(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO/LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its new Rating Navigators for: --The Coca-Cola Company --Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc. --PepsiCo Inc. --Coca-Cola Icecek --Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB --Corporacion Lindley --Embotelladora Andina --Grupo Embotellador Atic --Ajecorp These reports should be read in conjunction with the 'Introducing Rating Navigators for Corporates' report dated Nov. 5, 2014 and 'Non-Alcoholic Beverages: Ratings Navigator Companion' dated Jan. 30, 2015. For more information, please visit corporatesshowcase.fitchratings.com/navigator.htm.