(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Telecom Italia's preliminary 2014
results and latest
three-year plan show the pressure on its 'BBB-' rating is
starting to ease,
Fitch Ratings says. If key trends continue to improve over the
coming quarters
we could revise the Outlook on the group to Stable.
Weak domestic revenue and EBITDA are the key drivers of the
Negative Outlook,
but both may now have reached an inflection point after the pace
of decline
slowed significantly in 2H14. Underlying EBITDA was still down
3% in 4Q14, but
that is a marked improvement on the 7% drop in 3Q14 or the 9%
fall for 1H14.
This improving trend makes TI's guidance for stable domestic
EBITDA by 2016
appear achievable. But we will need further evidence of
stabilisation and
continued improvements in free cash flow generation before we
take any action on
the Outlook, and a reversion to weaker domestic trends would
probably maintain
downgrade pressure.
One of the reasons for the group's improving domestic prospects
is that Italy's
mobile telecoms price war appears to have abated. The mobile
market has become
polarised, with Telecom Italia Mobile and Vodafone investing in
networks and
marketing services on the basis of network quality, while Wind
and Hutchison's 3
remain focused on value and price. There is potential for
consolidation from
four main groups to three, as has happened in Germany, Ireland
and Austria. We
believe this would be positive for TI as it would reduce
competition and support
trends toward more rational market pricing. Consolidation is not
essential for
TI to stabilise its domestic performance, and has not been
factored into our
rating.
TI has pencilled in an additional EUR1.0bn of domestic capex in
its new
2015-2017 three-year plan compared to its 2014-2016 plan -
mainly investment in
fibre and LTE mobile coverage. This could put pressure on free
cash flow in the
short term, but we consider the plan positive in the medium term
as these
investments should enable TI to differentiate its service
offering, help reverse
the trend in fixed-line losses and sustain progress in mobile. A
commitment to
network quality is an important differentiator, particularly for
incumbents and
operators competing at the high end of the market.
The three-year plan also aims for a reduction in net debt/EBITDA
from 3.0x to
2.5x by 2017. TI has missed previous leverage targets and we
will therefore
monitor evidence of progress. But leverage at the end of the
year was slightly
better than we expected and TI has a EUR1.3bn mandatory
convertible instrument
that will convert to equity in 2016, reducing leverage by up to
0.15x. TI's
statement also suggests it will suspend its ordinary dividend
for a further
year. This will have a negligible impact on leverage, but shows
its strategy
takes account of creditor interests and the need to support free
cash flow.
Contact:
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Damien Chew
Senior Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1424
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.