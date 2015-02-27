(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Germany-based
DEVK Deutsche Eisenbahn Versicherung Sach- und
HUK-Versicherungsverein a.G.
Betriebliche Sozialeinrichtung der Deutschen Bahn's (DEVK P&C)
and DEVK Deutsche
Eisenbahn Versicherung Lebensversicherungsverein a.G.
Betriebliche
Sozialeinrichtung der Deutschen Bahn's (DEVK Life) Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) ratings at 'A+'.
At the same time, the agency has affirmed DEVK P&C's main
subsidiaries' IFS
ratings at 'A+' and the Switzerland-based reinsurance subsidiary
Echo
Rueckversicherungs-AG's (Echo Re) IFS rating at 'A-'. The
Outlooks on all the
IFS ratings are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect the group's robust capitalisation, DEVK
P&C's strong
reserving methodologies, and its healthy market position within
the motor and
household contents insurance lines. DEVK P&C's underwriting
profitability
continues to be pressured by Germany's competitive motor
insurance market.
However, DEVK P&C's average motor premium per policy has been
increasing since
2010 and its underwriting performance in motor has been
improving since 2011.
Fitch expects this trend to continue in 2015.
The affirmation of Echo Re reflects Fitch's view that the
reinsurer continues to
be "very important" to the DEVK group as defined in the agency's
Insurance
Rating Methodology. Fitch expects Echo Re to play a key role in
DEVK's
reinsurance operations outside Europe and to improve DEVK's
geographical
diversification. Fitch believes that Echo Re has built up a
sustainable
franchise in Asia and the Middle East. As a result of Echo Re's
"very important"
status to the group, its rating benefits from a three-notch
uplift from its
standalone profile.
Fitch views DEVK group's capital generation as strong. DEVK
P&C's shareholder
funds were EUR1,545m at end-2013 and Fitch expects a further
increase in excess
of EUR50m per annum in 2014 and 2015.
Fitch believes that DEVK P&C's claims reserving methods are
strong enough for it
to withstand competitive pressures in Germany's motor insurance
market without a
loss of market share or deterioration in capitalisation. As the
motor line
generates over 50% of DEVK P&C's non-life gross written premium
(GWP), the
development of motor premium rates will significantly influence
DEVK's
underwriting profitability. The DEVK group is one of Germany's
top 10 motor
insurers measured by premium income. The German motor insurance
market reported
premium growth of more than 5% in both 2012 and 2013 and Fitch
expects further
rate increases in 2014 and 2015.
DEVK P&C's consolidated net investment return rate is expected
to decline
slightly, but to be more than 4% for 2014 (2013: 4.4%). DEVK
Life and DEVK P&C's
life insurance entity's investment return rates are expected to
decrease, but to
be more than 4% for 2014 (2013: 5.3% and 4.7%), which is likely
to be below the
market average (2013: 4.7%).
Fitch expects a fairly stable return rate for the German life
market as insurers
are likely to have continued realising capital gains from
fixed-income
investments to finance the cost of increasing an additional
actuarial reserve
(Zinszusatzreserve) in 2014. Fitch estimates the
Zinszusatzreserve costs for the
market as a whole to have been EUR8.5bn in 2014.
Echo Re's GWP increased to CHF70.9m in 2014 from CHF48.8 in
2013. A prudent
claim reserving approach and rapid growth led to a preliminary
loss of
CHF2m-CHF3m for 2014 (2013: profit of CHF1.2m). Fitch expects
that Echo Re will
continue to improve its franchise in 2015.
DEVK P&C had total assets of EUR10.2bn in its 2013 consolidated
accounts and
DEVK Life had total assets of EUR5.6bn. The DEVK group had about
4,000 staff at
end-2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade would include a substantial
improvement of
DEVK Life operations' market position, substantial improvement
in DEVK's
non-life underwriting profitability and resilience to
competitive pressure in
the German motor insurance market. However, Fitch views an
upgrade of DEVK's
ratings as unlikely in the near to medium term.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade of DEVK's ratings include
significant
weakening of reserving methodologies or a substantial decrease
in motor premiums
due to pricing pressure from competition.
The key rating trigger for an upgrade of Echo Re would be for
the company to
become a "core" part of the overall group, in Fitch's opinion.
However, the
agency views this as unlikely in the near to medium term.
A key rating trigger for a downgrade of Echo Re would be reduced
strategic
importance of the company within the group. This may be
manifested through a
reduction in the importance of Echo Re within DEVK's reinsurance
operations or
of reinsurance operations as a whole within the DEVK group.
Except for Echo Re, which was affirmed at IFS 'A-'; the
following seven entities
had their IFS ratings affirmed at 'A+'. All eight entities have
Stable Outlooks.
Deutsche Eisenbahn Versicherung Sach- und
HUK-Versicherungsverein a.G.
Betriebliche Sozialeinrichtung der Deutschen Bahn
DEVK Deutsche Eisenbahn Versicherung Lebensversicherungsverein
a.G. Betriebliche
Sozialeinrichtung der Deutschen Bahn
DEVK Rueckversicherungs- und Beteiligungs-AG
DEVK Allgemeine Versicherungs-AG
DEVK Allgemeine Lebensversicherungs-AG
DEVK Rechtsschutz-Versicherungs-AG
DEVK Krankenversicherungs-AG
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dr. Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 768076 121
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17,
D-60325 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Dr. Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Committee Chairperson
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 144 299 137
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
