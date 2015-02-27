(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the write-off of
TSB Bank
Limited's (TSB, A-/Stable) investment in Solid Energy New
Zealand Ltd (Solid
Energy) will not affect the ratings of the bank.
The write-off is unlikely to be repeated as TSB has no other
exposure of this
kind. However, it highlights concentration risk within the
bank's securities
portfolio. Relative to its peer group this portfolio represents
a larger
proportion of assets. Fitch expects TSB's operating
profitability to return to
peer leading levels in FY16 following a decline in FY15 due to
the NZD53.9m
impairment charge for the write-off of the Solid Energy
investment. Further
losses are not expected as the holding has been completely
written-off. The
operating profit for the nine-month period ending 31 December
2014 decreased to
NZD12m, down from NZD49m in the prior comparable period. Despite
the increase in
impairment charges, pre-impairment operating profit rose by 12%
year-on-year,
reflecting the bank's sound cost management and strong revenue
generation
capability. On pre-impairment profitability, TSB remains one of
the most
profitable banks in New Zealand.
The write-off should have no meaningful or lasting impact on
TSB's balance sheet
structure. TSB benefits from a conservative risk appetite -
although there is
some concentration in the securities holdings - and sound
funding and liquidity
positions for an institution of its size. Its loan book is
characterised by
strong asset quality. Capitalisation remains adequate despite
the decline in
regulatory Tier 1 ratio to 13.21% at end-December 2014 (FYE14:
13.91%).
TSB held a senior bond exposure of NZD67.5m in Solid Energy at
end-December
2013. Following Solid Energy's weak financial position which led
to a corporate
restructure, TSB, along with other investors, was forced to
participate in a
NZD400m debt exchange in the financial year ending 31 March 2014
(FY14). As a
result, TSB's exposure to Solid Energy was partly written off,
reflecting the
bank's holding of NZD13.8m redeemable preference shares, which
are a financial
instrument that TSB is not allowed to be invested in according
to its investment
policy. The remaining exposure of NZD53.9m which was held as
senior debt in its
securities portfolio has now been subsequently written off given
weak recovery
prospects.
TSB Bank Limited (TSB):
Long-Term IDR: 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
Short-Term IDR: 'F2';
Viability Rating: 'a-';
Support Rating: '5'; and
Support Rating Floor: 'No Floor'.
