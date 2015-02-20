(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 20 (Fitch) This week's edition of Fitch
Ratings' Inside
Credit focuses on sovereign creditworthiness in Europe,
specifically Greece and
Ukraine.
Greece faces increased risks to its sovereign credit profile
from the continued
brinkmanship in negotiations between its government and official
creditors.
While the full impact remains unclear, the uncertainty amplifies
the economic
damage caused by falling confidence.
"The damage to investor, consumer and depositor confidence is
increasing risks
to growth. It may take time to repair even if agreement with
official creditors
is reached in the coming days or weeks," says Douglas Renwick,
Senior Director
of Sovereigns.
Last Friday, Feb. 13, Fitch downgraded Ukraine's foreign
currency Issuer Default
Rating to 'CC' from 'CCC' and affirmed its local currency rating
at 'CCC'. The
downgrade of Ukraine's foreign currency rating indicates that a
default of some
kind appears probable.
"While the new IMF program will help close Ukraine's financing
gap, a
restructuring of privately-held external debt also appears
increasingly likely
to play a role," says Charles Seville, Director in the
Sovereigns group.
"Conflict in the eastern regions has severely impacted the
economy, bringing
sovereign creditworthiness down with it."
Other topics covered in this week's edition of Inside Credit
include:
-Falling oil prices and MENA sovereign credit trends
-CCAR to highlight US bank capital flexibility divide
-Emerging Asia's banks still the primary funding source for
corporates
-European securitization losses to remain low
-Losses on 2000-2014 Asia-Pacific structured finance
transactions falling
-Chinese banks to face margin pressures through 2015
-Confidence returning to European high yield market
-Australian covered bonds issuance expected to decrease in 2015
-Pre-crisis securitization losses fall again on U.S. housing
recovery
-Labor relations key to European airline restructuring
