(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Annuity Market in Flux - Insurers
Look to Bulk
Deals as Individual Sales Decline
here
LONDON, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that the UK
annuity market is in flux as it approaches 6 April 2015 when
customers will no
longer have to buy an annuity with their pension pot. Sales of
individual
annuities were 49% down in April to December 2014, compared with
the
corresponding period in 2013, according to data today from the
ABI.
Around 400,000 people retire each year in the UK. Previously,
most people
retiring with a defined-contribution pension had no choice other
than to buy an
annuity. Now they will have complex financial decisions to make,
with important
implications for their exposure to - or protection from -
investment and
longevity risk. We expect customers to choose fairly simple
drawdown products,
annuities, cash or a mix of these.
Annuities remain an important retirement product as they pool
longevity risk and
give pensioners the security of a guaranteed income for life. We
expect many
retirees will still use at least part of their pension pot to
buy an annuity and
we expect annuity sales to stabilise in 2016 at 50%-70% of the
GBP12bn-a-year
pre-budget level.
Most of our UK life insurer ratings have Stable Outlooks.
Business
diversification is key for ratings and individual annuities
represent less than
10% of the earnings of each insurer we rate. Also, we expect
these insurers to
offset the decline in individual annuities by selling more bulk
annuities and
alternative retirement products. The insurers most exposed to
the decline are
those with a concentrated annuity focus, eg Just Retirement and
Partnership,
notwithstanding their bulk annuity opportunities.
The report "Annuity Market in Flux" is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking on the link above.
Contact:
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Clara Hughes
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1249
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.