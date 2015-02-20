(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, February 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Swedbank's (Swedbank AB; A+/Positive/F1) issue of additional Tier 1 convertible notes a final rating of 'BBB-'. The final rating is in line with the expected rating Fitch assigned to the notes on 6 February 2015 (see "Fitch Rates Swedbank's Additional Tier 1 Capital Instruments 'BBB-(EXP)''' at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes will be CRD IV-compliant perpetual non-cumulative additional Tier 1 instruments. The notes are subject to automatic conversion if the consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of Swedbank falls below 8%, and any coupon payments may be cancelled at the discretion of the bank. The rating is five notches below Swedbank's Viability Rating (VR) of 'a+' in accordance with Fitch's criteria for assessing and rating bank subordinated and hybrid securities. The notching reflects the notes' higher expected loss severity relative to senior unsecured creditors (two notches) and higher non-performance risk (three notches). The notching for non-performance risk reflects the instruments' fully discretionary coupon payment, which Fitch considers as the most easily activated form of loss absorption, and a high level of distributable reserves in the form of retained earnings. Swedbank is subject to stringent capital requirements by the Swedish regulator, including an estimated Pillar 1 CET1 requirement of 10.6% based on end-September 2014 risk weights and an additional estimated 8.4% CET1 Pillar 2 buffer, taking the total estimated CET1 requirement to 19.0%. Fitch expects the Swedish regulator to impose restrictions on interest payments on the notes should Swedbank's capital approach the estimated Pillar 1 limit of 10.6% CET1. Fitch does not believe that a breach of the Pillar 2 buffer would automatically trigger a coupon cancellation. In light of Swedbank's reported CET1 ratio of 21.2% at end-December 2014, as well as the bank's strong financial track-record, the notching for non-performance has been limited to three notches. Given the securities are perpetual, their deep subordination, coupon flexibility and going concern mandatory conversion trigger, Fitch has assigned 100% equity credit. RATING SENSITIVITIES As the notes are notched down from Swedbank's VR, their rating is primarily sensitive to any change to the VR. The notes' rating is also sensitive to a wider notching if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of the notes' non-performance risk relative to the risk captured in Swedbank's VR, including that of the impact of a possible breach of the Pillar 2 buffer. Contact: Primary Analyst Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 144 299 174 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 Rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Bjorn Norrman Director +44 20 3530 1330 Committee Chairperson Cristina Torrella Senior Director +34 93 323 8405 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' and 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria', both dated 31 January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.