NEW YORK, February 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'CCC/RR4' rating to
iHeartCommunications, Inc.'s (iHeart) proposed $550 million
priority guarantee
notes (PGNs) due 2023. The Rating Outlook remains Negative.
Proceeds are to be
used to prepay at par approximately $532.7 million of the term
loan B facility
and approximately $8.8 million of the term loan C asset sale
facility and to pay
accrued and unpaid interest on those loans and associated
offering fees. A
complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
The new PGN notes are expected to share the same terms as the
existing PGN
notes. Fitch expects the company to consider increasing the size
of the facility
depending on market conditions, with any additional proceeds to
be used to
address 2016 maturities.
Fitch views the transaction favorably as it will reduce iHeart's
2016 maturity
wall, which compensates for the expected increase in total
interest expense.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--The ratings reflect iHeart's highly leveraged capital
structure. Fitch
estimates current total and secured leverage of 11.6x and 7.1x,
respectively, as
of the LTM ended Dec. 31, 2014. Total leverage exceeds levels at
the leveraged
buyout, as a weak operating profile has limited EBITDA growth
and free cash flow
(FCF) generation. EBITDA has not returned to pre-downturn
levels.
--The ratings and Negative Outlook reflect the limited tolerance
for further
erosion of iHeart's operating profile and its precarious
liquidity position.
--Fitch recognizes that the company completed a series of
capital market
transactions which have extended a material amount of its
secured maturities to
2019 and beyond, providing much needed financial flexibility.
--Fitch expects iHeart's FCF to be negative over the next two
years reflecting
the interest burden associated with the company's capital
structure and
operating profile.
--Remaining 2016 maturities totalling approximately $583 million
elevate the
refinancing risk attributable to iHeart's credit profile
(assumes proposed
issuance is not upsized).
Overall, Fitch's ratings reflect the company's highly leveraged
capital
structure, tenuous liquidity position with significant scheduled
maturities
remaining in 2016, and Fitch's expectation that the company's
considerable and
growing interest burden will hinder near-term FCF generation. In
addition,
iHeart's operating profile is subject to ongoing technological
threats and
secular pressures in radio broadcasting along with exposure to
cyclical
advertising revenue. The ratings are supported by the company's
leading position
in both the outdoor and radio industries, as well as the
positive fundamentals
and digital opportunities in the outdoor advertising space.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
--iHeart is strongly positioned within a secularly challenged
radio sector;
--Fitch does not expect a material amount of improvement of
iHeart's credit
profile or absolute debt reduction over the next several years,
given the
expected negative FCF;
--Although the proposed debt issuance will reduce scheduled 2016
maturities,
iHeart will still have to contend with approximately $583
million remaining due
in 2016;
--Potential asset sales, including the announced sale of 411
broadcast
communication tower sites for up to $400 million, could support
iHeart's
liquidity position.
Liquidity and Debt
Fitch regards iHeart's current liquidity as limited,
particularly in light of
near-term maturities. As of Dec. 31, 2014, iHeart had
approximately $271
million in cash, excluding $186 million in cash held at Clear
Channel Outdoor
Holdings (CCOH.) Backup liquidity consists of an undrawn $535
million
asset-based lending (ABL) facility (subject to an undisclosed
borrowing base and
a total leverage covenant) that matures in December 2017 and is
subject to
springing maturities. The proposed prepayment of iHeart's term
loans will
ameliorate the springing lien concern at this time.
Recovery Ratings (RRs)
iHeart's RRs reflect Fitch's expectation that the enterprise
value of the
company will be maximized in a restructuring scenario (going
concern), rather
than a liquidation. Fitch employs a 6x distressed enterprise
value multiple
reflecting the value of the company's radio broadcasting
licenses in top U.S.
markets. Fitch assumes going-concern EBITDA at $860 million and
that iHeart has
maximized the debt-funded dividends from CCOH and used the
proceeds to repay
bank debt. In addition, Fitch assumes that iHeart would receive
90% of the value
of a sale of CCOH after the CCOH creditors had been repaid.
Fitch estimates the
adjusted distressed enterprise valuation in restructuring to be
approximately $7
billion.
The 'CCC/RR4' rating for the bank debt and secured notes reflect
Fitch's
estimate for a recovery range of 31%-50%. Fitch expects no
recovery for the
senior unsecured legacy notes, the new 10% senior notes, and
senior guarantee
notes due to their position below the secured debt in the
capital structure, and
they are assigned 'RR6'. However, Fitch rates the senior
guaranteed notes 'CC'
given the subordinated guarantee.
CCOH's RRs also reflect Fitch's expectation that enterprise
value would be
maximized as a going concern. Fitch stresses outdoor EBITDA by
15%, and applies
a 7x valuation multiple. Fitch estimates the enterprise value
would be $4
billion. This indicates 100% recovery for the unsecured senior
notes. However,
Fitch notches the debt up only two notches from the IDR given
the unsecured
nature of the debt. In Fitch's analysis, the subordinated notes
recover in the
31% to 50% 'RR4' range, leading to no notching from the IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: An inability to extend maturities would result in a
downgrade. This
inability may derive from a prolonged consolidated cash burn,
whether driven by
cyclical or secular pressures, reducing iHeart's ability to fund
debt service
and near-term maturities. Also, cyclical or secular pressures on
operating
results that further weaken credit metrics could result in
negative rating
pressure. Finally, indications that a distressed debt exchange
is probable in
the near term would also drive a downgrade.
Positive: The current Rating Outlook is Negative. As a result,
Fitch's
sensitivities do not currently anticipate a rating upgrade.
As of Dec. 31, 2014, iHeart had approximately $20.6 billion in
consolidated
debt. Debt held at iHeart was $15.6 billion and consisted of:
--$7.2 billion secured term loans ($931 million in 2016 and $6.3
billion in
2019);
--$5.3 billion secured PGNs, maturing 2019-2022;
--$1.7 billion in senior unsecured 12% cash pay / 2% PIK notes
maturing in
February 2021;
--$730 million senior unsecured 10% notes due 2018 (net of FinCo
holdings of
$120 million);
--$668 million senior unsecured legacy notes, with maturities of
2016-2027 (net
of FinCo holdings of $57 million.)
Debt held at Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (CCWH) was
$4.9 billion and
consisted of:
--$2.7 billion in senior unsecured 6.5% notes due 2022;
--$2.2 billion in subordinated 7.625% notes due 2020.
Fitch currently rates iHeart as follows:
iHeartCommunications, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'CCC';
--Senior secured term loans 'CCC/RR4';
--Senior secured priority guarantee notes 'CCC/RR4';
--Senior unsecured guarantee notes due 2021 'CC/RR6';
--Senior unsecured legacy notes 'C/RR6'.
The Rating Outlook for iHeart is Negative.
Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'B';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB-/RR2';
--Senior subordinated notes at 'B/RR4'.
The Rating Outlook for Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is
Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jack Kranefuss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0791
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Brian Yoo, CFA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-9175
Committee Chairperson
Sharon Bonelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0581
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
