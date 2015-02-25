(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of iHeartCommunications, Inc. (iHeart) at 'CCC' and
the IDR of
Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (CCWW) at 'B'. CCWW is an
indirect,
wholly-owned subsidiary of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.
(CCOH) and
iHeart's 90%-owned outdoor advertising subsidiary. Note that
Fitch has removed
the Negative Outlook for iHeart as per Fitch criteria. CCWW's
Rating Outlook
remains Stable. Fitch's rating action is driven by iHeart's
recent bond
issuance (Priority Guarantee Notes due 2023) and
resultant reduction in
2016 maturities. A complete list of ratings follows at the end
of this release.
On Feb. 19, 2015, iHeart priced an offering of $950 million of
10.625% priority
guarantee notes (PGN) due 2023 (the issuance was upsized from
initial guidance
of $550 million.) Proceeds are to be used to fully prepay
remaining amounts
outstanding and due in 2016 under its term loan B ($916.1
million) and term loan
C asset sale facility ($15.2 million) and to pay accrued and
unpaid interest and
associated offering fees. Fitch views the transaction favorably
as it
significantly reduces iHeart's 2016 maturity wall, which
compensates for the
expected increase in total interest expense.
With the successful refinancing of its term loan maturities,
iHeart now has only
$193 million of remaining 2016 maturities. These maturities can
be addressed
using several levers available to the company, including cash on
hand
(approximately $271 million as of Dec. 2014 excluding cash at
CCOH), a $535
million asset-based lending (ABL) facility (subject to an
undisclosed borrowing
base and a total leverage covenant), or non-core asset sales
(iHeart recently
announced the sale of non-core tower assets for approximately
$400 million).
Although iHeart no longer carries a Negative Outlook, this is
most likely a
temporary reprieve as two significant issues remain. Fitch
calculates annual pro
forma interest expense of approximately $1.7 billion which, when
combined with
expected cash taxes and capital expenditures results in negative
free cash flow
(FCF) for at least the next two years. The second involves
ability to address
intermediate term debt maturities: $909 million matures in 2018
while $8.3
billion matures in 2019.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--The ratings reflect iHeart's highly leveraged capital
structure. Fitch
estimates pro forma total and secured leverage of 11.6x and
7.1x, respectively,
as of the LTM ended Dec. 31, 2014. Total leverage exceeds levels
at the
leveraged buyout, as a weak operating profile has limited EBITDA
growth and FCF
generation. EBITDA has not returned to pre-downturn levels.
--The ratings reflect the limited tolerance for further erosion
of iHeart's
operating profile and its liquidity position.
--Fitch recognizes that the company completed a series of
capital market
transactions which have extended a material amount of its
secured maturities to
2019 and beyond, providing much needed financial flexibility.
--Fitch expects iHeart's FCF to be negative over at least the
next two years
reflecting the interest burden associated with the company's
capital structure
and operating profile.
--iHeart should be able to meet its remaining 2016 maturities
totalling
approximately $193 million given the levers discussed above.
Overall, Fitch's ratings reflect the company's highly leveraged
capital
structure and Fitch's expectation that the company's
considerable and growing
interest burden will hinder near-term FCF generation. In
addition, iHeart's
operating profile is subject to ongoing technological threats
and secular
pressures in radio broadcasting along with exposure to cyclical
advertising
revenue. The ratings are supported by the company's leading
position in both the
outdoor and radio industries, as well as the positive
fundamentals and digital
opportunities in the outdoor advertising space.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
--iHeart is strongly positioned within a secularly challenged
radio sector;
--Fitch does not expect a material amount of improvement of
iHeart's credit
profile or absolute debt reduction over the next several years,
given the
expected negative FCF;
--Potential asset sales, including the announced sale of 411
broadcast
communication tower sites for $400 million, could support
iHeart's liquidity
position;
--Although iHeart has successfully addressed its 2016
maturities, the company
will still have to contend with maturities of approximately $900
million in 2018
and $8.3 billion in 2019.
Liquidity and Debt
Fitch regards iHeart's current liquidity as limited. As of Dec.
31, 2014,
iHeart had approximately $271 million in cash, excluding $186
million in cash
held at CCOH). Backup liquidity consists of the ABL facility
that matures in
December 2017 and is subject to a springing maturity. The
prepayment of
iHeart's term loans will ameliorate the springing lien concern
at this time.
Recovery Ratings (RRs)
iHeart's RRs reflect Fitch's expectation that the enterprise
value of the
company will be maximized in a restructuring scenario (going
concern), rather
than a liquidation. Fitch employs a 6x distressed enterprise
value multiple
reflecting the value of the company's radio broadcasting
licenses in top U.S.
markets. Fitch assumes going-concern EBITDA at $860 million and
that iHeart has
maximized the debt-funded dividends from CCOH and used the
proceeds to repay
bank debt. In addition, Fitch assumes that iHeart would receive
90% of the value
of a sale of CCOH after the CCOH creditors had been repaid.
Fitch estimates the
adjusted distressed enterprise valuation in restructuring to be
approximately $7
billion.
The 'CCC/RR4' rating for the bank debt and secured notes reflect
Fitch's
estimate for a recovery range of 31%-50%. Fitch expects no
recovery for the
senior unsecured legacy notes, the new 10% senior notes, and
senior guarantee
notes due to their position below the secured debt in the
capital structure, and
they are assigned 'RR6'. However, Fitch rates the senior
guaranteed notes 'CC'
given the subordinated guarantee.
CCOH's RRs also reflect Fitch's expectation that enterprise
value would be
maximized as a going concern. Fitch stresses outdoor EBITDA by
15%, and applies
a 7x valuation multiple. Fitch estimates the enterprise value
would be $4
billion. This indicates 100% recovery for the unsecured senior
notes. However,
Fitch notches the debt up only two notches from the IDR given
the unsecured
nature of the debt. In Fitch's analysis, the subordinated notes
recover in the
31% to 50% 'RR4' range, leading to no notching from the IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Cyclical or secular pressures on operating results
that further weaken
credit metrics or liquidity position could result in negative
rating pressure.
Additionally, indications that a distressed debt exchange is
probable in the
near term would also drive a downgrade.
Positive: Fitch's sensitivities do not currently anticipate a
rating upgrade.
As of Dec. 31, 2014, iHeart had approximately $20.6 billion in
consolidated
debt. Pro forma for the recent PGN issuance and resultant term
loan repayments,
debt held at iHeart was $15.7 billion and consisted of:
--$6.3 billion secured term loans due 2019;
--$6.3 billion secured PGNs, maturing 2019-2023;
--$1.7 billion in senior unsecured 12% cash pay / 2% PIK notes
maturing in
February 2021;
--$730 million senior unsecured 10% notes due 2018 (net of FinCo
holdings of
$120 million);
--$668 million senior unsecured legacy notes, with maturities of
2016-2027 (net
of FinCo holdings of $57 million.)
Debt held at Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (CCWH) was
$4.9 billion and
consisted of:
--$2.7 billion in senior unsecured 6.5% notes due 2022;
--$2.2 billion in subordinated 7.625% notes due 2020.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
iHeartCommunications, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'CCC';
--Senior secured term loans at 'CCC/RR4';
--Senior secured priority guarantee notes at 'CCC/RR4';
--Senior unsecured guarantee notes due 2021 at 'CC/RR6';
--Senior unsecured legacy notes at 'C/RR6'.
Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'B';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB-/RR2';
--Senior subordinated notes at 'B/RR4'.
The Rating Outlook for Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is
Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jack Kranefuss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0791
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Brian Yoo, CFA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-9175
Committee Chairperson
Bob Curran
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0515
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.