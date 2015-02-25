(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will host
its annual
Indonesia conference on 5 March 2015.
The theme of this year's conference "An Agenda for Change"
reflects the reform
efforts underway in the country as well as the political, social
and economic
challenges confronting one of Asia's largest economies.
Bambang Brodjonegoro, Minister of Finance, will make the opening
keynote speech.
Leading economists and investors will also join Fitch's senior
analysts from the
Sovereigns, Corporates and Financial Institutions Ratings Groups
in two panels
to review and discuss the implications of these issues for their
respective
sectors and the credit markets.
The speakers will also take questions from participants
including government
officials, bankers, issuers, investors and media. Members of the
audience will
also have the opportunity to participate in an interactive
survey on several
topical issues.
The event will be held at The Grand Ballroom, The Mandarin
Oriental Jakarta,
Jalan M.H. Thamrin, Jakarta 10310, from 8am to 1pm.
Attendance is complimentary but seating capacity is limited.
Market participants
and media representatives are advised to pre-register by
clicking on the
following link:
here
For more information, market participants can contact the
following:
Benedicta Setyorini, Tel: +62-21-2988-6803, Email:
benedicta.setyorini@fitchratings.com
Contact:
Eva Muis
Senior Director
Fitch Ratings Indonesia
PT DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
eva.muis@fitchratings.com
+62-21 2988 6802
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
