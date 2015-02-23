(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
downgraded Heta Asset
Resolution AG's (Heta) EUR1bn government-guaranteed Tier 2
subordinated notes
(ISIN: XS0863484035) maturing in 2022 to 'AA+' from 'AAA'. The
rating action
follows the downgrade of Austria's sovereign rating (see 'Fitch
Downgrades
Austria to 'AA+'; Outlook Stable', dated 13 February 2015 at
fitchratings.com).
The notes' rating is aligned with Austria's sovereign rating
based on Fitch's
expectation that the Austrian central government will honour the
unconditional
and irrevocable guarantee provided to holders of the
subordinated notes. Fitch
does not rate Heta nor does it rate any other debt instruments
issued by Heta or
its predecessor, Hypo Alpe-Adria-Bank International AG (Hypo
Alpe).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes were issued in 2012 by Hypo Alpe. According to the
notes'
documentation, the Republic of Austria guarantees the
noteholders the "due and
punctual" payment of all obligations payable by Hypo Alpe (and,
consequently,
Heta as Hypo Alpe's legal successor) under the subordinated
notes.
The notes remain unaffected by special legislation implemented
in August 2014 to
impose losses on certain subordinated notes guaranteed by the
state of
Carinthia, Hypo Alpe's previous owner. The finance ministry
publicly stated in a
press release dated 11 June 2014 that "subordinated debt
guaranteed by the
Republic of Austria is not affected by the restructuring".
Consequently, the rated notes were not included in a list of
affected notes
published by the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) on 7
August 2014. In
Fitch's view, the Austrian government's measures to declare
sub-national
guarantees void does not indicate a materially diminished
willingness to honour
its own federal guarantees.
We understand that the terms and conditions and, consequently,
the
effectiveness, of the guarantee are unaffected by Hypo Alpe's
reorganisation
into Heta in late 2014. Hypo Alpe's banking licence ceased in
October 2014
pursuant to FMA ruling in accordance with the Law on the
Creation of a Wind-Down
Unit (Gesetz uber die Schaffung einer Abbaueinheit), following
the decision to
spin-off Hypo Alpe's SEE banking assets. Hypo Alpe was then
renamed Heta and
started operating as a state-owned wind-down institution with a
licence to
perform relevant wind-down activities.
Since late 2009, Hypo Alpe (and, since late 2014, Heta) has been
fully owned by
the Republic of Austria, which has supported the institution
with sizeable
capital injections and capital guarantees.
In Fitch's opinion, the creditworthiness of the notes also
remains unaffected by
regulatory changes such as the implementation of the EU Bank
Recovery and
Resolution Directive in Austrian law in early January 2015 with
the adoption of
the Federal Act on the Recovery and Resolution of Banks
(Bundesgesetz uber die
Sanierung und Abwicklung von Banken).
According to the guarantee, should the notes - due to regulatory
or other
developments including statutory loss absorption - bear losses
such as a
write-down, conversion into equity or any other resolution
measure, then the
guarantor would guarantee continued and punctual payment of the
originally
guaranteed payment amount according to the interest and
principal payment
schedule. The guarantee for the notes has been issued under
Austria's 2008
Financial Markets Stability Act (Finanzmarktstabilitatsgesetz;
FinStaG). Under
the FinStaG, Austria can provide capital and funding support to
Austrian banks
up to EUR22bn, of which EUR13bn is currently utilised.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the notes is sensitive to changes in Austria's
sovereign rating. A
downgrade or an upgrade of Austria's rating would lead to a
downgrade or an
upgrade of the notes. The notes' rating is also sensitive to a
change in our
expectation regarding Austria's propensity to honour the
guarantee.
Since Fitch expects the Republic of Austria to honour the
guarantee for the Tier
2 notes irrespective of the creditworthiness of Heta, the bank's
risk profile
does not represent a rating sensitivity for the notes' rating.
The
responsibility of Heta's resolution in the stock flow adjustment
to public debt
of around 4.4% of GDP in 2014 is one of the main drivers behind
the sovereign
downgrade and, as such, is already reflected in Fitch's
assessment of Austria's
ability to provide Heta with necessary support.
