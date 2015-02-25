(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, February 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Spain-based
Criteria CaixaHolding, S.A.U.'s (Criteria) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BBB-' with Positive Outlook, Short-term IDR at 'F3' and
Viability Rating
(VR) at 'bbb-'. The rating action follows CaixaBank, S.A.'s
voluntary tender
offer for Portugal-based Banco BPI, S.A. At the same time, the
agency has
affirmed Criteria's Support Rating at '5' and Support Rating
Floor at 'No
Floor'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of
this rating
action commentary.
The rating action is in line with the rating action taken on
CaixaBank, the main
operating subsidiary of Criteria, in a separate rating action
commentary (see
Fitch Affirms Spain's Caixabank at IDR 'BBB'; Outlook Positive,
dated 25
February 2015 at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS - CRITERIA'S IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND VR
The Long-term IDR of Criteria is based on its VR, which is
primarily driven by
the standalone credit profile of CaixaBank as this is the main
asset of
Criteria, accounting for around 55% of its unconsolidated
balance-sheet. Fitch
believes that it is Criteria's intention to remain the long-term
controlling
owner of CaixaBank.
There is a one-notch differential between the VRs of Criteria
and CaixaBank to
reflect planned dilution of Criteria's ownership in CaixaBank to
56% from the
current 59%, once exchangeable bonds of Criteria are converted
into shares of
the bank by 2017. Criteria's VR also takes into account the
company's large
equity holdings in corporates (although these are largely liquid
and listed),
double leverage, and the level and structure of its debt and
liquidity position.
Criteria's equity investments in corporates had a book value of
EUR7.5bn at
end-2014 (30% of total assets) and the biggest investments
related to a 34.3%
stake in Gas Natural SDG, S.A. (BBB+/Stable), a 19.2% stake in
Abertis
Infraestructuras S.A. (BBB+/Stable) and a 5.7% interest in Suez
Environnement.
The holding company also owns a legacy portfolio of real estate
assets that is
slowly being managed down.
In accordance with Fitch's criteria for bank holding companies,
Criteria's
double leverage stood at close to 90% at end-2014. However,
given the broader
range of assets on Criteria's balance-sheet, various assumptions
are made in
this calculation. When including assets other than the stake in
CaixaBank, which
Fitch views as fairly illiquid (primarily unlisted equity
investments and real
estate assets), Criteria's double-leverage is at about 115%.
In our view, Criteria's funding and liquidity management is
adequate. Net debt
totalled EUR8.9bn as of end-2014, primarily consisting of
retail-placed
subordinated debt, senior debt issuance and bank loans. There
are sizeable debt
maturities in 2019 and 2020 which Fitch expects to be
proactively managed.
Fitch assesses the holding company's debt-servicing capabilities
based on
potential cash flows from CaixaBank, which the agency expects to
improve as the
subsidiary moves towards cash dividends and earnings grow due to
better domestic
economic prospects. Fitch also takes into consideration cash
flows derived from
Gas Natural and Abertis, which have been rather steady over the
years. These
investments are listed and their valuations remain above their
market values,
also supporting Criteria's liquidity.
Criteria has no banking license, but is supervised and regulated
by the banking
authorities on a consolidated basis given its stake in
CaixaBank. At end-2014,
the transitional common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 12.1%,
but included large
transitional items from minority interests of CaixaBank and
deferred tax assets
that will put CET1 under pressure as they are being phased out.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - CRITERIA'S IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND VR
Criteria's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings remain sensitive to
the same factors
affecting CaixaBank's VR. Criteria's ratings would also suffer
from an ownership
dilution in CaixaBank that is above current expectations,
resulting in a loss of
control over CaixaBank and/or changes in the supervision
approach of the group.
Downside pressures could also arise from write-downs of assets
and/or higher
debt or double leverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - CRITERIA'S SR AND SRF
Criteria's SR of '5' and SRF of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's
belief that future
support from the state, although possible, cannot be relied on.
This is because
Criteria is a bank holding company rather than a deposit-taker.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt held by Criteria (and previously issued by La
Caixa) is
notched down once from its VR to reflect above-average loss
severity relative to
senior unsecured debt. In line with the affirmation of the VR,
subordinated debt
ratings have been affirmed and are broadly sensitive to rating
actions taken on
Criteria's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Criteria:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Josep Colomer, CFA
Director
Financial Institutions
+34 93 323 8416
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Cristina Torrella
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8405
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich, CFA
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.