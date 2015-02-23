(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Money Market Funds (MMF) Snapshot
- End-January
2014
here
PARIS/NEW YORK/LONDON, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
published its
end-January 2015 money market fund (MMF) snapshot report and
individual fund
factsheets. They provide consistent and comparable portfolio
analytics across
all Fitch-rated US and European MMFs, which together represent
over USD1trn of
assets under management.
Individual fund factsheets provide investors with fund-specific
portfolio
information, covering each fund's current and historical credit,
liquidity and
market risk attributes. They also provide information on the
fund manager, and
Fitch's rating rationale. They are published monthly.
Fitch's MMF snapshot is a monthly publication of key portfolio
analytics
allowing data comparison across MMFs.
Underlying portfolio data is based on portfolio holding reports
received from
fund administrators and managers as part of the agency's process
for rating and
monitoring MMFs. Fitch applies a homogeneous methodology across
funds to
classifications, issuers, credit quality, instruments types and
indicator
calculation.
Quarterly reports highlighting key MMF trends, exposures and
allocation
developments complement the monthly factsheets and snapshot.
Fitch's MMF factsheets are available free of charge through the
following link:
here.
The latest MMF snapshot is available at www.fitchratings.com or
by clicking the
link above.
Contact:
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Greg Fayvilevich
Director
+1 212 908 9151
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1388
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Monitoring Money Fund Portfolios
here
Diversity of European Money Market Funds
here
U.S. Money Market Funds Quarterly 4Q14
here
European MMF Quarterly - 4Q14
here
