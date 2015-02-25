(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of New
Zealand's four major banks (the Majors): ANZ Bank New Zealand
Limited (ANZ NZ),
ASB Bank Limited (ASB), Bank of New Zealand (BNZ), and Westpac
New Zealand
Limited (WNZL). A full list of rating actions can be found at
the end of this
commentary. The ratings of the covered bonds issued by these
banks are not
affected.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, Support Ratings and Senior Debt
The affirmation of the Majors' IDRs and Support Ratings reflect
Fitch's view of
an extremely high likelihood of support from their parent banks,
should it be
required. Fitch views the banks as core subsidiaries of their
respective
Australian parents given their strong and consistent
contributions to the
groups' objectives, as well as the strong economic and
regulatory linkages
between Australia and New Zealand.
The Outlooks on the Majors' IDRs reflect those of their parents.
All four banks
are supervised by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) and, as
subsidiaries of
Australian banks, are also subject to oversight by the
Australian Prudential
Regulation Authority.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, Support Ratings and Senior Debt
The Majors' IDRs and Outlooks are directly linked to their
parents'. The Support
Ratings and IDRs could also be affected should Fitch's view of
their core
subsidiary roles change.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs
Due to their comparable characteristics, all four Majors share
similar rating
drivers and sensitivities. The affirmation of their Viability
Ratings (VR)
reflects their conservative risk appetites and robust risk
management practices,
as well as their strong domestic franchises and consistently
healthy operating
profitability. The VRs also consider the banks' sound
capitalisation and
improved funding positions.
Fitch views the banks' risk management frameworks as robust and
risk controls
are tight. The New Zealand banking system is characterised by
high household
debt levels relative to international peers, and all four Majors
have large
exposures to mortgages and agriculture. To address this risk
exposure,
particularly as interest rates remain below historical averages,
buffers are
added to market rates when assessing a borrower's capacity to
service a loan. In
addition, the banks have reduced their exposures to mortgages
with loan to value
ratios (LVR) exceeding 80% since the introduction of the 10%
limit on new
mortgages by the RBNZ in October 2013. This should help mitigate
the potential
risk to bank asset quality in the event of a material downturn
in property
values due to the strong house price growth experienced in some
pockets of the
New Zealand market during 2014.
Fitch expects the Majors' asset quality to remain sound in 2015,
reflecting the
solid operating environment and firm underwriting standards.
Risks to their
asset quality include a sudden external shock which negatively
impacted soft
commodity prices, a sharp increase in interest rates, and a
reduction in
underwriting standards in the pursuit of growth. However, these
scenarios are
not Fitch's base case. The increase of the official cash rate
(OCR) by 100bp and
the sharp fall in dairy prices during 2014 had not impacted the
banks' asset
quality as of December 2014.
Fitch expects the Majors will maintain their improved funding
and liquidity
positions. A continued focus on longer-term wholesale funding
and improving the
quality of deposits is likely in 2015. They are likely to remain
reliant on
offshore wholesale funding markets into the medium term,
reflecting a general
lack of deposits in the New Zealand market. Nevertheless, Fitch
does not expect
a material reduction in the proportion of customer deposits
within the Majors'
funding mix. Short-term wholesale funding instruments remain
fully covered by
liquid assets. Most banks' intergroup funding has generally
reduced, providing
the banks with larger cushions should they require funding
support from their
parents.
New Zealand's Majors have a strong operating profitability with
some of the
highest net interest margins, and most efficient cost
management, relative to
international peers. However, operating income could come under
some pressure as
competition for asset growth intensifies. Tighter asset spreads
may be partly
offset by more narrow funding spreads although Fitch does not
expect significant
improvements in the banks' funding costs. Effective cost
management and
maintaining sound asset quality will be important drivers for
the Majors to
maintain strong profitability.
The Majors' capitalisation remains sound relative to most
international peers,
measured on both a risk-weighted and un-risk-weighted basis.
Regulatory capital
ratios appear lower than those of international peers,
reflecting the
regulator's strict capital rules, which progressively tightened
over the past
four years. In general, New Zealand banks have to use higher
risk-weightings on
residential mortgages compared with international peers. On
un-risk-weighted
capital ratios the Majors compare well despite some differences.
Internal
capital generation should continue to benefit from healthy
operating
profitability.
Almost all of the Majors' operations are in New Zealand. The
economic
environment has been improving since 2011 and Fitch expects GDP
growth of around
2.6% in 2015. The labour market is sound with unemployment at
5.7% at end-2014,
down from 6% at end-2013. House prices, especially in Auckland
and Christchurch,
have risen significantly. Auckland's house price growth reflects
the lack of
housing and building consents in the years up to 2012, coupled
with strong net
immigration into Auckland over the past two years. House price
growth in
Christchurch reflects the severe damage to houses during the
2010 and 2011
earthquakes. New Zealand's economic growth has been dominated by
vibrant
construction activities and a high demand for agriculture
products.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
The VRs are sensitive to increased risk appetite, a material
deterioration of
the operating environment, and a substantial weakening in
funding profiles. The
VRs could come under pressure should capitalisation weaken
significantly due to
strong loan growth and/or asset quality deterioration. VRs could
also be
pressured by an adverse economic shock, which would likely be
driven by one of
New Zealand's major trading partners, either Australia or China,
having a
negative effect on the Majors' asset quality and operating
profitability.
Downward rating pressure could also occur if the banks' improved
funding and
liquidity positions were to deteriorate, most likely driven by a
prolonged
closure of international wholesale markets.
Upgrades are unlikely due to the banks' geographic concentration
and funding
profiles, which are weaker than those of international peers.
BNZ and WNZL are
constrained by their larger-than-peer industry and single name
concentrations.
BNZ's VR is also constrained by weaker-than-peer capitalisation.
SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS & RATING
SENSITIVITIES
The Majors' funding subsidiaries, ANZ New Zealand (Int'l)
Limited (ANZNZIL), ASB
Finance Limited (ASBFL), BNZ International Funding Limited
(BNZIFL), and Westpac
Securities New Zealand Limited (WSNZL), are wholly owned
subsidiaries of their
respective parents. These entities are used for their parents'
funding purposes
only and their senior unsecured debt ratings are aligned with
those of their
parents. They are sensitive to the same factors as their
respective parents'
senior unsecured debt.
The rating actions are as follows:
ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited (ANZ NZ):
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable;
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a';
Support Rating affirmed at '1';
Senior unsecured rating for short-term notes affirmed at 'F1+';
Senior unsecured rating for long-term notes affirmed at 'AA-';
Senior unsecured rating for long-term notes issued through
ANZNZIL affirmed at
'AA-'; and
Senior unsecured rating for short-term notes issued through
ANZNZIL affirmed at
'F1+'.
ASB Bank Limited (ASB):
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable;
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a';
Support Rating affirmed at '1';
Senior unsecured rating for long-term notes issued through ASBFL
affirmed at
'AA-'; and
Senior unsecured rating for short-term notes issued through
ASBFL affirmed at
'F1+'.
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ):
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable;
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a';
Support Rating affirmed at '1';
Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA-'; and
Senior unsecured rating for long-term notes issued through
BNZIFL affirmed at
'AA-'.
Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL):
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook
Stable;
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+';
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a';
Support Rating affirmed at '1'; and
Senior unsecured rating for long-term notes issued through WSNZL
affirmed at
'AA-'.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
