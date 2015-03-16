(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' global corporate
finance ratings
exhibited moderate rating activity despite uneven economic
growth. Downgrades
trailed upgrades for the first time since 2010, albeit at a
narrow margin of 0.9
to 1.
The share of issuers downgraded - 7% - fell from 8.9% a year
earlier, while
upgrades - 7.6% - were in line with the 7.8% recorded in 2013.
The
year-over-year stability rate of 76.3% was progressively higher
than 2013's
74.4% and 2012's 72.7%.
A challenged European economic environment alongside
geopolitical risks
(Ukraine) pressured credit conditions, while the U.S. economy
found its footing
after a protracted recovery. The share of European corporate
downgrades, 9.4%,
topped upgrades of 5.9%. The reverse was true for North American
rating activity
with a downgrade rate of 5.6% lagging an upgrade rate of 9.6%.
Sovereign and M&A activity contributed to actions both up and
down the rating
scale across both financial and industrial issuers in 2014.
Financial
institutions rating activity improved with downgrades trailing
upgrades by a
margin of 0.7 to 1, from parity in 2013. Industrials approached
balanced
activity in 2014 with downgrades edging passed upgrades by a
ratio of 1.1 to 1,
contracting from 1.3 to 1 the prior year.
Emerging market issuer downgrades surpassed upgrades by a ratio
of 1.6 to 1, for
the first time since 2009. Meanwhile, advanced economy
counterparts realized
more benign conditions as the share of downgrades fell below
upgrades by a
margin of 0.7 to 1 in 2014, thus reversing the negative rating
drift which began
with the global financial crisis in 2008.
Fitch recorded a long term corporate issuer-based default rate
of 0.49% in 2014,
on par with 2013 and below the historical average 0.71% over the
period 1990 -
2014. All 2014 defaults were rated speculative-grade at the
beginning of the
year, resulting in an annual default rate across
speculative-grade issuers of
1.58%.
This new study provides data and analysis on the performance of
Fitch's
corporate finance ratings in 2014 and over the long term,
capturing the period
1990-2014. The report provides summary statistics on the year's
key corporate
finance rating trends.
The full report is titled 'Global Corporate Finance 2014
Transition and Default
Study' and is available on Fitch's web site at
'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fitch Ratings Global
Corporate Finance
2014 Transition and Default Study
here
