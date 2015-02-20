(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 20 (Fitch) The Financial Stability Board's
focus on misconduct
could, over time, improve the predictability of conduct
sanctions for banks and
reduce the likelihood of unexpected extreme sanctions, Fitch
Ratings says. But
it is unclear whether the FSB's efforts will include the US
Department of
Justice, which has so far levied the largest fines, and other
law enforcement
agencies.
Reforms to reduce the likelihood of misconduct are likely to be
balanced with
remedies to limit the impact on financial inclusion and the
withdrawal of
correspondent banking facilities, according to the chairman's
letter setting out
the FSB's 2015 objectives published in early February.
If achieved, enhanced cooperation between conduct supervisors
and greater
consistency in the application of conduct regulations across
jurisdictions
should make the whole process more predictable. This could
provide greater
certainty over what conduct is acceptable or not and allow for a
more
coordinated approach to sanctions. This would help banks
establish policies and
frameworks and avoid problems of the past, when they engaged in
certain
behaviour that they thought was legal at the time, but later
gave rise to
litigation and regulation risk.
The consequences of conduct-related sanctions can be severe. The
Cypriot branch
of FBME (unrated) was abruptly placed into resolution in July
2014 by the
Cypriot authorities after being named by the US Treasury as a
"foreign financial
institution of money-laundering concern". BNP Paribas'
settlement with the US
authorities in June 2014 was significantly more than the bank
had provided for
and surprised many observers, although Fitch does not expect its
franchise to
suffer lasting damage as a result. The settlement included a
guilty plea, some
limited business restrictions (including on correspondent
banking) and a USD9bn
fine.
Conduct cost risks cannot be fully avoided, particularly for
complex global
banking groups. We expect these risks to remain high over the
near term, despite
efforts by banks to tighten control and compliance procedures.
In part, this
reflects the long timeframe between misconduct and subsequent
sanctions and/or
potential reputational damage, as HSBC saw recently from
extensive media
coverage relating to activities that had been addressed some
years previously.
The FSB will be assessing the initial reforms to risk governance
and
compensation and may propose additional measures. It will also
look to improve
market structure, practice standards and incentives for good
conduct more
broadly, so banks are likely to have further work to do to
upgrade governance
frameworks.
But the FSB has recognised the knock-on effects caused by the
recent ramp-up in
conduct-related fines and other sanctions, particularly from the
US, which has
led to major dollar clearing banks terminating some
correspondent banking
arrangements and relationships with money transfer companies.
This can be a
particularly significant problem in emerging market countries
dependent on
migrant workers. Banks in markets where US dollar access is
important for
financial stability are also under greater scrutiny from local
regulators to
comply with international anti-money laundering (AML) and "know
your customer"
(KYC) requirements. These have hurt US dollar-based transactions
in various
countries, particularly emerging markets, constraining trade
finance flows and
financial inclusion.
Research from the International Chamber of Commerce across 298
banks in 127
countries indicates that AML and KYC requirements had an impact
on trade
finance, with 68% of surveyed banks declining transactions in
2013 and almost a
third closing down correspondent account relationships. The
pressure on banks
from financial crime regulation has increased in 2014. The
recent closure of the
accounts of all Somali-American money transfer companies by
Merchants Bank of
California highlights the steady retreat by banks out of the
global remittance
business.
The FSB initiative appears to represent an attempt to mitigate
some of the
unintended negative consequences of increasing AML/sanctions
pressure on banks,
while enforcing better conduct. But it's unlikely to help banks
under
investigation now.
