FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of three German commercial real
estate (CRE) lenders
- Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB), Berlin Hyp AG and
Duesseldorfer
Hypothekenbank AG (DHB). The banks' Viability Ratings (VRs) have
also been
affirmed. The rating actions are part of Fitch's peer review of
specialised
German CRE lenders.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - PBB'S IDRs, SUPPORT
RATING (SR), SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR (SRF) AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of PBB's support-driven ratings reflects our
view that
extraordinary support from the German government would be
available if needed.
This reflects PBB's indirect 100% state ownership and its status
as the largest
active Pfandbrief issuer. The 'AAA'-rated German government's
strong ability to
provide short-term support drives PBB's Short-term IDR of 'F1',
which is the
higher of two possible Short-term ratings compatible with its
Long-term IDR of
'A-'.
The Negative Outlook reflects our view that the propensity of
Germany to support
PBB will diminish when it sells its stake (planned by end-2015)
and that the
cost of resolving a failed EU bank is increasingly likely to be
taken by
shareholders and creditors, including senior creditors if
necessary, rather than
governments/taxpayers.
PBB's IDRs, SR, SRF and senior debt ratings are also sensitive
to any change in
our assumptions about the availability of extraordinary
sovereign support. The
Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD), which was
implemented in Germany
in early 2015, will become an overriding factor in Fitch's
support-driven
ratings and senior creditors will no longer be able to rely on
sovereign support
for full repayment.
PBB's SR and IDRs could benefit from institutional support if it
becomes
majority-owned by a strategic buyer with solid investment-grade
ratings and a
proven strong ability and credible strong willingness to
support. However, this
is not our base case. A sale to a financial investor is highly
unlikely to bring
any benefits in terms of SR as we generally view such investors'
ability and
commitment to support distressed investments as unreliable.
Consequently, if PBB's re-privatisation materialises as required
by the European
Commission (EC), we expect to revise its Support Rating to '5'
and downgrade its
Long-term IDR to the level of its VR of 'bb+'. This would also
trigger a
downgrade of its Short-term IDR to 'B'.
If the re-privatisation does not materialise by end-2015, we
expect the
government to opt for an orderly wind-down of PBB under the
ownership of FMS
Wertmanagement AoeR (FMS WM, AAA/Stable, the
government-controlled institution
managing the wind-down of HRE group's legacy assets), similar to
the decision it
took on Depfa Bank plc (BBB+/Negative), PBB's former sister
bank, in 2Q14.
In this scenario, we expect state support to remain likely
throughout PBB's
wind-down process, albeit somewhat constrained by the BRRD and
state aid
considerations. This would probably trigger a downward revision
of the bank's
SRF and a downgrade of the Long-term IDR to the 'BBB' category.
The new rating
level would depend on details of the envisaged long-term
wind-down plan, and
Fitch's assessment of its feasibility and likely implications
thereof for senior
unsecured creditors.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - PBB'S VR
PBB's VR reflects the bank's gradually improving performance and
capitalisation
but is constrained by its low profitability and Fitch's view of
its earnings
prospects. The VR takes into account the bank's track record of
several years of
solid and stable asset quality, driven by conservative
underwriting standards
and a focus on a fairly resilient CRE market. At the same time,
asset quality
still strongly benefits from the transfer of non-performing and
legacy assets to
FMS WM in 2010 and from unusually benign market conditions in
Germany. PBB's VR
also reflects improving but still high concentration risk in its
large
public-sector portfolios.
Solid asset quality has been essential to maintaining adequate
risk-weighted
capitalisation, as PBB's cash coverage of impaired loans is now
significantly
lower than its peers', although this is compensated by robust
collateral in
solid CRE markets, a high portion of restructuring loans and a
fairly low
non-performing loans (NPL)/total loans ratio. Leverage has also
consistently
improved, helped by shrinking legacy assets. Leverage remains
high, however, and
could somewhat constrain management's growth plans.
