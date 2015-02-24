(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed German commercial real estate (CRE) lender Aareal Bank AG's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at Long-term 'A-' with Negative Outlook and Short-term 'F1'. At the same time, the agency has placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) the 'A-' Long-term IDR and 'F1' Short-term IDR of Aareal's smaller competitor, Westdeutsche Immobilienbank AG (WestImmo). The rating actions follow the announcement on 22 February 2015 of Aareal's planned acquisition of WestImmo for an all-cash consideration of EUR350m. Fitch has also upgraded Aareal's Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb+' from 'bbb' and the Long-term IDR of Aareal's subsidiary COREALCREDIT BANK AG to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - AAREAL'S IDRS, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT The affirmation of Aareal's IDRs, Support Rating (SR), Support Rating Floor (SRF) and senior debt ratings reflects our view of the German government's propensity to support large Pfandbrief issuers. Our view that state support is even more likely in the short-term is reflected in Aareal's Short-term IDR of 'F1', which is at the higher of two potential Short-term ratings that are compatible with its 'A-' Long-term IDR. The Negative Outlook on Aareal's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's view that implementation of the bank resolution framework in Germany will reduce sovereign support for banks in the country as in other EU member states. Germany implemented the EU's Bank Resolution and Restructuring Directive (BRRD) into national law on 1 January 2015, including early adoption of the bail-in tool. The Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for banks in the eurozone will remove decision-making from national authorities from 1 January 2016. RATING SENSITIVITIES - AAREAL'S IDRS, SRF, SR AND, SENIOR DEBT Aareal's IDRs, SR, SRF and senior debt ratings are sensitive to changes in Fitch's assumptions about the availability of extraordinary sovereign support. The BRRD will become an overriding factor in Fitch's support-driven ratings and senior creditors will no longer be able to rely on sovereign support for full repayment. Consequently, we expect to downgrade Aareal's SR to '5' and revise downward its SRF to 'No Floor' by end-1H15. This will likely result in a downgrade its Long-term IDR by one notch to the level of its VR, triggering a downgrade of its Short-term IDR to 'F2'. Aareal's ratings will then likely become driven by its VR. Aareal has a substantial buffer of subordinated debt, which Fitch would consider sufficient to recapitalise the bank in resolution, offering protection to senior creditors. This in turn would enable the agency to notch up the Long-term IDR from the VR under its criteria. However, Fitch would not be likely to apply this notching in the case of Aareal because its company profile, as a wholesale-funded, monoline CRE lender, constrains its VR and is likely to constrain its Long-term IDR (excluding state support) at 'BBB+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - AAREAL'S VR The upgrade of Aareal's VR, despite its plans to acquire WestImmo, reflects its remarkably resilient performance throughout the global financial crisis. The upgrade also factors in continuous strengthening of Aareal's capital base, which already comfortably fulfils the fully-loaded requirements under Basel III. The upgrade further reflects management's public commitment to maintaining comfortable capital buffers (at least 12.25% Tier 1 ratio and 20% total capital ratios on a fully-loaded basis). This is despite resuming dividend payments following the repayment in 4Q14 of the EUR300m Tier 1 state hybrid capital. Aareal is the benchmark for Fitch's peer group of German specialised CRE lenders. It is the sole member of the peer group that did not rely on institutional or state support or need to restructure or amend its business model during the crisis (the state hybrid capital received in 2009 was a precautionary rather than a necessary measure, in Fitch's view). Consequently, Aareal has the highest VR of the peer group. Its ability to buy COREALCREDIT and WestImmo at significant discounts after lengthy sales processes demonstrates its position of strength within a peer group that remains largely focused on necessary restructuring to restore adequate levels of internal capital generation. Fitch views the WestImmo acquisition as slightly negative for Aareal's risk profile. WestImmo's asset quality is somewhat weaker than Aareal's, whose robustness was confirmed by the European Central Bank's Asset Quality Review and stress test in 4Q14. Moreover, WestImmo's lower asset margins could, at least initially, moderately dilute Aareal's solid