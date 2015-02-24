(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has assigned Thailand-based retailer CP ALL Public Company Limited's (CP ALL) senior unsecured bonds an 'A(tha)' National Long-Term Rating. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed the National Long-term Rating of CP ALL and its outstanding bond issues at 'A+(tha)' with Stable Outlook and the National Short-term Rating of CP ALL at 'F1(tha)'. The bonds, which will total up to THB18bn, will be issued in two tranches due in 2017 and 2020. The proceeds from the bonds will be used to refinance some of CP All's existing bank loans. Unlike the company's outstanding bond issues and most of its existing bank loans, which are secured by shares of Siam Makro Public Company Limited (Makro), this issue is unsecured. KEY RATING DRIVERS Proposed Notes Notched Down: The proposed senior unsecured notes are notched down one level below CP ALL's 'A+(tha)' National Long Term Rating due to the significantly large prior ranking debt, which was 6.2x EBITDA at 31 December 2014. Leading Market Position: CP ALL is the largest operator in Thailand's convenience store sector, with more than 8,000 stores nationwide. It has a domestic market share of about 60%, in terms of number of stores, far more than the second-largest operator. CP ALL is likely to maintain its leading position despite intense competition because of its large network and area of coverage, along with well-established functions such as logistics, supply and maintenance, staff training and development, to support its position. Strong Retail Brand: CP ALL operates 7-Eleven stores, a leading international brand of convenience chain stores. CP ALL was granted an area licence agreement for Thailand from 7-Eleven, Inc., USA, with the first store opening in 1989. Thailand is now the second-largest international licensee of 7-Eleven, Inc., after Japan. Diversifying into Wholesale: The acquisition of Makro - the market leader in modern food wholesaling stores in Thailand - was CP ALL's first foray into the wholesaling business. This transaction both increases and broadens the company's customer base to create Thailand's largest company in the food retail sector. Defensive, but Strong Growth: CP ALL benefits from the "defensive" cash-flow nature of the sector, which sells products essential to everyday life, with low revenue and margin volatility; while its growth potential is underpinned by Thailand's immature market for modern food retailers. CP ALL's strong growth over the medium term is likely to continue, propelled by the opening of new stores and like-for-like (LFL) sales growth, despite a negative LFL growth for 7-Eleven stores in 2014. Weak Credit Metrics: CP ALL's financial leverage is likely to improve over the next four to five years, given its expected strong cash-flow generation. Makro's aggressive expansion plans caused negative free cash flow (FCF) in 2014. However, Fitch expects the deleveraging will be only slightly delayed with funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage to be reduced to 5.0x-5.5x by 2015, and to below 3.5x by 2017 from 6.9x at end-2014. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - 15-20% growth in total revenues in 2015, driven by new store openings; - Profit margin moving in a narrow range; - 600-650 new 7-Eleven stores per year and 10-15 new Makro stores per year RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - A slower-than-projected deleveraging with FFO-adjusted net leverage remaining significantly above 5.0x in 2015 and above 3.5x in 2017 - A deterioration in EBITDAR margin to below 8.5% on a sustained basis (2014: 9.7%) - Negative free cash flow generation for two consecutive years Positive rating action over the next 12-24 months is unlikely due to the company's high financial leverage. Contacts: Primary Analyst Somruedee Chaiworarat Director +66 2108 0160 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analyst Lertchai Kochareonrattanakul Senior Director +66 2108 0158 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +612 8256 0325 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.