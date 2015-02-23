(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Money Market Funds (MMF) Snapshot - End-January 2014 here PARIS/NEW YORK/LONDON, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its end-January 2015 money market fund (MMF) snapshot report and individual fund factsheets. They provide consistent and comparable portfolio analytics across all Fitch-rated US and European MMFs, which together represent over USD1trn of assets under management. Individual fund factsheets provide investors with fund-specific portfolio information, covering each fund's current and historical credit, liquidity and market risk attributes. They also provide information on the fund manager, and Fitch's rating rationale. They are published monthly. Fitch's MMF snapshot is a monthly publication of key portfolio analytics allowing data comparison across MMFs. Underlying portfolio data is based on portfolio holding reports received from fund administrators and managers as part of the agency's process for rating and monitoring MMFs. Fitch applies a homogeneous methodology across funds to classifications, issuers, credit quality, instruments types and indicator calculation. Quarterly reports highlighting key MMF trends, exposures and allocation developments complement the monthly factsheets and snapshot. Fitch's MMF factsheets are available free of charge through the following link: here. The latest MMF snapshot is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Charlotte Quiniou, CFA Director +33 1 44 29 92 81 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Greg Fayvilevich Director +1 212 908 9151 Richard Woodrow, CFA Associate Director +44 20 3530 1388 Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1147 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Monitoring Money Fund Portfolios here Diversity of European Money Market Funds here U.S. Money Market Funds Quarterly 4Q14 here European MMF Quarterly - 4Q14 here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.