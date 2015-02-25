(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 25 (Fitch) Generous annual policyholder pay-out rates announced by French Life insurers over the last several weeks will add to the pressure on their margins, but should help protect business volumes, Fitch Ratings says. The decision to cut pay-out rates by much less than the decline in sovereign yields shows that low rates are a key risk for life insurers, even when they are not constrained by minimum guaranteed pay-outs. In France, life insurers have greater flexibility than in many other European countries to reduce pay-outs because payments to policyholders are well above the average minimum guaranteed rate of about 1%. However, even after the head of the French central bank called for substantial cuts, insurers have cut pay-out rates only by an average 30 basis points to 2.5%. This is in line with the annual reduction since 2008, but follows a year in which the yield on French 10-year government bonds dropped by around 160 basis points to less than 0.8% at the start of January. This will compress margins as firms have to reinvest at rates below their pay-out rate, although this is partly offset by increased investment in corporate debt and other higher-yielding holdings. The decision to maintain relatively high pay-outs also limits insurers' ability to build buffers that would be useful in case of rapid rises in interest rates. In this scenario, consumers might redeem their policies and switch to more attractive banking products. In the worst case, insurers might have to sell bonds at a loss to meet large redemptions. The reason pay-out rates have not been cut further is insurers' concern that bigger cuts would hurt their competitiveness, damaging volumes and earnings. Insurers believe they will be able to persuade some policyholders to switch their policies towards unit-linked investment vehicles, which are less risky and more profitable for insurers. Customers' choice of home for their investments depends on the attractiveness of expected and guaranteed returns, as well as tax benefits and rates offered by bank savings accounts. Since mid-2013, very low short-term interest rates have led French consumers to favour long-term life savings products with significantly higher yields over short-term and liquid banking products. However new business volumes are more volatile than they have been historically and reversal in consumer preferences would increase competition and add earnings pressure. The drag on profitability from low interest rates is the key factor behind our negative sector outlook for the French life insurance. The rating outlook for the sector is stable, however, as these pressures have already been factored into ratings. Contact: Marc-Philippe Juilliard Senior Director Insurance +33 1 44 29 91 37 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau Paris, France Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: French Life Market here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.