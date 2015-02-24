(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 24 (Fitch) A strong dollar could pressure
visitation to the
US while the drop in oil prices will likely provide a net
benefit to domestic
lodging demand, according to Fitch Ratings.
The strong dollar raises acquisition costs for foreign buyers in
their local
currency. However, the appeal of hotel assets may increase if
foreign investors
anticipate further dollar gains, which could boost returns from
price
appreciation when profits are taken and converted back into the
investor's local
currency.
We expect currency translation losses caused by US dollar
strength to temper
systemwide RevPAR growth for most lodging C-Corps by 100 to 200
basis points
(i.e. 4%-6% versus 5%-7% in constant currency). The strong
dollar will also
lower inbound international visitation rates to the US and
prompt more Americans
to travel abroad. A predominantly domestic focus protects
lodging REITS from
currency losses, but not lower visitation rates. The global
focus of most
lodging C-Corps will balance the effect from lower net
visitation to the US.
Lower oil prices should help lodging demand and provide cover
for price
increases, given higher discretionary income and lower
transportation costs.
The roughly 50% drop in oil prices since summer 2014 should
provide a net
benefit to US lodging demand. Lower oil prices should increase
consumer
discretionary income and reduce gasoline and jet fuel costs,
making travel more
affordable. Lower price tier hotels and leisure-oriented
drive-to and
destination resorts are likely to benefit most.
US dollar strength will negatively affect inbound international
visitation rates
(about 10% of demand) from key markets in Europe, Asia and Latin
America. US
ADRs have appreciated by 5% during the last year in dollars, but
are up anywhere
from 10%-20% in JPY, EUR and GBP. Dollar strength makes it more
affordable for
Americans to travel abroad, which amplifies the hit to demand
from currency
movements.
Fitch views gateway markets, such as New York, Los Angeles, San
Francisco and
Miami as most exposed to currency-related declines. So far, few
companies have
seen a slowdown. However, the effect will primarily be felt in
the transient
demand segment, which has shorter booking lead times and skews
toward the summer
months. This will challenge drawing any conclusions for several
months. Fitch
will be watching closely for changes in weekday/weekend demand
split in key
visitation markets for signs of leisure transient (primarily
weekend demand)
weakness.
