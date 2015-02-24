(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings considers the
acquisition of 51% of
Grupo Prisa (Prisa), a leading Chilean office supplies company,
by Office Depot
de Mexico (ODM) to be positive for its business profile, but
neutral for credit
quality. The Grupo Prisa acquisition increases geographic
diversification and
brings additional cash flow generation that offsets the increase
in leverage due
to the depreciation in the Mexican peso (MXN) vs. the U.S.
dollar (USD), which
affects ODM's unhedged, USD-denominated debt.
On Feb. 19, 2015, ODM announced its acquisition of 51% of
Proveedores Integrales
Prisa S.A., Surti Ventas S.A., Prisa Logistica S.A., Proveedores
Integrales del
Sur S.A., Distribuidora Prisa Store S.A., and Proveedores
Integrales del Norte,
S.A., which together make up Grupo Prisa, the largest office
supplies wholesale
distributor in Chile. The transaction is expected to close
before the end of the
second quarter of 2015 (2Q'15), pending due diligence and
authorizations. Fitch
expects the payment for Prisa to be in cash and not to increase
the company's
indebtedness.
Fitch believes that the consolidation of Prisa will bring modest
additional
EBITDA and cash generation to ODM which will not materially
change its
consolidated credit profile. As the acquisition is to be carried
out without
debt, this would also have a moderate improvement in leverage,
which is
counteracted by MXN depreciation against the USD of about 9% in
4Q'14.
Regardless, interest coverage metrics will not be affected, as
ODM has currency
hedges for coupon payments up to September 2017, when the notes
become callable.
Fitch expectation is that ODM's debt-to-EBITDA leverage should
be around 2.5x
(adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR: 3.5x) in the medium term. On a pro
forma basis,
incorporating both this acquisition and the previous Marchand
acquisition, and
excluding FX effects on debt levels, debt-to-EBITDA should be
about 2.6x. While
Fitch envisions short-term deviations from these expected
leverage levels due to
strategic initiatives, sustained leverage levels above
expectations will put
pressure on the ratings.
