CHICAGO, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-'
rating to AT&T
Inc.'s (AT&T) Euro note offering of senior unsecured debt,
consisting of EUR1.25
billion 1.3% notes due 2023 and EUR1.25 billion of 2.45% notes
due 2035. The
Rating Outlook is Stable.
Proceeds from this offering are expected to be used for general
corporate
purposes, including the repayment of upcoming debt maturities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating and Stable Rating Outlook reflect AT&T's intent to
delever to a net
leverage target of 1.8x over a three-year period following the
completion of all
pending transactions, including spectrum. Fitch estimates the
2015 transactions
will cause net leverage to rise to pro forma 2.3x to 2.4x from
approximately
1.8x at year-end 2014. In addition, the company is likely to
reach gross
leverage of approximately 2x, which in Fitch's view is
appropriate for the 'A-'
rating, by the end of 2017.
AT&T's largest pending acquisition, DIRECTV, is in the
regulatory approval
process and Fitch believes it has a high likelihood of going
through, as it has
been relatively uncontroversial. The debt raised for the cash
component of the
transaction as well as the modest effect of DIRECTV's higher
leverage (net
leverage of approximately 2x at year-end 2014) contribute to
AT&T's higher
leverage in the interim. DIRECTV's wholly-owned indirect
subsidiary, DIRECTV
Holdings LLC, has a Fitch IDR of 'BBB-'.
Debt levels have also increased due to the acquisition of
spectrum in the
Federal Communications Commission (FCC) AWS-3 spectrum action,
which closed at
the end of January 2015. In the auction, AT&T bid approximately
$18.2 billion to
acquire contiguous 10x10 MHz blocks of AWS-3 spectrum covering
approximately 96%
of the U.S. population. AT&T's total remaining payment (80% of
the total amount)
is due March 2.
To fund spectrum purchases, Fitch anticipates that AT&T will use
its $11.155
billion in term loan facilities and a portion of its cash
balances. At Dec. 31,
2014, cash and cash equivalents, pro forma for a recent $2.6
billion debt
offering and the $2.5 billion acquisition of Iusacell, amounted
to approximately
$8.7 billion, and highly liquid certificates of deposit and time
deposits
amounted to approximately $1.9 billion.
At Dec. 31, 2014, the company did not have any drawings on
either its $5 billion
revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2018 or its $3 billion RCF
due 2017. The
principal financial covenant for all facilities other than a new
$2 billion
18-month term loan facility requires debt-to-EBITDA, as defined,
to be no more
than 3x.
For 2014, FCF (net cash provided by operating activities less
capital
expenditures and dividends) was modestly positive at $353
million, and capital
spending was $21.4 billion.
At Dec. 31, 2014, total debt outstanding was approximately $82.1
billion.
Relative to the company's cash, RCF availability, and modest
expected free cash
flow (FCF), Fitch believes upcoming debt maturities are
manageable. Debt
maturities are approximately $6.5 billion in 2015 and include
approximately $1.7
billion of debt putable to the company on an annual basis that
Fitch believes is
unlikely to be put.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch assumes revenues will grow in the low single digits over
the near term,
and that margins ? after the acquisition of DIRECTV ? will
remain relatively
stable in the low-30% range.
--Fitch believes that through EBITDA growth and debt repayment
AT&T is likely to
reach gross leverage of approximately 2x by the end of 2017.
--Fitch believes the acquisition of DIRECTV will improve AT&T's
financial
flexibility owing to DIRECTV's strong FCF of approximately $3
billion annually
and the significant equity component in the transaction
financing. The
acquisition is expected to be completed in the first half of
2015, following the
necessary regulatory approvals.
--In 2015, Fitch expects consolidated capital spending to be in
line with
company guidance of $18 billion, lower than the $21.4 billion
spent in 2014.
Recently, AT&T completed wireless and wireline initiatives
focused on its 4G LTE
and IP broadband networks, respectively, leading to a moderation
of spending
going forward.
--Potential spending in the FCC's 600 MHz TV broadcast auction,
currently
anticipated to occur in early 2016, is not included in Fitch's
assumptions and
will be an event-driven consideration.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Fitch may take negative rating action if operating
performance causes
delevering to take place at a materially slower than anticipated
pace, either
alone or in combination with material debt-financed
acquisitions. Discretionary
management moves that cause the company to fall off its
delevering path, such as
another material acquisition or stock repurchases, could lead to
a negative
action in the absence of a strong commitment to delever.
Positive: Fitch believes a positive rating action is unlikely in
the foreseeable
future, given the leverage incurred primarily through the
pending DIRECTV
acquisition and spending on spectrum.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
