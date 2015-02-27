(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/SYDNEY, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Distilleries
Company of Sri Lanka PLC's (DIST) National Long-Term Rating at
'AAA(lka)'. The
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Alcohol Manufacturer: DIST continues to be the market
leader in
alcoholic beverage production in Sri Lanka due to its strong
brands, which drive
demand and access to retail points across the island. DIST's
diversified product
portfolio includes its mass market Extra Special Arrack brand,
which accounts
for about 80% of sales, as well as licensed international brands
channelled
through its subsidiary Periceyl (Pvt) Ltd. The government's
plans to impose a
minimum tax of LKR200m per month on liquor manufacturers will
deter new players
and adversely impact the profitability of smaller players. This
is likely to
allow the larger producers such as DIST to gain market share.
As of the latest published statistics, DIST accounted for 53% of
Sri Lanka's
total alcoholic beverage production and 79% of the country's
total arrack
production. DIST's arrack production accounts for over 95% of
its volumes.
Positive Outlook for Demand: Government measures including
increases in
public-sector salaries and allowances, and reductions in the
prices of essential
goods, fuel and electricity are likely to increase real
disposable income, which
would lead to an uptick in spirit consumption.
Increasing Preference for Beer: Beer demand continues to grow
despite an overall
decline in the domestic alcoholic beverage industry. Latest
statistics show
domestic beer production rose 21% in 2013, compared with growth
of 14% in 2012.
This reflects increasing demand for strong beer (over 5% alcohol
content), which
accounted for 89% of total beer production at end-2013. This
compares with
declines in arrack production of 12% and 9% over 2013 and 2012,
resulting in a
market share contraction for arrack, the main market for DIST.
Resilient Operating Profile: Profitability remains resilient,
reflected in a
high and improving EBITDA margin of 35.6% for the financial year
ended 31 March
2014 (FY14), up from 33.5% in FY13, due to sourcing strategies
and DIST's
ability to pass on tax increases to the consumer.
Regulatory Risk: The industry is highly regulated, with a
complete ban on
advertising and licensing across the value chain acting as a
barrier to entry.
The industry is also characterised by high and frequent tax
revisions, putting
increasing pressure on industry players; this risk is partially
mitigated by
liquor's contribution to government coffers, with liquor taxes
expected to
account for an estimated 5.1% of total government revenue in
2014.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue growth driven by improved consumer spending power
- Relatively stable EBITDAR margins driven by lower operating
costs and the new
bottling line
- No material capex in DIST's core beverage segment because the
new bottling
plant is also likely to be able to meet additional demand for
arrack over the
medium term
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- Consolidated financial leverage (measured as adjusted net
debt/EBITDAR
excluding Melsta Regal Finance Ltd (MRF)) increasing to over
1.5x on a sustained
basis. (end-March 2014: 1.1x)
- Consolidated funds flow from operations coverage of interest
and fixed charges
such as operating lease rentals, excluding MRF, weakening to
below 4.0x, on a
sustained basis. (end-March 2014: 6.1x)
- A structural change in the domestic alcoholic beverage
industry that
considerably weakens DIST's competitive position
Positive: There is no scope for an upgrade since the company is
at the highest
rating on the Sri Lankan National Rating Scale.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Shyamila Serasinghe
Analyst
+94 11 254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04 East Tower
World Trade Center Colombo 01
Secondary Analyst
Kanishka De Silva
Analyst
+94 11 254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
Title
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage', dated 28 May 2014, and
'National Scale
Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.