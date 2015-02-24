(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the
Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and outstanding credit ratings of Brookfield Asset
Management, Inc. on
Rating Watch Negative as follows:
--IDR 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Rating Watch Negative is driven by the application of
Fitch's 'Rating
Investment Holding Companies' criteria, specifically Fitch's
concerns regarding
the quality and diversification of dividend flows from
investees. Fitch
anticipates resolving the Rating Watch over the next two weeks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The primary factor that could lead to a negative rating action
is a
determination that the quality of the subordinated investee
dividend streams to
Brookfield Asset Management, combined with recurring net fee
revenue, are more
consistent with a lower IDR.
Fitch does not anticipate positive rating action in the
short-to-medium term.
The 'Rating Investment Holding Companies' criteria was the
primary analytical
approach applied, given the holding company structure. The
'Corporate Rating
Methodology' criteria was used to supplement the analysis with
respect to
recurring fee revenue, management strategy and corporate
governance.
Contact
Primary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Julie Jiang
Director
+1-212-908-0708
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Rating Investment Holding Companies' (March 25, 2014);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Investment Holding Companies
here
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.