PARIS/LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Zalagh Holding SA's
(Zalagh) MAD350m senior unsecured bond maturing in November 2019
a final
National Long-term rating of 'B-(mar)'. At the same time Fitch
has affirmed
Zalagh's National Long-term Rating at 'B+(mar)' with Stable
Outlook.
The rating action follows a review of the final documentation of
the bond issued
by Zalagh in November 2014. The issuer will channel downstream
the bond proceeds
to its operating subsidiaries' (opcos) to finance capex and
working capital
investments and refinance a portion of long-term bank loans.
Fitch takes into account Zalagh's enhanced debt maturity profile
and diversified
funding sources as a result of the bond issue. Although on a
consolidated basis,
a large portion of Zalagh's total debt is due within 12 months,
this is largely
linked to the group's sizeable working capital needs, due to its
integrated
business model from grain trading to meat processing. This is
partly reflected
in the ratings by Fitch deducting the portion of debt that can
be netted off
against liquid and/or hedged inventories through our Readily
Marketable
Inventory Approach (RMI). The ratings also factor in the support
from IFC as a
recent new shareholder in Zalagh (holding 18% of its shares post
equity
injection).
KEY DRIVERS FOR THE BOND
Structural Subordination for Holding Creditors
The MAD350m bond issue is an unsecured, unguaranteed debt
obligation of Zalagh.
Holding company bondholders do not have direct recourse to the
main opcos'
assets or profits but only an unsecured claim on intercompany
loans in such
opcos. The bond rating therefore reflects such structural
subordination for
bondholders relative to creditors at subsidiary level.
Weak Recovery Prospects
Fitch has conducted a bespoke recovery analysis to assess
recovery expectations
for holding company bondholders. We consider that expected
recoveries upon
default would be maximised in a liquidation scenario rather than
in a
going-concern scenario given the heavy asset base of Zalagh's
business. Taking
into account the new debt structure post bond issue and private
placement, and
following a strict payment waterfall, Fitch estimates that the
recovery rate for
the bond would fall within the 0-10% range, resulting in an
instrument rating of
'B-(mar)', two notches below the National Long-term rating of
'B+(mar)'.
The weak recovery prospects are driven by the presence of
sizeable senior or
secured liabilities at opco level, ranking senior to the
bondholders, and the
structural subordination of the bond. A reduction in the share
of priority opco
debt, relative to the total debt of the group, could lead to
some convergence
between Zalagh's National Long-term rating and the bond rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR THE NATIONAL LONG-TERM RATING
No Significant Deleveraging before 2017
Fitch estimates Zalagh's leverage at FYE14 to be high with
RMI-adjusted FFO
gross leverage of 9.4x, which is outside of the parameters
compatible with a
'B+(mar)' rating. However, we expect additional top-line growth
and
profitability enhancement from expansion capex and greater
efficiencies. Higher
profitability should allow the group to start deleveraging to
below 6.5x from
2017. Zalagh should receive around MAD180m in VAT refund from
the government
over 2015-2016, broadly covering 2015's capex funding needs. If
leverage remains
above our negative sensitivities guidelines for longer than
expected, this may
put pressure on Zalagh's ratings in the absence of any cash
preservation
measures.
High Working Capital in 2014
Based on interim accounts at end-September 2014, we expect
Zalagh to have
registered high working capital outflows in 2014. We believe
that such increase
is a direct result of the combination of certain one-off factors
such as
increased trading activities due to weak grain domestic
production in 2013/2014,
and the depreciation of MAD/USD (roughly 15% yoy) only partially
offset by a
decrease in USD prices for grain (the net effect depending on
the timing of
grain purchases). At present we do not envisage permanent
increases in working
capital linked to capex in downstream operations as these remain
small in scale.
We expect cash flow from operations (CFO) to have been negative
in 2014 but to
improve in 2015, driven by better sales outlook and steady
profitability.
Stable Profitability in 2015
We consider management's plan to improve production efficiencies
and achieve
additional cost savings and economies of scale as sensible. Our
conservative
forecasts of the impact of the group's restructuring efforts
aimed at more
harmonised operations and functions and the expansion plan
result in stable
forecasts of RMI-adjusted EBITDA margin in 2015 and 2016 before
increasing to
6.8% by 2017 (2013: 6.2%).
