funds from operations- (FFO) adjusted net leverage to
be 3.7x in 2014,
before declining to around 3.4x in FY15. We expect FFO fixed
charge cover to be
4.7x in FY15 with a gradual improvement thereafter.
Resilient European Business
Western Europe remains one of Carlsberg's main contributors in
terms of group
revenue (58.5% in 2014) and group EBITDA (53% in 2014).
Following the profit
margin improvement in 2014, we continue to expect some
additional improvement in
EBITDA margin in 2015 driven by the company's Business
Standardisation Programme
(BSP1) and other efficiency initiatives. More importantly,
Carlsberg's
consistent market share growth (fourth year in a row in FY14),
underpinned by
its innovation capabilities and effective sales tools, should
further support
its growth and market share stability in the oligopolistic beer
market in this
region.
Delayed Russian Recovery
Volumes in the Russian beer market have declined every year
since 2009. In part,
this has been driven by a sharp increase in excise duties
followed by
restrictions on the hours and location of beer sales, including
a ban on sales
from kiosks. In line with Carlsberg's revised FY15 guidance,
Fitch expects that
the decline in Russian beer sales in 2015 could reach high
single digits
(including the full negative impact from the restrictions and
further excise
duties). However, Fitch believes that Carlsberg will be well
positioned to
mitigate this through its consistent pricing power given its
leading market
position in Russia. Together with capacity rationalisation, this
pricing power
should mitigate the adverse impact on profitability from the
persistently weak
consumer environment in Russia.
Sustained Growth in Asia
Fitch expects the Asian operations to remain the main driver of
Carlsberg's
revenue growth for the next few years. Full consolidation of
Chongqing Brewery
Company Co. Ltd from 2014, combined with increased ownership in
other entities
in the region, support Fitch's view that sales growth in 2015
should be better
than the weak 2014 organic performance especially in China. We
also expect
steady profitability in Asian markets broadly in line with
historical levels.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Devaluation of RUB/USD by 32.6% in 2015 at 57 RUB/USD.
- Moderate 0.2-0.4% sales volumes growth in Western Europe for
FY15-FY18, 10%
decline in Eastern Europe in 2015 and 2% decline in 2016. Sales
volumes growth
in Asia is projected at 3.5% for 2015, close to organic sales
growth in 2014.
- Modest 0.6% total revenue decline in 2015, followed by low- to
mid-single
digit annual growth thereafter supported mostly by price-mix
effect and further
expansion in Asian region.
- 50bps improvement in EBITDA margin in Western Europe region in
2015
underpinned by BSP1 programme and other cost-cutting
initiatives, 80bps decline
in EBITDA margin in Eastern Europe pressured by declining
volumes followed by
slight recovery to 30% thereafter. - 80bps decline in EBITDA
margin in Asian
region.
- Capex spending at DKK4bn in 2015 and around DKK5bn-DKK5.5bn
thereafter.
- 25% dividends payout ratio assumed.
- Low probability of M&A.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
- Continuation of a strong competitive profile leading to group
EBITDAR margin
above 25% and FCF margin above 7% (FY13: 3.6%) or annual FCF of
DKK4bn.
- FFO-adjusted net leverage falling below 2.5x
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- A severe decline in operating performance from key markets
(e.g. Russia)
causing FFO- adjusted net leverage to remain above 3.5x (FY13:
3.49x).
- An erosion of FCF to below DKK2bn or FCF margin below 3.5%.
- A shift in financial policy towards a much stronger
remuneration of
shareholders, coupled with a decreased M&A appetite.
- A material deterioration of geopolitical tensions in
Ukraine/Russia causing a
severe negative impact on Carlsberg's operations.
