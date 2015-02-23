(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a
teleconference discussion
on the impact of quantitative easing on sovereigns, banks and
capital markets on
Wednesday 25 February at 15.00 GMT / 10.00 EST. This follows
the publication of
its new report, Quantitative Easing Can Support Sovereign
Ratings.
On 22 January, the European Central Bank announced a large scale
asset purchase
programme of more than EUR1trn until September next year, with a
possible
extension should inflation fail to converge to the ECB's 2%
target.
The transmission channels of such a large programme to the real
economy are in
theory multiple but in practice hard to quantify. Fitch's
analysts will discuss
the direct and indirect impact of the recent QE on sovereigns,
banks and capital
markets.
The teleconference will be chaired by Monica Insoll, Managing
Director in
Fitch's Credit Market Research team, who will be joined by
colleagues Gergely
Kiss, Director in Fitch's Sovereign team and Bridget Gandy,
Managing Director in
Fitch's Banks team.
Key discussion points will include:
- Monetary transmission mechanism: portfolio rebalancing, asset
prices, exchange
rate and investor confidence.
- Sovereigns: financing flexibility, exit strategies and rating
implications.
- Banks: what is the impact on bank funding, asset valuation,
profitability and
lending appetite?
- Capital markets: how is supply and demand affected?
- What could be the unintended consequences of QE?
This will be followed by a question and answer session.
Questions can also be
emailed in advance to: olivia.hardy@fitchratings.com
Teleconference Details:
Date: 25/02/2015
Time: 15.00 GMT / 10.00 EST
Registration:
here
get=registration.jsp&eventid=947421&sessionid=1&key=F845BA64F2DB
6722C87723A39EB1
B5F5&sourcepage=register
All participants must register for the teleconference using the
above URL.
A replay of the call will also be available at,
www.fitchratings.com, under
Fitch Events > Past Events.
Contact:
Claire Dopson
Director
+44 203 530 1405
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Quantitative Easing: Impact on Sovereigns
here
FW+: The Risk of Eurozone Deflation - Peripheral Banks Hit First
here
European High-Yield Insight â€“ February 2015
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.