PARIS/FRANKFURT, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that EU
state-sponsored wind-down institutions would likely benefit from
additional
state support if needed, despite resolution legislation.
The implementation of the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD) and
practical mechanisms being put in place should ensure that
resolution of
systemically important European banks will be possible without
state support.
Fitch believes that we are reaching a point where state support
for senior
unsecured creditors in EU banks will no longer be reliable in
most cases and, as
announced in March 2014, the agency expects to take action on
support-driven
ratings of European banks by end-June.
However, there are some specific cases of state-sponsored banks,
including EU
banks in orderly wind-down, where Fitch will continue to factor
state support
into its ratings.
Fitch rates 11 institutions that are in state-sponsored
wind-down following
shortfalls in capital and/or liquidity that arose from the
financial crisis. We
believe that states will provide further financial support if
necessary to
complete the institutions' orderly wind-down, although to
varying extent
according to their diverging form, support structures and
wind-down strategies.
Most of the wind-down institutions' Long-Term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) will
remain investment-grade.
While some institutions benefit from state guarantees for all
liabilities,
others have partial guarantees or commitment to wind them down
in an orderly way
under state ownership. Fitch considers that the risk of senior
creditor
"bail-in" remains low for these entities but not impossible.
Absent state
guarantees, their capacity for payment of senior unsecured debt
is weakened by
the introduction of senior creditor bail-in as a prerequisite
for exceptional
additional state support, meaning that full support ability may
no longer be as
strong as it was before BRRD implementation.
For one rated bank in wind-down, Oesterreichische
Volksbanken-Aktiengesellschaft
(OeVAG; B/RWN) Fitch's view is that state support can no longer
be relied upon.
This is driven by government statements regarding OeVAG and its
plan to spin off
OeVAG and the bank's non-core assets and reduce it to a
wind-down entity without
a banking licence or additional state support during 2015.
The report, EU State-Sponsored Wind-Down Institutions, is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
