(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 19 (Fitch) Next month's capital plan
submissions for the 2015
Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) could highlight
an increasing
capital-flexibility divide among the 31 participating US banks,
says Fitch
Ratings.
Banks that did not pass last year's CCAR, or are new to the
process, are likely
to submit more conservative capital plans. Furthermore, banks
subject to the
Fed's recently proposed globally systemically important bank
(G-SIB) buffers may
begin to temper dividend increases in favor of share
repurchases. Fitch expects
more expansive capital plans, on the other hand, from those
banks with
relatively lower systemic importance, strong capital levels, and
a clean CCAR
track record.
Among the 13 banks that Fitch believes could submit relatively
more conservative
capital plans this year are Citigroup, HSBC North America
Holdings, RBS
Citizens, Santander Holdings USA and Zions Bancorp, the group
that did not pass
last year's CCAR, and the lone first-time participant in this
year's process
(Deutsche Bank Trust). Banks not passing last year's review want
to avoid the
reputational damage and shareholder backlash that would likely
accompany failing
CCAR two years in a row. Thus, they are more likely to submit
relatively
conservative capital requests to build in a buffer against
uncertain Fed
assumptions and increase their likelihood of passing.
Of the eight US G-SIBs (Bank of America, Bank of New York
Mellon, Citigroup,
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, State Street and
Wells Fargo),
several may begin to tilt their capital requests towards share
repurchases
rather than dividend increases ahead of the 2019 effective date
for the capital
surcharge proposal. The optionality of share repurchases would
provide
additional capital flexibility in future years, relative to
scheduled dividends.
The remaining 18 participating banks that don't fall under these
categories are,
in general, likely to submit more expansive initial capital
plans given their
strong capital levels, shareholder pressure for increased
returns, and the
flexibility afforded by the CCAR resubmission process. The large
regional banks,
the trust and processing banks, and the credit card banks are
better positioned
for incrementally higher capital requests.
Capital ratios continue to build for the largest US banks due to
the constraints
of stress testing, relatively modest balance sheet growth or
deleveraging, and
new regulatory capital rules. Fitch calculates that the average
Common Equity
Tier 1 ratio under Basel III (on a fully phased-in basis) for
the 26 banks that
disclosed this figure at year-end 2014 was a strong 10.6%, well
above the 7%
requirement for the majority of banks that are likely not
subject to any
systemically important capital surcharge.
A regulatory governor on returns of capital is positive for
ratings as it
provides additional capital protection for debt holders. But
sustained excess
capital levels can create incentives for banks to expand their
risk appetites to
increase equity returns. In addition, if capital is not
permitted to be released
due to qualitative concerns about the firm's risk management and
reporting
framework - this can pressure ratings no matter the absolute
level of capital.
Regardless of banks' individual capital ambitions, the market
perceives a
regulatory bias against capital plans that imply a total payout
ratio of greater
than 100%. Thus, banks will look to find the capital request
sweet spot that
allows them to extract desired capital under the stress test
without going below
the regulatory capital floors or above the payout ceilings.
The Fed's annual evaluation of the capital sufficiency of the
largest US banks
kicks off with the announcement of Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test
(DFAST) results on
March 5, followed by CCAR results on March 11. DFAST assesses
the sufficiency of
banks' capital under a Fed-derived stress test, whereas CCAR
overlays banks'
proposed capital plans to this stress.
Contact:
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
Financial Institutions
+1 212 908-1827
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions - Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-0652
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.