(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Banks: Chart of the Month, February 2015 here SYDNEY, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Australian banks' generally strong loss absorption capacity leaves them well positioned to deal with increasing risks in their mortgage books. However, potentially higher risk loan types, including investor and interest-only loans, continue to make up a high proportion of quarterly loan approvals, as shown in the agency's latest APAC Chart of the Month report. Fitch also states that further cuts to interest rates may ultimately lead to the implementation of macro-prudential tools, particularly if they contribute to additional strong growth in some of these riskier loan types. These macro-prudential tools would allow the regulator to influence the banks' risk appetite, thereby preserving asset quality and limiting potential losses in the event of an economic shock. While investor and interest-only loans remain a large component of new mortgage approvals, other measures show some moderation in risk. 90+% loan-to-value ratio loans continue to fall as a proportion of new approvals, while borrowers appear to be taking advantage of the low rates to further pay down mortgage balances ahead of schedule. Contacts: Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney NSW, Australia Andrea Jaehne Director +61 2 8256 0343 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Related Research: "Australian Banks' Mortgage Exposure", dated October 2014; and "2015 Outlook: Australian Banks", dated January 2015. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Australian Banks' Mortgage Exposure here 2015 Outlook: Australian Banks here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.