The VR also reflects Fitch's expectation that operating
performance will
continue to improve, but that margin pressure is likely to
remain high and
internal capital generation modest due to strong competition in
German CRE
lending and a high share of the low-margin public-sector
business. A
normalisation of loan impairment charges (LICs) from their
currently low levels
will add pressure to profitability.
While the run-off of legacy assets will provide substantial
relief, Fitch is
critical of PBB's intention to maintain significant public
investment finance as
part of its strategic activities. These assets' low margins
structurally dilute
the bank's overall modest return on assets and tie up
significant regulatory
capital.
PBB has also substantially consolidated its funding profile. We
expect funding
costs to remain low in the short term, driven by benign market
conditions and
PBB's ultimate state ownership. However, PBB's unusually large
size as an
independent monoline wholesale lender will make it significantly
more reliant
than its peers on large confidence-sensitive issuance in the
public market,
despite its fairly well-matched asset-liability maturity.
PBB's stand-alone profile does not yet fulfill all the main
characteristics that
we generally expect from specialised CRE banks to qualify for an
investment-grade VR, especially robust recurring internal
capital generation and
a crisis-proof, standalone funding franchise. An upgrade of the
VR to investment
grade would be contingent on more evidence of PBB's long-term
ability to
successfully operate as an independent lender in the post-crisis
environment
without the backing of a strong owner.
Similar to most specialised CRE lenders, PBB's VR is primarily
vulnerable to
asset quality issues, and a reversal of the benign market trend
seems unlikely
in 2015. A significant increase of funding costs resulting from
the
re-privatisation could also put pressure on the VR in light of
PBB's limited
ability to pass them on to its clients amid a highly competitive
domestic CRE
market that is increasingly dominated by members of large German
retail groups
with privileged access to cheap and resilient retail funding.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - BERLIN HYP'S IDRs, SR AND
SENIOR DEBT
Berlin Hyp's IDRs are equalised with those of its ultimate
owners, the German
savings banks (Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (Sparkassen),
A+/Stable/F1+) and reflect
Fitch's view that institutional support would be forthcoming, if
needed.
Following a reorganisation of Landesbank Berlin Holding AG
(LBBH) at end-2014,
Berlin Hyp's ownership was transferred from Landesbank Berlin
(LBB) directly to
LBBH, which is ultimately owned by the Sparkassen. As part of
the restructuring,
Berlin Hyp entered into a profit-and-loss transfer agreement
with LBBH. Berlin
Hyp remains a member of the mutual support scheme of the German
Landesbanken and
is not directly a member of the savings banks' scheme.
The strategic separation of Berlin Hyp and LBB and Berlin Hyp's
clearer profile
as a strategic partner and central provider of CRE lending
within the savings
bank group underpin its Long-term IDR as they make it a core
subsidiary to the
group, in Fitch's view. Berlin Hyp's access to the substantial
funding resources
of the savings banks underpins its 'F1+' Short-term IDR, the
higher of the two
possible ratings for an 'A+' Long-term IDR.
Berlin Hyp's IDRs, SR and senior debt ratings are sensitive to
changes in our
assessment of its ultimate owners' ability or propensity to
provide support. A
change in the IDRs of Sparkassen would likely be reflected in
Berlin Hyp's IDRs
and senior debt rating. Berlin Hyp's IDRs are also sensitive to
changes in its
ownership structure or relationships within the savings bank
sector.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - BERLIN HYP'S VR
Berlin Hyp's VR is constrained by its capitalisation, which we
consider weak for
a monoline CRE lender in a new regulatory environment. Despite
measures to
increase its capital in recent years it mainly relies on profit
retention. Fitch
expects forthcoming measures by the bank's owners to balance the
impact of the
portfolio transfer, which will result in higher risk-weighted
assets. However,
the agency recognises that allocation of capital by Berlin Hyp's
direct owner,
LBBH, could ultimately be constrained depending on the
performance of its sister
company, LBB.
