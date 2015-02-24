(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
German
commercial real estate (CRE) lender Aareal Bank AG's Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at Long-term 'A-' with Negative Outlook and Short-term
'F1'.
At the same time, the agency has placed on Rating Watch Negative
(RWN) the 'A-'
Long-term IDR and 'F1' Short-term IDR of Aareal's smaller
competitor,
Westdeutsche Immobilienbank AG (WestImmo).
The rating actions follow the announcement on 22 February 2015
of Aareal's
planned acquisition of WestImmo for an all-cash consideration of
EUR350m.
Fitch has also upgraded Aareal's Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb+'
from 'bbb' and
the Long-term IDR of Aareal's subsidiary COREALCREDIT BANK AG to
'BBB+' from
'BBB'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of
this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - AAREAL'S IDRS, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR,
SUPPORT RATING AND
SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of Aareal's IDRs, Support Rating (SR), Support
Rating Floor
(SRF) and senior debt ratings reflects our view of the German
government's
propensity to support large Pfandbrief issuers. Our view that
state support is
even more likely in the short-term is reflected in Aareal's
Short-term IDR of
'F1', which is at the higher of two potential Short-term ratings
that are
compatible with its 'A-' Long-term IDR.
The Negative Outlook on Aareal's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's
view that
implementation of the bank resolution framework in Germany will
reduce sovereign
support for banks in the country as in other EU member states.
Germany
implemented the EU's Bank Resolution and Restructuring Directive
(BRRD) into
national law on 1 January 2015, including early adoption of the
bail-in tool.
The Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for banks in the eurozone
will remove
decision-making from national authorities from 1 January 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - AAREAL'S IDRS, SRF, SR AND, SENIOR DEBT
Aareal's IDRs, SR, SRF and senior debt ratings are sensitive to
changes in
Fitch's assumptions about the availability of extraordinary
sovereign support.
The BRRD will become an overriding factor in Fitch's
support-driven ratings and
senior creditors will no longer be able to rely on sovereign
support for full
repayment. Consequently, we expect to downgrade Aareal's SR to
'5' and revise
downward its SRF to 'No Floor' by end-1H15. This will likely
result in a
downgrade its Long-term IDR by one notch to the level of its VR,
triggering a
downgrade of its Short-term IDR to 'F2'. Aareal's ratings will
then likely
become driven by its VR.
Aareal has a substantial buffer of subordinated debt, which
Fitch would consider
sufficient to recapitalise the bank in resolution, offering
protection to senior
creditors. This in turn would enable the agency to notch up the
Long-term IDR
from the VR under its criteria. However, Fitch would not be
likely to apply this
notching in the case of Aareal because its company profile, as a
wholesale-funded, monoline CRE lender, constrains its VR and is
likely to
constrain its Long-term IDR (excluding state support) at 'BBB+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - AAREAL'S VR
The upgrade of Aareal's VR, despite its plans to acquire
WestImmo, reflects its
remarkably resilient performance throughout the global financial
crisis. The
upgrade also factors in continuous strengthening of Aareal's
capital base, which
already comfortably fulfils the fully-loaded requirements under
Basel III. The
upgrade further reflects management's public commitment to
maintaining
comfortable capital buffers (at least 12.25% Tier 1 ratio and
20% total capital
ratios on a fully-loaded basis). This is despite resuming
dividend payments
following the repayment in 4Q14 of the EUR300m Tier 1 state
hybrid capital.
Aareal is the benchmark for Fitch's peer group of German
specialised CRE
lenders. It is the sole member of the peer group that did not
rely on
institutional or state support or need to restructure or amend
its business
model during the crisis (the state hybrid capital received in
2009 was a
precautionary rather than a necessary measure, in Fitch's view).
Consequently,
Aareal has the highest VR of the peer group. Its ability to buy
COREALCREDIT and
WestImmo at significant discounts after lengthy sales processes
demonstrates its
position of strength within a peer group that remains largely
focused on
necessary restructuring to restore adequate levels of internal
capital
generation.
