(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UAB Bite
Lietuva's (Bite)
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-' with a Stable Outlook and
Bite Finance
International BV's (BFI) bonds at 'B-'/RR4. BFI's senior secured
revolving
credit facility (RCF) has also been affirmed at 'B'/RR3.
Bite's ratings are supported by the continued cash flow
generation improvements
in its Latvian operations, the relatively stable performance in
a challenging
Lithuanian mobile market and better covenant headroom following
the amendment of
the company's RCF in 2014. Following the utilisation of the RCF
to buy back
bonds, the company's liquidity is more of a credit risk now.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Challenging Operating Conditions
Bite operates in two mature, relatively small markets where
economic conditions
are somewhat challenging and competition is high. In both
markets, Bite competes
against larger and more financially secure operators with
experience and the
benefit of operations in multiple countries. Tough competition
combined with
mobile termination rates declines has put pressure on companies'
revenues over
the past few years. However, both markets appear to be gradually
becoming more
rational while mobile operators are realising that intense price
wars harm
everyone, including the winners. Mobile tariffs are among the
lowest in Europe
and further price reductions are likely to make investments in
infrastructure
unjustified. The focus is shifting from price competition
towards services
differentiation on quality and monetisation of existing
subscriber base.
Selective 4G Coverage
Bite aims to rollout 4G networks in the five largest cities in
Lithuania and
capital city Riga and its suburbs in Latvia in 1Q15. The company
is currently
lagging its peers in both markets as they have already covered
the major part of
the population. Traditionally the demand for mobile broadband
services is higher
in large cities. Bite's cherry-picking tactics with
concentration on the most
lucrative subscribers might prove to be efficient as the company
will be able to
provide superior quality services in selected areas without
compromising the
quality in less attractive regions. Mobile broadband demand in
Lithuania is
growing more slowly compared with Latvia and the rest of Europe
and therefore
the impact of 4G rollout on financials may be limited in the
next one to two
years.
Covenants Relaxed, More Comfortable Headroom
The company's secured bank RCF includes a leverage covenant that
steps down over
time. In April 2014, Bite amended the RCF, notably loosening
leverage covenants
and expanding the available amount to EUR30m from EUR20m.
Potential pressure on
covenant headroom was previously one of the key risks Fitch
identified for the
ratings. With the new covenant, Fitch expects that headroom will
be around 20%
at YE15 and remain comfortably above 15% in the forecasting
period. Although we
will continue to monitor covenant headroom closely, management's
ability to
renegotiate the test and its improvement gives the agency
additional assurance
for the rating level.
RCF Utilisation, Liquidity Pressures
Bite faces limited liquidity after drawing down its RCF. It
opportunistically
bought back a part of its senior secured notes issue of total
notional amount of
EUR27.7m in 4Q14. The decision was driven by favourable market
conditions with
high yield bond prices under pressure, which allowed the company
to spend only
EUR25m on the purchase. This was financed by cash and by drawing
EUR15m out of
its EUR30m RCF. The move implies interest expense savings of
around EUR2m per
year. The company aims to repay the RCF in 2015 with generated
operating cash
flow. The failure to repay the RCF as planned may lead to
downward pressure on
the rating.
Stable Metrics, Slow Deleveraging
The existing tough operating environment combined with mild
margins pressures,
suggest that EBITDA is unlikely to improve materially in the
forecasting period.
The non-aggressive investment programme combined with no growth
in working
capital would allow the company to continue generating positive
free cash flow
over the next three years and thus improve the overall net debt
profile.
Unadjusted leverage (net debt/EBITDA) will likely remain below
4.0x. The
company's size and operating environment are constraints on the
rating,
especially a heightened competitive environment and if
performance is weaker
than planned.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-ARPU decline rates to slow down both in Lithuania and Latvia as
a result of
more rational competition
-Flat revenue yoy in 2015 and low single digits decline in
2016-2017
-EBITDA margin at slightly below 30% throughout forecasting
period
-Repayment of drawn RCF by YE15 with generated free cash flow
and existing cash
on the balance
-2015-2017 capex around 10% of revenue
-Unadjusted net debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.6x at YE15
-No investment in spectrum acquisition/renewal
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- A failure to generate a positive free cash flow margin - our
rating case
assumes this to be in the low to mid-single digit range.
- Significant deterioration of operating and financial
performance in the
Lithuanian and Latvian markets.
- Persistently weakening leverage trend. A material compression
of covenants
headroom and no sign of the negative trend being addressed would
be a risk.
-The decline in available liquidity to below EUR15m, including
RCF, without a
clear path for improvement may put pressure on ratings.
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- A difficult operating environment and the constraining factors
suggest an
improvement in the rating is unlikely in the near to medium
term.
- Solid improvement in operating performance in Lithuania,
ongoing traction in
Latvia and an FFO net adjusted leverage of 3.75x or below could
potentially
support a higher rating.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Slava Bunkov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9931
Supervisory Analyst
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Damien Chew
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