Restricted Financial Flexibility
Debt borrowed at Greenlight Holding to acquire Zalagh's own
shares as part of
the 2011 buyout creates, in our view, some pressure on Zalagh to
upstream cash
by way of dividends to service such indebtedness, even though
such debt does not
feature any cross-default with Zalagh's own indebtedness. This
is balanced by
the Chaouni family shareholders' commitment to allocate their
own share of
dividends received, if necessary, to accelerate Greenlight's
debt repayment. As
such we expect RMI-adjusted FFO fixed charge cover (adjusted for
the share of
dividends paid by Zalagh used to service debt at Greenlight) to
remain tight at
1.2x for 2015 before rising to 1.6x in 2017, in line with the
rating.
Solid Local Market Position
Zalagh has a strong position in the agri-business in Morocco,
and is unique in
that it is fully integrated across the entire industry value
chain. The group
has fairly significant storage capacities throughout the
country, allowing it to
secure 22% of national imports of soft commodities, which is a
key positive
rating consideration. Competition is more acute in slaughtering
and meat
processing compared with commodity trading and animal feed; its
key competitors
are, however, not backward integrated into procurement and,
hence are more
exposed to raw materials and feed price volatility and sharp
supply/demand
imbalances in the poultry sector than Zalagh.
Mixed Business Risk Profile
Zalagh is considered a price taker in the international
commodity markets that
trade in US dollars, although it is largely a price setter in
animal feed
domestically given its leading position. Transactional FX
mismatch is expected
to grow as Zalagh expands its feed operations domestically, but
this is
mitigated by its proven pass-through mechanisms, and the fact
that most debt is
borrowed in domestic currency. We also expect opportunities for
further
penetration of poultry production and demand. However, Fitch
expects the
supply/demand balance to remain unpredictable as production
remains largely
unorganised in Morocco. Also, any potential benefit from market
growth is
subject to local regulation changes in favour of integrated
poultry producers.
KEYASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case include:
-Revenue growth expected to accelerate by 2017, driven by
additional capacity
investments in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and lag effect from working
capital
investments feeding through to sales growth
-Profitability expected to increase from 2017 resulting from
revenue growth and
management efficiencies plan
-Working capital to normalise over the coming years in line with
average
historical figures
-Capex driven by capacities expansion within chick hatchery,
pout and turkey
broiler and animal feed capacity
-Liquidity supported by Zalagh's access to renewable bank lines
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: We see the probability of an upgrade as low in the
foreseeable future
given the small scale of the business relative to international
Fitch-rated
peers and the execution risk to grow the business while
enhancing profitability.
However, future developments that could lead to a positive
rating action
include:
-FFO adjusted leverage below 6x (RMI-adjusted FFO leverage below
5x) on a
sustained basis
-RMI-adjusted FFO fixed charge cover (including dividends to
cover Greenlight's
debt service) sustainably above 1.8x
-Strong profitability measured as operating EBITDAR/ gross
profit, above 60% on
a consistent basis, or EBITDA margin exceeding 8%, suggesting
improved operating
leverage from its majority of wholly-owned operations and
enhanced pricing power
-Evidence of positive free cash flow (FCF) supported by a
conservative business
expansion or, if negative, funded largely by additional equity
funds
Negative: future developments that could lead to a negative
rating action
include:
-Weakening profitability measured as RMI-adjusted operating
EBITDAR/ gross
profit of below 40%, together with continuing negative FCF
eroding internal
liquidity buffer - defined as cash+RMI+accounts receivables
divided by total
current liabilities - to below 0.5x (excluding committed bank
lines)
-RMI-adjusted FFO fixed charge cover (including apportioned
dividends to cover
Greenlight's debt service) below 1.2x
-FFO adjusted leverage above 7.5x (RMI-adjusted FFO leverage
above 6.5x) for
more than two consecutive years reflecting an increasingly
unsustainable capital
structure
LIQUIDITY
Zalagh has adequate liquidity in its core commodity trading and
animal feed
businesses. However, liquidity is considered somewhat weaker at
the consolidated
level, weighed down by its downstream activities. Overall, the
company's
Fitch-defined unrestricted cash balance of MAD300m, estimated
liquid inventories
and receivables (RMI) and undrawn revolving credit facilities of
MAD700m are
just sufficient to cover short-term debt of MAD1.5bn as of
end-December 2014.
Excluding external sources of liquidity, Zalagh's internal
liquidity (defined as
unrestricted cash+RMI+A/R divided by total current liabilities)
is rather weak
at 0.7x-0.8x but in line with the ratings.
Fitch expects FCF to remain negative in 2015 due to high capex
and for liquidity
to remain stretched. However, capex of MAD74m in 2015 are
scalable, introducing
some flexibility in FCF. The ratings also reflect Zalagh's
capacity to diversify
its funding sources by raising the MAD350m bond in the local
bond market and
MAD125m private placement.