Fitch views the WestImmo acquisition as slightly negative for
Aareal's risk
profile. WestImmo's asset quality is somewhat weaker than
Aareal's, whose
robustness was confirmed by the European Central Bank's Asset
Quality Review and
stress test in 4Q14. Moreover, WestImmo's lower asset margins
could, at least
initially, moderately dilute Aareal's solid operating return on
assets. However,
this is sufficiently mitigated by WestImmo's modest size, with a
CRE loan
portfolio after several years of wind-down at about one fifth
the size of
Aareal's, by the reassessed fair value of acquired assets and by
our expectation
that Aareal will continue to run the bank down at the current
pace.
Further mitigating factors include WestImmo's strategic fit,
notably in terms of
international expertise in key markets for Aareal, and Aareal's
ability (proven
most recently with COREALCREDIT's integration) to rapidly cut
fixed costs and
manage integration smoothly. Fitch also expects that the sale
agreement will
free Aareal from major contingent risks to which WestImmo was
hitherto exposed
and which the current owner Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA,
AAA/Stable/F1+) will
retain. This is reminiscent of the COREALCREDIT acquisition,
which was preceded
by a transfer of a large share of COREALCREDIT's non-performing
loan portfolio
to its seller.
Similar to the COREALCREDIT acquisition, Aareal is acquiring
WestImmo at
significant discount to its book value. Fitch believes that
Aareal's management
intends to use the estimated resulting negative goodwill of
about EUR150m to
strengthen its capitalisation rather than passing it onto its
shareholders, thus
underpinning its commitment to solid capital buffers.
Given WestImmo's modest size, the likely continuation of its
run-down and the
fact that its assets and liabilities are broadly matched in
their maturities,
the acquisition should only moderately reduce Aareal's
liquidity, even after
taking into account the likely initial refinancing of WestImmo's
existing
intragroup funding sources. Aareal made significant progress in
2014 in
expanding its stable institutional housing deposit base. At
EUR9.1bn (4Q14
average), it now accounts for about 20% of the bank's total
funding (excluding
WestImmo). A key strength relative to peers, this deposit base
enhances Aareal's
ability to absorb demands on its liquidity potentially arising
from the
acquisition.
The fact that WestImmo's acquisition is mainly driven by an
opportunistic
capital gain rather than long-term strategic considerations
denotes a certain
risk appetite at Aareal's management. However, as the
COREALCREDIT acquisition
followed similar considerations, this is already reflected in
our assessment of
Aareal's risk appetite, which does not constrain its VR. On the
basis of the
COREALCREDIT acquisition as well as its track record in business
expansion in
other countries, Fitch believes that Aareal's robust due
diligence and
conservative assumptions significantly limit the risk of
unexpected negative
developments post-acquisition.
Further upgrades of Aareal's VR are unlikely as we believe that
its monoline
business model focusing on non-granular, wholesale and cyclical
assets are not
commensurate with the 'a' category. Downward pressure on the VR
could arise if
it emerges that Aareal has materially overestimated the net gain
or misjudged
the risk from the WestImmo acquisition.
In the medium term, Aareal's VR will (similar to its peers' and
as a natural
consequence of its focus on non-granular cyclical assets) remain
primarily
vulnerable to asset quality deterioration or a significant
increase of funding
costs. Fitch views the latter as highly unlikely in the short
term in light of
the quantitative easing measures recently initiated by the ECB
and from which
covered bond issuers should benefit. Moreover, a reversal of the
current benign
CRE market trend seems unlikely in 2015, and Aareal is only
moderately exposed
to the pockets of risks that are gradually building up in the
German residential
real estate market.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - WESTIMMO'S IDRS, SR,
SENIOR DEBT AND
GUARANTEED DEBT
The RWN on WestImmo's IDRs and senior debt ratings reflects
Fitch's expectation
that the source of institutional support for WestImmo will shift
to Aareal from
EAA, once the ownership transfer is completed. WestImmo's IDRs
had been hitherto
driven by the extremely high likelihood of support from EAA, if
needed. This
support had in turn been underpinned by EAA's own extremely high
likelihood of
support from the regional state of North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW,
AAA/Stable/F1+).
The six notch difference between EAA's and WestImmo's IDRs took
into account the
possibility of a sale to a private sector owner.