The VR also reflects the bank's established company profile and
business
opportunities arising from its relationships with the savings
banks. Its
management is seasoned but strategic decision- making can be
constrained by the
requirement for LBBH's final approval and the need for Berlin
Hyp to fit into
the broader strategy of the savings bank group. The VR also
factors in
concentration risks from the monoline, cyclical CRE business.
Fitch expects
broadly stable performance in 2015 but sees headwinds from the
risk of declining
loan prolongations or early repayments due to a low interest
rate environment.
This could challenge Berlin Hyp's loan growth which relies on a
continuous flow
of new business given its fairly short duration.
Berlin Hyp's VR also reflects the further reduced size in its
NPL portfolio and
adequate coverage when considering its collateral. The net
portfolio transfer of
assets from LBB to Berlin Hyp, which is expected to be completed
by end-1Q15,
will in Fitch's view only have a moderate negative impact on
asset quality but
also reduce Berlin Hyp's larger exposure to the Berlin area. In
Fitch's view,
Berlin Hyp may not be able to preserve its conservative risk
appetite if it is
to overcome the challenging of an environment of lower margins
and rising
competition. There we expect its risk appetite could deteriorate
over time,
particularly if growth falls below expectations.
Berlin Hyp's profitability has benefited from stable net
interest income and fee
income and a low level of LICs in recent years. However,
investments into staff
and its repositioning mean that its cost base will be
permanently higher even as
one-off items drop off during the course of the coming year.
Fitch nevertheless
expects satisfactory earnings for 2015 while recognising that
LICs have reached
their cyclical low. Below-target growth could also impact Berlin
Hyp
profitability.
Berlin Hyp's wholesale funding is balanced by its diversified
investor base and
strong placement capacity in the savings bank sector and regular
Pfandbrief
issuance. Its share of unsecured funding issuance has risen in
recent years and
in 2015 is likely to exceed its covered bond issuance for the
first time. This
is mainly due to a higher volume of maturing unsecured bonds and
demand from
savings banks, which do not have to allocate risk capital to
investments in
Berlin Hyp issuance.
Berlin Hyp's VR is negatively sensitive to stress in related
property markets,
primarily offices and residential or large single credit events,
which could
feed directly into capital. However, Fitch does not see this as
an immediate
risk as long as interest rates remain low. Loosening of
conservative
underwriting standards could also negatively impact the VR.
Berlin Hyp's VR could benefit from business growth and revenue
improvement in
light of its higher cost base. Its VR could also be upgraded if
Berlin Hyp
increases its capital to bolster its loss-absorbing capacity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DHB'S IDRs, SR, SRF AND
SENIOR DEBT
DHB's SRF of 'BBB-' reflects the track record of systemic
support available even
to small specialised German Pfandbrief issuers. At the same
time, the Negative
Outlook on the bank's support-driven Long-term IDR reflects our
view that
implementation of the bank resolution framework in Germany will
reduce sovereign
support for banks in the country as in other EU member states.
Germany has
implemented the BRRD into national law including early adoption
of the bail-in
tool.
However, Fitch expects DHB to continue to benefit from German
private sector
banks' voluntary deposit protection fund's (DPF) extensive
coverage even after
DHB's planned change of ownership. In light of this, Fitch
considers DPF to have
strong incentives to extend support to DHB if necessary.
Consequently, while
Fitch expects a revision of DHB's SRF to 'No Floor' by end-1H15,
sovereign
support is likely to be replaced with potential institutional
support from DPF,
which will likely limit the downgrade of the bank's SR to '3'
rather than '5'.
Given DHB's low VR of 'ccc', Fitch's view of the reduced support
likelihood
would trigger a downgrade of its Long-term IDR to as low as
'BB-'. Fitch will
publish shortly a special report outlining its approach to
factoring in
potential support from the DPF for small German banks in the
BRRD environment.
