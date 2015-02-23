(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch has affirmed the Long-term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of 10 Nigerian banks. They are Zenith Bank Plc
(Zenith), FBN
Holdings Plc (FBNH), First Bank of Nigeria Ltd (FBN), United
Bank for Africa Plc
(UBA), Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTB), Access Bank Plc (Access),
Diamond Bank Plc
(Diamond), Fidelity Bank Plc (Fidelity), Union Bank Plc (Union)
and First City
Monument Bank Limited (FCMB).
All Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the National
Ratings of Stanbic
IBTC Bank Plc (SIBTC) and Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc (SIBTCH). A
full list of
rating actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The ratings are all in the 'B' range, indicating highly
speculative fundamental
credit quality, and factor in Fitch's expectation of
increasingly challenging
economic conditions and market volatility in Nigeria. The
operating environment
is affected by persistently low oil prices, continuing pressure
on the domestic
currency naira, likely further monetary policy and regulatory
actions and
increased political uncertainty.
At the same time, the ratings are underpinned by continued
strong underlying
economic growth in Nigeria, particularly in non-oil sectors.
Fitch expects
non-oil GDP growth of 5.5% in 2015 (2014: 7.5%), driven by
continued economic
reforms and limited impact from public sector austerity.
For more details see "2015 Outlook Nigerian Banks: Oil Shock
and Policy Moves
Test Bank Resilience and Ratings" on www.fitchratings.com.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS (ALL BANKS
APART FROM SIBTC AND SIBTCH THAT ONLY HAVE NATIONAL RATINGS)
The IDRs of FBN, UBA, Diamond, Fidelity, Union and FCMB are
support-driven.
Zenith's, FBNH's, GTB's and Access' IDRs are driven by their
standalone strength
as measured by their Viability Ratings (VRs).
In assessing the probability of sovereign support, Fitch
considers the
authorities' willingness to support the Nigerian banks to be
high as
demonstrated in the past, but its ability to do so may be
constrained by
Nigeria's 'BB-' sovereign rating. Fitch assigns Support Rating
Floors (SRFs)
based on each bank's systemic importance. The most systemically
important banks
in Fitch's view are FBN, Zenith and UBA, which are assigned SRFs
of B+'. The
other banks have SRFs of 'B'.
FBNH is the holding company of FBN. It's SR of '5' and SRF of
'No Floor' reflect
Fitch's view that while the Nigerian authorities' propensity to
support local
banks is high, the same level of support would not apply to
holding companies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a prolonged and severe
recession that
would affect the ability or willingness of the Nigerian
authorities to provide
support. However, a one-notch downgrade of the sovereign would
not necessarily
lead to a downgrade of the SRFs.
Zenith's and Access' IDRs would only be downgraded if both their
VRs and their
SRFs are simultaneously downgraded (both banks VRs and SRFs are
currently at the
same level) and revised lower. The IDRs of GTB and FBNH are
driven by their VRs
and are therefore not sensitive to changes in their SRFs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs
The highly challenging and volatile operating environment in
Nigeria constrain
the VRs and the other key rating factors, particularly the
banks' financial
profiles. The recent oil price shock and subsequent currency
pressure has
weakened the Nigerian operating environment and is likely to
result in lower GDP
growth in 2015. In turn, the banks are likely to report weaker
profitability,
asset quality and capital ratios. These pressures are to an
extent captured in
Fitch's ratings, and partly explain the Stable Outlooks.
Nevertheless, should
the operating environment deteriorate faster than expected,
particularly should
it significantly impact the banks' capital and asset quality, VR
downgrades
cannot be ruled out.
Fitch forecasts sector non-performing loans (NPLs) to rise above
the Central
Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) informal cap of 5%, but below 10% by
end-2015. This
reflects high credit concentrations as well as emerging risks,
particularly in
the oil and gas, and power sectors. These factors, together with
a shift to
Basel II and CBN's revised regulatory capital computation rules,
are likely to
add more pressure on capital than previously expected. Tier 1
capital ratios
could fall below 15% for many banks, which is low in the
Nigerian context.
Oil & gas exposures, particularly upstream segment lending, will
be sensitive to
low oil prices, in particular when loans are extended to
indigenous companies
rather than large international operators. If low oil prices
persist in 2015,
Fitch expects some banks will have to restructure part of these
portfolios by
extending tenors to better match new cash flow projections.
