WARSAW/PARIS, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Rating updated its
sector credit factors
for English Social Housing Registered Providers (RP).
The update incorporates Fitch's reassessment of the RPs'
standalone credit
strength, which we consider may weaken as the sector expands its
non-social
housing activities and increases debt. However, this is
compensated by high
levels of direct and indirect public funding that are now
included in our
assessment of the standalone profile of the RPs, rather than in
the rating
uplift. As a result, Fitch has narrowed the rating uplift to one
notch from two
notches, reflecting the benefit of regulatory oversight only.
These sector-specific credit factors supplement the master
criteria
"Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 16 June 2014, and
"Rating of Public
Sector Entities" dated 26 February 2014, which detail Fitch's
overarching
approach to Public Sector Entities.
A RP can be rated on a standalone basis in the range of 'A' to
low
investment-grade. Fitch first assesses the credit profile of the
RP using the
Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria adapted for RPs. The
standalone assessment of
each RP takes into account factors such as demand, operational
efficiency, debt
dynamics and management, but also factors in the strong quality
of the RP's cash
flow, through indirect and direct government-supported funding
for social
housing, and the housing grant the RP receives from the Homes
and Communities
Agency (HCA) - a public body and the sector's regulator - to
fund its capital
investments. In addition, for the largest RPs, regulatory
oversight and the
likelihood of extraordinary support may provide a single-notch
uplift to the
standalone assessment.
In its update, Fitch outlines the sector profile and explains
how a RP's
financial profile (credit metrics) influences its
creditworthiness and final
ratings. The key credit rating factors are summarised in an
appendix to the
report, with examples of how Fitch assesses these factors across
ratings.
The report entitled "English Social Housing: Registered
Providers" is available
at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Maurycy Michalski
Associate Director
+48 22 330 67 01
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel:
+44 203 530 1549,
Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
