(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
German life
insurer Stuttgarter Lebensversicherung a.G.'s (SLV) Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects SLV's strong capital position, its
strong earnings and
earnings diversification through its affiliates and the
company's strong
position in the German IFA market. The rating is limited by
SLV's small size.
Based on Fitch's Prism Factor-Based Model capital assessment,
SLV's
capitalisation is viewed as "very strong". In addition, SLV
reported a strong
regulatory solvency ratio of 237% at end-2013 and Fitch expects
SLV to have
maintained this ratio at around 220% at end-2014. Capitalisation
is also
supported by the fact that the company has no financial
leverage.
SLV has a strong position in the German IFA market. However, as
SLV focuses on
this distribution channel and only operates in Germany, it has
limited
geographic diversification and is highly exposed to domestic
economic and
regulatory changes.
Fitch views positively that SLV has been well prepared for the
challenges
arising from legislative changes to the German life insurance
sector
("Lebensversicherungsreformgesetz"), effective from 1 January
2015. Although
2014 was a successful year for SLV in terms of new business,
which Fitch expects
to have increased by around 10%, we are forecasting a slight
decrease in SLV's
gross written premiums (GWP). This reflects SLV's decision to
focus on regular
premiums at the expense of its single premium business.
Fitch expects SLV's net investment return rate to have improved
to about 5% in
2014 (2013: 4.8%), partly supported by realised capital gains.
SLV's
off-balance-sheet unrealised capital gains are also expected to
have increased
to over 17% of total investments at end-2014, from 11% at
end-2013. SLV's
off-balance-sheet unrealised capital gains are diversified by
asset class, which
Fitch views positively.
SLV's exposure to equity investments continues to exceed the
German market
average. It stood at 9.1% of total investments at end-2013
versus the market's
3.3% and Fitch expects this to have slightly decreased in 2014.
Given SLV's
strong capitalisation and stable investment strategy, we expect
that SLV's
equity exposure will continue to remain above the market average
in 2015,
leaving the company more susceptible to equity-market shocks
than many of its
peers.
SLV is the holding company and main operating entity of the
Stuttgarter mutual
insurance group. The consolidated group had assets of around
EUR6.5bn at
end-2014 and generated GWP of over EUR620m in life insurance and
more than
EUR100m in non-life in 2014.
In 2013 SLV reported consolidated net income of EUR10.4m,
representing a strong
return on equity of 10.6% despite increased expenses for
reserving a potential
shortfall of guaranteed interest rate payments
("Zinszusatzreserve"). Fitch
expects SLV's profitability to have remained strong in 2014
despite a further
increase of expenses for "Zinszusatzreserve". SLV's
profitability also benefits
from strong performance at its non-life subsidiary Stuttgarter
Versicherung AG
(SVA). SVA reported a strong combined ratio of 86.3% in 2013,
which we expect to
have improved in 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given the fairly small size of the company an upgrade is
unlikely in the medium
term.
Key ratings triggers for a downgrade include capitalisation
declining to a level
of below "very strong" in Fitch's Prism Factor-Based Model
capital assessment
and a sustained weakening in profitability, resulting in a
return on equity
below 8% (on a consolidated basis) over a sustained period.
