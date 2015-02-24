(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Germany-based
life insurer VOLKSWOHL BUND LEBENSVERSICHERUNG a.G.'s (VBL)
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects VBL's strong capitalisation, its strong
business position
within the independent financial advisor (IFA) and sales
organisation markets,
and sound expense ratios. Negative rating drivers are its
exposure to a
difficult operating environment for German life insurers and its
limited
geographical diversification as VBL operates solely in Germany.
Fitch expects VBL's consolidated shareholders' funds to have
increased to at
least EUR140m at end-2014 from EUR134m at end-2013 and its funds
for future
appropriation, including terminal bonus funds, to at least
EUR590m from EUR578m.
Fitch estimates that VBL's capital resources increased by more
than 10% in 2014,
supported by the private placement of EUR60m subordinated debt.
However,
actuarial reserves are expected to have increased by the same
level. Fitch
expects VBL's available life funds, as a proportion of actuarial
reserves, to
have been stable at 8.3% at end-2014, compared with its estimate
for the German
life market as a whole of 7.1% , down from 7.4% at end-2013.
VBL's capitalisation remained strong at end-2014, on the basis
of Fitch's
risk-adjusted assessment, as did the regulatory group solvency
ratio, which we
estimate to have been more than 200% at end-2014 (end-2013:
216%). Fitch expects
that, with the introduction of Solvency II, VBL's group solvency
ratio will
decline significantly. Off-balance sheet unrealised capital
gains more than
doubled to EUR1.5bn at end-2014, supported by falling interest
rates.
Fitch expects VBL to report a net investment return rate of 4.1%
for 2014 (2013:
4.7%), which will most likely be below market-average (2013:
4.7%). Fitch
expects a fairly stable return rate for the life market as
insurers are likely
to have continued realising capital gains from fixed-income
investments to
finance the cost of increasing an additional actuarial reserve
(Zinszusatzreserve) in 2014. Fitch estimates the
Zinszusatzreserve costs for the
market as a whole to have been EUR8.5bn in 2014.
Expense and mortality profits have been consistently strong.
Fitch expects VBL's
expense ratios to have outperformed the market in 2014 and for
this trend to
continue into 2015. In 2013, VBL's administration expense ratio
was 2% and its
acquisition expense ratio was 4.8%, which were better than the
market averages
of 2.3% and 5.1%, respectively.
VBL is the holding company of the VOLKSWOHL BUND group (VBG). It
has the legal
form of a mutual and is VBG's most important operating entity,
with total assets
of EUR10.6bn, equating to 99% of the group's total, at end-2013.
The company
focuses on life insurance for private customers and small- and
medium-sized
enterprises in Germany. VBG generated gross written premiums of
EUR1.4bn in
2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade of the rating is unlikely in the near- to
medium-term, given the
difficult operating environment for German life insurers.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a weakened capital
position with a
solvency margin below 170%, and a significant decline in the
company's market
position.