Fitch expects liquidity to remain tight in 2015, amplified by
higher central
bank reserve requirements. New limits on foreign currency
borrowing and net open
positions are likely to reduce US dollar debt issuance. Despite
increasing
competition for low-cost and stable deposits, customer deposit
growth should
remain healthy and help loans-to-deposit ratios remain below the
regulatory
limit of 80%.
In addition to the general pressures stemming from the economy,
the VRs of the
Fitch-rated banks consider the following factors. All references
are made within
the context of the Nigerian operating environment.
Zenith's VR considers its strong franchise, management quality,
conservative
risk appetite and robust financial metrics. Asset quality is
sound and upstream
oil & gas exposure represented a limited 6% of loans at
end-September 2014.
Zenith has a track record of good client selection and Fitch
does not expect
major impairments in its corporate book. The bank's
capitalisation and leverage
compare well with peers and benefit from a strong funding
franchise, sound
liquidity and proven access to wholesale markets. Zenith's
resilient financial
performance stands out, and the bank should manage 2015 better
than most peers.
GTB's VR considers the bank's sound financial metrics compared
with most
domestic peers. This includes the bank's sound profitability,
driven by
efficiency gains from a low cost business model, healthy asset
quality, driven
by sound underwriting, and adequate capital. The VR also
considers a proven
strategy implemented by a strong management team.
FBNH's and FBN's VRs reflect the group's traditionally strong
company profile
and adequate capitalisation and profitability. Asset quality
metrics are
acceptable but the group has the highest oil & gas exposure
among peers (40% of
gross loans at end-September 2014). This is a key risk, in
particular the
upstream book (12%). FBNH's has a strong funding franchise. Its
retail franchise
allows it to source low-cost deposits, and it successfully
accessed capital
markets in 2014. Group liquidity is adequate.
UBA's VR is constrained by weak, albeit improving,
capitalisation. The VR also
considers a strong company profile, including a broader
international footprint
than peers. This makes the bank less sensitive than peers to
current turbulence
in Nigeria, although 2015 will still be challenging. Asset
quality is adequate.
NPLs are currently low, although Fitch expects these to
increase. UBA has strong
funding and liquidity. Its large pan-African network allows it
to collect
low-cost deposits, and the loan-to-deposit ratio is low.
Access' VR reflects the bank's adequate capitalisation, which
will improve
should a planned rights issue complete successfully. The VR also
considers the
bank's stronger company profile since the Intercontinental Bank
acquisition.
This has benefitted Access' financial metrics, including
improved earnings and
asset quality.
Diamond's VR is constrained by weak capitalisation, which is
inadequate in light
of the bank's risk profile, despite the completion of a rights
issue in November
2014. Asset quality is slightly weaker than most peers. While
the level of
impaired loans is currently acceptable, certain large exposures
present downside
risk. Fitch views risk appetite as high, considering plans to
materially expand
retail and SME lending activities. While these segments are
inherently risky,
this is where the bank's expertise lies. Furthermore, risk
controls and
underwriting standards in the retail business are advanced. The
VR also reflects
Diamond's acceptable earnings, funding and liquidity.
Fidelity's VR reflects the bank's weaker company profile than
peers. The bank's
lack of scale manifests in its niche business model. The VR also
considers
Fidelity's weaker and less stable earnings than peers, a high
cost base, and a
greater reliance on non-core banking revenues. The VR also
considers the bank's
improved asset quality metrics over the last three years.
Union's VR reflects threats to asset quality ratios from a
sizeable portfolio of
past due, but not impaired, loans and a material exposure to the
oil sector. The
VR also considers a higher risk appetite than peers, indicated
by loan growth
above the sector average, albeit from a lower base than peers.
The VR further
considers some exposure to operational risk resulting from a
weaker
technological platform than peers, which Union is currently
addressing. The VR
factors in weak earnings, but also a resilient funding profile
supported by
adequate liquidity.
FCMB's VR is currently constrained by its small but evolving
full service
banking franchise. The bank plans to expand lending in what
Fitch views as
inherently high- risk retail and SME segments. Asset quality is
acceptable,
although its NPL ratio is likely to worsen as the loan book
seasons.
