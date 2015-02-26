(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/SINGAPORE, February 25 (Fitch) The operating environment
for Sri Lankan
banks is likely to improve in 2015 and 2016 with pressures on
asset quality and
the loans/deposits ratio diminishing and the potential for loan
growth to pick
up, says Fitch Ratings. However, longer-term challenges for the
banking sector
remain. Foreign-currency borrowing has been rising, and capital
levels are low
relative to many other banking systems in other peer emerging
markets.
The reported capital adequacy ratios (CAR) for Sri Lankan banks
exceed the
regulatory minimums of 5% and 10% set by the Central Bank of Sri
Lanka (CBSL)
for core CAR and total capital, respectively. Furthermore, the
capital quality
of Sri Lankan banks is generally high, consisting mostly of core
capital.
Fitch highlights, though, that Sri Lankan bank CARs are boosted
by the absence
of a capital charge on certain key asset exposures. The zero
risk-weight
attached to gold-backed loans and foreign currency-denominated
exposures to the
sovereign, in particular, mischaracterises the risks associated
with such
exposures. This was evident in the spike in NPLs from
gold-backed advances in
recent years due to declining gold prices.
By applying higher risk weights to these exposures, the banking
sector's core
CAR would be reduced by about 300bp according to Fitch
estimates. The reduction
would be particularly significant in the case of the large state
banks.
Residual provisioning risks, credit concentrations and a
volatile operating
environment remain as significant challenges for Sri Lankan
banks over the
medium term, and highlight the risks associated with relatively
low capital
buffers. These risks are reflected in the intrinsic financial
profile or
Viability Ratings of the major Sri Lankan banks which are mostly
in the single
'B' range.
Sri Lanka has not yet moved toward the implementation of Basel
III-recommended
reforms, which would act to improve capital ratios over the
medium and long
term. Under Basel III, the CBSL would be likely to introduce
additional capital
requirements for banks deemed to be systemically important
(D-SIBs), in line
with global trends.