Fitch expects to resolve the RWN on WestImmo's ratings upon the
completion of
its sale to Aareal, which is expected in 2Q15, subject to
approval from the
supervisory and competition authorities. Once acquired, Aareal's
VR will become
the anchor for WestImmo's Long-term IDR. The decision whether to
align the
latter with or notch it down from Aareal's VR will depend on
plans for
integration and on Aareal's commitment to provide support. On
the basis of
Aareal's announced intentions regarding WestImmo, it is likely
that WestImmo's
Long-term IDR will be aligned with Aareal's VR, as is the case
with Aareal's
subsidiary COREALCREDIT, which it acquired in early 2014.
Fitch does not assign a VR to WestImmo because it has been
operated by EAA as a
wind-down institution since 2012. The resulting reliance of
WestImmo on
institutional support has prevented a meaningful assessment of
its stand-alone
credit profile. Fitch expects Aareal to follow a similar orderly
run-down
strategy with WestImmo as with COREALCREDIT, so would not assign
a VR to
WestImmo.
The affirmation of WestImmo's guaranteed obligations at 'AAA'
reflects the
grandfathered statutory guarantor liability
(Gewaehrtraegerhaftung) from each of
the former WestLB AG's (now Portigon, A+/Stable/F1+) owners,
especially from
NRW. This guarantor liability is unaffected by WestImmo's change
of ownership.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - COREALCREDIT'S IDRS, SR
AND SENIOR DEBT
The upgrade of COREALCREDIT's Long-term IDR and senior debt
mirrors the upgrade
of Aareal's VR, with which COREALCREDIT's ratings are aligned.
We expect
Aareal's strong propensity to support COREALCREDIT to remain
notably underpinned
by the existing profit-and-loss transfer agreement between both
entities. In
addition, Aareal has been increasingly managing COREALCREDIT's
capital, funding
and liquidity at group level since the acquisition, as shown
most notably by
COREALCREDIT's integration within Aareal's cash pooling
organisation.
Fitch does not assign a VR to COREALCREDIT, as its increasing
integration with
its parent prevents a meaningful analysis of its standalone
profile.
COREALCREDIT's ratings are sensitive to a downgrade of Aareal's
VR or Fitch's
reassessment of Aareal's commitment to its subsidiary, for
example by any
reversal of the ongoing integration of COREALCREDIT's activities
into Aareal.
Given that COREALCREDIT's ratings are already anchored to
Aareal's VR, they will
not be affected by the expected withdrawal of systemic support
consideration
from Aareal's ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Aareal's lower Tier 2 subordinated notes are notched down once
from its VR to
reflect their higher loss severity relative to senior debt. The
bank's legacy,
non-Basel III compliant hybrid securities issued by Capital
Funding GmbH and
Aareal Capital Funding LLC (Delaware), are notched down four
times from Aareal's
VR (two notches for high loss severity risk and two notches for
high
non-performance risk relative to that captured in the VR) to
reflect their
distributable profit trigger or annual profit trigger combined
with a regulatory
capital ratio trigger.
Aareal's Basel III compliant additional Tier 1 securities are
rated five notches
below its VR, ie twice for loss severity to reflect the
write-down on breach of
their 7% trigger, and three times for non-performance risk (see
'Fitch Assigns
Aareal's Additional Tier 1 Securities 'B+' Final Rating', dated
20 Nov 2014 and
available at fitchratings.com).
The rating of the lower Tier 2 subordinated notes and hybrid
instruments are
primarily sensitive to changes to Aareal's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Aareal Bank AG:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Debt issuance programme: affirmed at 'A-'/'F1'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A-'
Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'
Capital Funding GmbH (DE0007070088): upgraded to 'BB' from 'BB-'
Aareal Capital Funding LLC (Delaware) (XS0138973010): upgraded
to 'BB' from
'BB-'
Basel III compliant additional Tier 1 securities (DE000A1TNDK2):
upgraded to
'BB-' from 'B+'
Westdeutsche Immobilienbank AG
Long-term IDR: 'A-', placed on RWN
Short-term IDR: 'F1', placed on RWN
Support Rating: '1', placed on RWN
Senior unsecured debt: 'A-'/'F1', placed on RWN
State-guaranteed/grandfathered debt: affirmed at 'AAA'
COREALCREDIT BANK AG:
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured notes: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