Capitalisation is sound, although Fitch expects a weakening in
the medium term,
driven by loan growth. Earnings are adequate despite a high
cost-to-income
ratio. Funding and liquidity are considered the bank's
weaknesses, with the
regulatory liquidity ratio being one of the lowest in the
sector, and the
loan-to-deposit ratio being close to 80%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs
There is limited upward potential for the banks' VRs outside the
'b' range as
they are constrained by the operating environment. A prolonged
economic downturn
is a threat to all banks' VRs. The VRs are also sensitive to the
following bank
specific factors.
Zenith's VR is sensitive to a general increase in risk appetite,
worsening
underwriting standards and a reduced focus on liquidity.
The VRs of FBNH and FBN are sensitive to weaker asset quality,
in particular
relating to significant oil and gas exposures. VR upgrades,
though unlikely at
present, could in the longer term result from the group
successfully broadening
its franchise and strengthening revenue generation.
An upgrade of UBA's VR could result from the bank continuing to
improve its
capitalisation, accompanied by low credit losses, resilient
profitability and
manageable growth in lending.
GTB's VR is sensitive to loan concentration risks as several
large corporate
defaults could quickly erode the bank's capital base. Asset
quality could also
be put under pressure by the bank's increasing operations
outside of Nigeria,
particularly in east Africa.
Access' VR is most sensitive to asset quality deterioration from
the current
level. The VR may be upgraded in the medium term if its company
profile
continues to strengthen and if it can demonstrate healthy and
stable financial
metrics through the economic cycle.
An upgrade of Diamond's VR is unlikely in the near term given
the bank's
inadequate capitalisation and somewhat weak asset quality. In
the longer term an
upgrade could follow a continued improvement in capitalisation,
combined with
manageable growth and improved financial metrics.
Fidelity's VR currently has limited upside potential, due to the
bank's limited
franchise. A downgrade is most likely to result from prolonged
losses resulting
from an economic downturn and/or a liquidity shortfall.
Union's VR has limited potential for an upgrade at present,
having recently
emerged from insolvency in 2012. Over time, a sustained and
significant
improvement in the bank's financial profile through the economic
cycle,
particularly earnings and asset quality metrics, could lead to
an upgrade of the
VR. The VR remains sensitive to further material worsening in
asset quality due
to previously unrecognised problems or high loan concentrations.
FCMB's VR has limited upside potential at present. In the medium
term an upgrade
could result from the bank building a larger and sustainable
franchise,
achieving a strong performance track record and maintaining a
more liquid
balance sheet.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: NATIONAL RATINGS
The banks' National Ratings are driven by their respective
Long-term IDRs and
Fitch's opinion of each bank's creditworthiness relative to the
best credits in
Nigeria.
SIBTC's and SIBTCH's National Ratings are based on the support
that the bank and
the holding company derive from Standard Bank Group Limited
(SBG; BBB/Negative).
SBG has a majority 53.2%, stake in SIBTCH. The ratings factor in
SBG's written
commitment in its annual report to support certain banking
subsidiaries. Fitch
believes that SBG's support would extend equally to the bank and
the holding
company.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: NATIONAL RATINGS
The banks' National Ratings are sensitive to changes in their
Long-term IDRs and
relative creditworthiness. The National Ratings of SIBTC and
SIBTCH are
sensitive to a change in potential support from their ultimate
parent, SBG.
The rating actions are as follows:
FBN
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B+'
FBN Finance Company BV's subordinated notes: affirmed at 'B-';
assigned 'RR6'
FBNH
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Zenith
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B+'
Global medium term note programme affirmed at 'B+' /'RR4'/'B'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'B+'/'RR4'
UBA
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B+'
Access
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F2(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Access Finance BV's senior notes, guaranteed by Access Bank:
affirmed at
'B'/'RR4'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'B-'/ 'RR6'
GTB
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
GTB Finance BV's senior notes, guaranteed by Guaranty Trust
Bank: affirmed at
'B+'/'RR4'
GTB Finance BV's global medium-term note programme, guaranteed
by Guaranty Trust
Bank: affirmed at 'B+'/'RR4'/'B'
Diamond
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F2(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'B'/'RR4'
Union
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F2(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Fidelity
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F2(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'B'/'RR4'
FCMB
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB+(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F2(nga)'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B'
SIBTC
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(nga)'
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(nga)'
SIBTCH
National Long-term rating: assigned at 'AAA(nga)'
National Short-term rating: assigned at 'F1+(nga)'
