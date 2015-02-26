(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a
teleconference on
Tuesday, 3 March, at 11:00 GMT/13:00 SA time to discuss how
South African
insurers are responding to the key industry challenges for 2015,
and what this
means for their ratings.
The teleconference follows the recent publication of two Fitch
Special Reports,
'South African Non-Life Insurance: Focus on Efficiencies in Low
Growth Domestic
Economy' and 'South African Life Insurance: Local Difficulties
Remain, Expansion
Efforts Gain Traction'.
The teleconference will be chaired by Fabrice Toka, Senior
Director in Fitch's
Business & Relationship Management team. He will be joined by
Willem Loots,
Director and Harish Gohil, Managing Director from Fitch's EMEA
Insurance
analytical team who will lead the discussion on the call. There
will be time for
Q&A.
Participants can also send questions in advance to
fabrice.toka@fitchratings.com.
Teleconference details:
Date: Tuesday 3 March 2015
Time: 11:00 GMT/13:00 SA time
Callers must register in advance using the link below and are
requested to dial
in early:
here
9B76138650CA6
A replay will be available at www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch
Events >Past
Events.
Contacts:
Willem Loots
Director
Insurance
+27 11 290 9402
Fitch Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
23 Impala Road
Johannesburg 2196
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1257
Fabrice Toka
SA Office Head
Senior Director, Business & Relationship Management
+27 11 290 9413
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
South African Life Insurance
here
South African Non-Life Insurance
here
