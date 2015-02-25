(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB'
rating to
Discovery Communications, LLC's (Discovery) proposed issuance of
$300 million
senior unsecured notes due 2025. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for general
corporate
purposes, which could include acquisitions, repayment or
refinancing of debt, or
capital expenditures. The notes will be guaranteed on a senior
unsecured basis
by Discovery Communications, Inc. (Guarantor). As of Dec. 31,
2014, Discovery
had approximately $7.2 billion of debt outstanding.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
--Strong portfolio of cable networks supports the ratings;
--Recent acquisition and investments, including the incremental
investments in
international markets, are in line with Fitch's expectations and
the company's
strategy to grow and improve the performance of international
operations;
--Discovery retains ample flexibility within the ratings for
share repurchases
and moderate acquisition activity.
Overall, Discovery's solid free cash flow (FCF) generation,
strong credit
protection metrics and minimal near-term scheduled maturities
afford the company
considerable financial flexibility at the current ratings. The
company generated
$1.2 billion of FCF in FY2014, and Fitch believes the company's
high operating
margins and the low capital intensity associated with the cable
programming
business positions Discovery to generate annual FCF of
approximately $1
billion-$1.3 billion.
The company's liquidity position is further supported by the
$367 million of
cash on hand as of Dec. 31, 2014, and approximately $1.46
billion available
under a revolving credit facility maturing June 20, 2019.
Scheduled maturities
are well laddered and manageable considering expected FCF
generation, reliable
market access and backup liquidity, and add to Discovery's
overall financial
flexibility. Discovery's next scheduled maturity is not until
2019 when $500
million of senior unsecured notes and the revolver are scheduled
to mature.
Discovery's $1.5 billion revolver serves as the liquidity
back-stop for its
commercial paper program. Financial covenants include the
maintenance of a
maximum consolidated leverage ratio of 4.5x and an interest
coverage ratio of at
least 3x. Discovery maintains substantial headroom relative to
the financial
covenants.
Total debt outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2014 was approximately
$7.2 billion
reflecting a 36% increase relative to debt outstanding as of
year-end 2012.
Consolidated leverage edged up to 2.8x as of Dec. 31, 2014, up
from 2.6x in
2013, reflecting higher debt levels.
Debt incurrence to fund share repurchase activity is
incorporated into the
ratings up to Fitch's 3x leverage threshold for Discovery's
'BBB' rating. Fitch
believes Discovery's credit profile has sufficient flexibility
to accommodate
continued share repurchase activity at the current ratings,
given Discovery's
solid FCF generation, strong credit protection metrics for the
ratings category,
and a minimal near-term maturity schedule.
In terms of capital allocation, Discovery's priority remains
investing in its
core business through programming existing networks or through
acquisitions.
While large-scale M&A activity is not anticipated given the
dearth of cable
network assets available for sale, Fitch believes there is room
at the 'BBB'
level to absorb some mid-sized acquisitions. This is underscored
by Fitch's
current belief that the company would restore leverage to under
3x within a
12-month timeframe.
The share repurchase program is consistent with Fitch's
expectation for FCF to
be directed towards share repurchase and acquisitions. Discovery
repurchased
$1.2 billion of common stock and $190 million of preferred stock
during 2014, up
from $1.05 billion and $256 million, respectively, in 2013.
Preferred stock
repurchases are made outside of Discovery's authorized stock
repurchase program.
As of Dec. 31, 2014, Discovery had approximately $738 million of
capacity
remaining under its authorization, which will expire on Feb. 3,
2016.
Discovery's ratings are supported by its strong core brands - in
particular the
strength of the company's Discovery and TLC brands, both of
which reach nearly
100 million subscribers across the U.S. and continue to generate
solid ratings.
In addition, the ratings incorporate the revenue and growth
prospects of
Discovery's international business segment, global carriage,
leverageable
content, robust FCF and solid credit metrics. Ratings concerns
continue to
center on the significant contribution of cyclical advertising
revenue, a
competitive landscape of similar programming on other cable
channels, the
general volatility associated with hit-driven content and the
company's
dependence on the Discovery and TLC brands.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS:
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
--Strong FCF generation of $1 billion-$1.3 billion;
--Share repurchase activity to remain similar to 2014;
--Any debt incurrence to support share repurchases not to cause
leverage to
exceed 3x;
--Continue investing in its core business through programming
existing networks
or through acquisitions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
--An upgrade is unlikely over the medium term, given the
company's stated
leverage targets and the limited depth of brands;
--Future upgrades would only be considered from a combination of
the following:
1) an explicit commitment from management and a compelling
rationale for
Discovery to operate at a more conservative leverage metric and
2) material
viewership on new-channel launches that will drive increased
advertising and
affiliate fees and enhance revenue diversity.
--Negative ratings pressure could result from a more aggressive
financial policy
with leverage exceeding Fitch's 3x threshold in the absence of a
credible plan
to reduce leverage under 3x.
--Rating pressure could also result from meaningful customer
defections to free
viewing platforms or significant margin and FCF pressure from
higher programming
costs.
Fitch currently rates Discovery as follows:
--IDR 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured bank facility 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
