(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 23 (Fitch) Strong demand for Total's EUR5bn of
hybrid bond
issues may tempt other European oil and gas companies to tap the
market while
oil prices remain weak, Fitch Ratings says.
Major oil companies are cutting spending in response to crude's
price downturn.
But they expect prices to recover eventually and are likely to
be wary of very
deep capex cuts in case they set projects too far behind
schedule when the
investment position improves. They may also face shareholder
pressure to
maintain dividends and will have to balance these demands
against a likely
desire not to significantly weaken their credit profile.
Other sectors facing a similar combination of high capex
requirements and a
tough operating environment in recent years have turned to
hybrids to shore up
their balance sheet and provide some flexibility to their
capital structure.
European electric utilities have been among the biggest issuers
- EDF issued the
equivalent of EUR6.25bn in January 2013 and the equivalent of
around EUR4bn in
January 2014. Telecom companies, including Orange and
Telefonica, have also been
major issuers.
High oil prices in recent years have given major oil companies
little reason to
issue hybrids, and the last time there was a similar collapse in
prices was in
the wake of the 2007-2008 financial crisis, when there was no
investor demand
for riskier securities. In some cases that led European oil
companies to boost
leverage to maintain spending. Royal Dutch Shell, for example,
increased its
total debt by around USD11.8bn in 2009, which contributed to a
downgrade of its
rating.
But this time the low-interest-rate environment and investors'
search for yield
has created significant demand for hybrid bonds. This can be
seen in the
reported EUR20bn order book for Total's issues and the yields of
2.25% and
2.625% on its two hybrid bonds.
Fitch allocates 0%, 50% or 100% equity credit to hybrid
securities depending on
their ability to contribute to financial flexibility and support
the ongoing
viability of an organisation. Hybrid instruments typically need
to be at least
subordinated to senior debt and allow for consecutive deferral
of interest
payments for at least five years to receive equity credit. It is
also essential
for any equity allocation that the terms of the instrument avoid
mandatory
payments, covenant defaults, or events of default that could
trigger a general
corporate default or liquidity need.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
