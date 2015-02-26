(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its
Dashboard Report
for the U.S. Title Insurance sector.
The U.S. Title Insurance Dashboard discusses Fitch's Rating
Outlook for title
insurance, and highlights how moderate declines in the
industry's operating
revenue and earnings led to variability in operating margins for
2014 across the
four largest title underwriters.
Expected increases in mortgage originations and growth in
purchase originations
should more than offset a moderate decline in refinance activity
Fduring 2015.
Three of the top four underwriters reported an increase in open
and closed order
counts during fourth-quarter 2014, which should provide positive
benefits to
profitability through first-quarter 2015.
In addition, the report discusses title insurance market share
and variations in
performance among leading companies in this sector.
The 'U.S. Title Insurance Dashboard' is available on Fitch's
website at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Title Insurance
Dashboard
here