operating return on assets. However, this is sufficiently mitigated by WestImmo's modest size, with a CRE loan portfolio after several years of wind-down at about one fifth the size of Aareal's, by the reassessed fair value of acquired assets and by our expectation that Aareal will continue to run the bank down at the current pace. Further mitigating factors include WestImmo's strategic fit, notably in terms of international expertise in key markets for Aareal, and Aareal's ability (proven most recently with COREALCREDIT's integration) to rapidly cut fixed costs and manage integration smoothly. Fitch also expects that the sale agreement will free Aareal from major contingent risks to which WestImmo was hitherto exposed and which the current owner Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA, AAA/Stable/F1+) will retain. This is reminiscent of the COREALCREDIT acquisition, which was preceded by a transfer of a large share of COREALCREDIT's non-performing loan portfolio to its seller. Similar to the COREALCREDIT acquisition, Aareal is acquiring WestImmo at significant discount to its book value. Fitch believes that Aareal's management intends to use the estimated resulting negative goodwill of about EUR150m to strengthen its capitalisation rather than passing it onto its shareholders, thus underpinning its commitment to solid capital buffers. Given WestImmo's modest size, the likely continuation of its run-down and the fact that its assets and liabilities are broadly matched in their maturities, the acquisition should only moderately reduce Aareal's liquidity, even after taking into account the likely initial refinancing of WestImmo's existing intragroup funding sources. Aareal made significant progress in 2014 in expanding its stable institutional housing deposit base. At EUR9.1bn (4Q14 average), it now accounts for about 20% of the bank's total funding (excluding WestImmo). A key strength relative to peers, this deposit base enhances Aareal's ability to absorb demands on its liquidity potentially arising from the acquisition. The fact that WestImmo's acquisition is mainly driven by an opportunistic capital gain rather than long-term strategic considerations denotes a certain risk appetite at Aareal's management. However, as the COREALCREDIT acquisition followed similar considerations, this is already reflected in our assessment of Aareal's risk appetite, which does not constrain its VR. On the basis of the COREALCREDIT acquisition as well as its track record in business expansion in other countries, Fitch believes that Aareal's robust due diligence and conservative assumptions significantly limit the risk of unexpected negative developments post-acquisition. Further upgrades of Aareal's VR are unlikely as we believe that its monoline business model focusing on non-granular, wholesale and cyclical assets are not commensurate with the 'a' category. Downward pressure on the VR could arise if it emerges that Aareal has materially overestimated the net gain or misjudged the risk from the WestImmo acquisition. In the medium term, Aareal's VR will (similar to its peers' and as a natural consequence of its focus on non-granular cyclical assets) remain primarily vulnerable to asset quality deterioration or a significant increase of funding costs. Fitch views the latter as highly unlikely in the short term in light of the quantitative easing measures recently initiated by the ECB and from which covered bond issuers should benefit. Moreover, a reversal of the current benign CRE market trend seems unlikely in 2015, and Aareal is only moderately exposed to the pockets of risks that are gradually building up in the German residential real estate market. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - WESTIMMO'S IDRS, SR, SENIOR DEBT AND GUARANTEED DEBT The RWN on WestImmo's IDRs and senior debt ratings reflects Fitch's expectation that the source of institutional support for WestImmo will shift to Aareal from EAA, once the ownership transfer is completed. WestImmo's IDRs had been hitherto driven by the extremely high likelihood of support from EAA, if needed. This support had in turn been underpinned by EAA's own extremely high likelihood of support from the regional state of North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW, AAA/Stable/F1+). The six notch difference between EAA's and WestImmo's IDRs took into account the possibility of a sale to a private sector owner. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN on WestImmo's ratings upon the completion of its sale to Aareal, which is expected in 2Q15, subject to approval from the supervisory and competition authorities. Once acquired, Aareal's VR will become the anchor for WestImmo's Long-term IDR. The decision whether to align the latter with or notch it down from Aareal's VR will depend on plans for integration and on Aareal's commitment to provide support. On the basis of Aareal's announced intentions regarding WestImmo, it is likely that WestImmo's Long-term IDR will be aligned with Aareal's VR, as is the case with Aareal's subsidiary COREALCREDIT, which it acquired in early 2014. Fitch does not assign a VR to WestImmo because it has been operated by EAA as a wind-down institution since 2012. The resulting reliance of WestImmo on institutional support has prevented a meaningful assessment of its stand-alone credit profile. Fitch expects Aareal to follow a similar orderly run-down strategy with WestImmo as with COREALCREDIT, so would not assign a VR to WestImmo. The affirmation of WestImmo's guaranteed obligations at 'AAA' reflects the grandfathered statutory guarantor liability (Gewaehrtraegerhaftung) from each of the former WestLB AG's (now Portigon, A+/Stable/F1+) owners, especially from NRW. This guarantor liability is unaffected by WestImmo's change of ownership. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - COREALCREDIT'S IDRS, SR AND SENIOR DEBT The upgrade of COREALCREDIT's Long-term IDR and senior debt mirrors the upgrade of Aareal's VR, with which COREALCREDIT's ratings are aligned. We expect Aareal's strong propensity to support COREALCREDIT to remain notably underpinned by the existing profit-and-loss transfer agreement between both entities. In addition, Aareal has been increasingly managing COREALCREDIT's capital, funding and liquidity at group level since the acquisition, as shown most notably by COREALCREDIT's integration within Aareal's cash pooling organisation. Fitch does not assign a VR to COREALCREDIT, as its increasing integration with its parent prevents a meaningful analysis of its standalone profile. COREALCREDIT's ratings are sensitive to a downgrade of Aareal's VR or Fitch's reassessment of Aareal's commitment to its subsidiary, for example by any reversal of the ongoing integration of COREALCREDIT's activities into Aareal. Given that COREALCREDIT's ratings are already anchored to Aareal's VR, they will not be affected by the expected withdrawal of systemic support consideration from Aareal's ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Aareal's lower Tier 2 subordinated notes are notched down once from its VR to reflect their higher loss severity relative to senior debt. The bank's legacy, non-Basel III compliant hybrid securities issued by Capital Funding GmbH and Aareal Capital Funding LLC (Delaware), are notched down four times from Aareal's VR (two notches for high loss severity risk and two notches for high non-performance risk relative to that captured in the VR) to reflect their distributable profit trigger or annual profit trigger combined with a regulatory capital ratio trigger. Aareal's Basel III compliant additional Tier 1 securities are rated five notches below its VR, ie twice for loss severity to reflect the write-down on breach of their 7% trigger, and three times for non-performance risk (see 'Fitch Assigns Aareal's Additional Tier 1 Securities 'B+' Final Rating', dated 20 Nov 2014 and available at fitchratings.com). The rating of the lower Tier 2 subordinated notes and hybrid instruments are primarily sensitive to changes to Aareal's VR. The rating actions are as follows: Aareal Bank AG: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' Debt issuance programme: affirmed at 'A-'/'F1' Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A-' Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' Capital Funding GmbH (DE0007070088): upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-' Aareal Capital Funding LLC (Delaware) (XS0138973010): upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-' Basel III compliant additional Tier 1 securities (DE000A1TNDK2): upgraded to 'BB-' from 'B+' Westdeutsche Immobilienbank AG Long-term IDR: 'A-', placed on RWN Short-term IDR: 'F1', placed on RWN Support Rating: '1', placed on RWN Senior unsecured debt: 'A-'/'F1', placed on RWN State-guaranteed/grandfathered debt: affirmed at 'AAA' COREALCREDIT BANK AG: Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Senior unsecured notes: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' Contact: Primary Analysts Patrick Rioual (Aareal, COREALCREDIT) Director +49 69 76 80 76 123 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt am Main Roger Schneider (WestImmo) Director +49 69 768 076 242 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt Secondary Analysts Sebastian Schrimpf (Aareal, COREALCREDIT) Analyst +49 69 76 80 76 136 Michael Dawson-Kropf (WestImmo) Senior Director +49 69 768 076 113 Committee Chairperson Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 203 530 1012 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014, and 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', dated 31 January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Hierarchy here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. 