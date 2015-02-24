(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-'
rating to Arrow
Electronics' senior notes offering. Pro forma for the issuance,
Fitch's ratings
affect $4 billion of debt including the undrawn $1.5 billion
revolving credit
facility (RCF). The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of
ratings follows at
the end of this release.
Arrow will use $700 million of senior notes to repay $250
million of senior
notes due Nov. 1, 2015 and for other general corporate purposes
which may
include acquisitions or further debt reduction.
KEY RATINGS DRIVERS
The ratings and Outlook reflect:
--Arrow's leading market positions in both segments of its
business, Global
Components and Global ECS. Arrow's growing scale and breadth
continues to
increase its importance and value in the global supply chain.
--Arrow's conservative capital allocation policies with
expectations for total
adjusted leverage (total debt adjusted for rent expense to total
operating
EBITDAR) to remain below 3.5x, versus a Fitch estimated 2.7x pro
forma for the
new senior notes and repayment of the 2015 notes.
--Low profit margins and high capital intensity of the
distributor model, as
well as inherent end market cyclicality. The company's inorganic
growth strategy
is also a potential source of event risk for bondholders, since
larger
acquisitions would also carry integration risk that is amplified
by low profit
margins.
--Fitch's expectations for mid-cycle revenue growth in the low-
to mid-single
digits over the intermediate term, driven by distributor
consolidation in Asia
and increased demand from growing electronics content. For 2015,
Fitch expects
3%-4% organic revenue growth due to strong components demand
from Asian
manufacturers. This is partly offset by lower integrated
enterprise demand.
--Fitch's expectation for mid-cycle operating EBITDA margins
ranging from 4% to
5%. Fitch estimates operating EBITDA margin was 4.7% for the LTM
ending Dec. 31,
2014. In a downturn, Fitch expects operating EBITDA margin could
approach 3%, as
was the case in 2009.
--Fitch's expectations for up to $500 million of annual free
cash flow (FCF)
through the cycle. In a downturn, cash from the liquidation of
inventory should
offset lower operating EBITDA and support FCF.
--Fitch's expectations Arrow will use FCF for small bolt-on
acquisitions, and
share repurchases. Arrow has $261 million in remaining share
repurchase
authorization. The ratings incorporate Fitch's expectations
Arrow would moderate
share repurchases in the face of pressured FCF.
--Fitch expects larger acquisitions would be at least partially
debt-financed,
potentially resulting in higher than expected leverage in the
short term. Fitch
would expect that leverage would return to historical levels
over the longer
term.
Fitch expects interest coverage (EBITDA-to-total interest
expense) will remain
near 10x over the intermediate term versus 9.3x for the LTM
ended Dec. 31, 2014.
Credit strengths include the company's:
--Leading market positions and critical function, distributing
components to
small- and medium-sized customers worldwide;
--FCF through the cycle driven by higher profitability in a
growth environment
and the ability to generate solid FCF in a downturn from reduced
inventory;
--Highly diversified supplier and customer base.
Credit concerns include Arrow's:
--Thin operating margins, which are typical of the IT
distribution market;
--Significant investment levels required to increase share in
the faster-growing
Asia-Pacific region, including potentially debt-financed
acquisitions and the
attendant integration risks;
--Arrow's exposure to cyclical demand patterns associated with
the semiconductor
sector.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
--Management will manage debt levels resulting in total adjusted
leverage
remaining below 3.5x;
--Expectation for mid-cycle operating EBITDA margins ranging
from 4%-5%;
--Revenue growth in the low- to mid-single digits over the
intermediate-term.
--FCF is used principally for share repurchases and bolt-on
acquisitions;
--Arrow would moderate share repurchases in the face of
pressured FCF.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
--Expectations adjusted leverage will be sustained above 3.5x
due to
debt-financed acquisitions and/or share repurchases;
--Significant revenue declines and margin compression due to the
SMB end-market
shifting its technology spending away from distributers toward
large cloud
providers.
Positive: Upside movement in the ratings is limited given
Arrow's thin operating
margin profile and demand cyclicality. There would need to be a
significant and
sustained improvement in credit metrics and commitment from
management to
maintain more conservative financial policies.
Pro forma liquidity, including $700 million of new notes and the
expected $250
repayment of the 3.375% notes, is solid with $850 million in
cash of which $301
million was held outside the United States as of Dec. 31, 2014.
There is $1.5
billion available from an undrawn senior unsecured revolving
credit facility
which expires in December 2018. Fitch expects liquidity support
from up to $500
million of annual FCF through the cycle. Arrow has roughly $625
million
available under $900 million accounts receivable securitization
(ARS) facility
maturing in March 2017.
Total debt is approximately $2.8 billion and consists of:
--$275 million drawn on the company's $900 million A/R
securitization facility
expiring March 2017;
--$250 million of 3.375% notes due 2015;
--$200 million 6.875% senior debentures due 2018;
--$300 million 3.0% notes due 2018;
--$300 million 6% notes due 2020;
--$250 million of 5.125% notes due 2021;
--$350 million of Sr. notes due 2022;
--$300 million 4.5% notes due 2023;
--$350 million of Sr. notes due 2025;
--$200 million 7.5% senior debentures due 2027.
Fitch currently rates Arrow as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-';
--$1.5 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility
'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