DHB's sale to a group of European financial investors was agreed
in August 2014
and is still pending regulatory approval. In Fitch's view, it is
highly
uncertain whether this sale will address DHB's severe capital
and funding
weaknesses, and the agency generally considers financial
investors' ability and
propensity to support banks as unreliable. Therefore, Fitch does
not expect the
sale to affect the bank's ratings. The agency believes that the
combination of
the bank's weaknesses and the nature of the buyer could
significantly delay the
regulatory approval of the sale.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DHB'S VR
DHB's VR is primarily constrained by severe capital and funding
weaknesses. The
bank strengthened its thin regulatory capital in 2013 and 2015
by converting
hybrid capital to equity. However, this measure has provided
only temporary
relief.
Fitch believes that DHB's recurring losses make a more
significant capital
injection necessary in the medium term to enable its transition
to a viable CRE
lender, and thus ensure its viability. Otherwise, the agency
expects its Basel
III risk-adjusted capitalisation to fall short of regulatory and
market
expectations in the next few years once its growing CRE loan
book gradually
increases risk weighted assets beyond capital growth. Leverage
remains tight as
the run-off of its low-risk-weighted public-sector assets is
slowing,
complicating the transition to Basel III.
DHB's VR also reflects its large exposure to the eurozone
periphery, which
drives large unrealised valuation losses and single-event risk,
despite the
bank's generally decreasing exposures to low-margin, long-term
legacy financial-
and public-sector assets and interest rate derivatives.
Moreover, management
will face considerable challenges in the medium term, notably
due to margin
pressure, as it attempts to establish a sustainable and
profitable CRE lending
franchise. DHB has made significant progress in focusing on CRE
lending since
2010. Its realignment has been protracted due to the very long
residual
maturities of its legacy assets, which still account for about
75% of its total
assets.
DHB's asset-based lending model ensures resilient access to the
Pfandbrief
market, repo and institutional deposits covered by the DPF. As a
result, its
unsecured, non-DPF covered funding needs are modest. Combined
with its ongoing
balance sheet shrinkage, this somewhat mitigates its reliance on
wholesale
market funds and its tight liquidity buffer. However, DHB
remains heavily
reliant on DPF's coverage to attract the unsecured funding
necessary to fund its
Pfandbriefe's over-collateralisation and non-Pfandbrief-eligible
assets.
An upgrade of DHB's VR into the 'b' category would be contingent
on a large
capital injection and a restructuring of its unsecured funding
mix toward
longer-term maturities. However, the new owners have yet to
declare their
intention, and their ability to make such contributions remains
untested. An
upgrade would also be contingent on further significant risk
reduction in DHB's
legacy portfolio and a return of sustained profitable
performance. Conversely,
the absence of capital injection to compensate the expected
continued erosion of
DHB's capital makes failure a distinct possibility. Operations
are also highly
vulnerable to any reduced access to insured deposits by the DPF.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - PBB'S SUBORDINATED AND
HYBRID SECURITIES
PBB's lower Tier 2 subordinated notes are notched down from its
VR once to
reflect their higher loss severity relative to the bank's senior
unsecured
obligations. The affirmation at 'C' of the EUR350m legacy hybrid
Tier 1
securities issued through Hypo Real Estate International Trust I
reflects the
uncertain likelihood and timing of these securities being
serviced again. The
EC's agreement to HRE group's 2008 bailout by the German
government forbids
voluntary profit-driven distribution on capital instruments
(excluding
SoFFin-related ones) prior to re-privatisation. The subordinated
debt and hybrid
ratings are sensitive to potential changes to PBB's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Debt issuance programme: affirmed at 'A-'/'F1'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Lower Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB'
Hypo Real Estate International Trust I (XS0303478118) Tier 1
securities:
affirmed at 'C'
Berlin Hyp AG:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A+'
Duesseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-', Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Debt issuance programme: affirmed at 'BBB-'/'F3'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
