(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Macedonia's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' with Stable Outlooks. The issue ratings on senior unsecured foreign currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BB+'. Fitch has also affirmed Macedonia's Short-term IRD at 'B' and its Country Ceiling at 'BBB-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the following key rating drivers: Macedonia's strong macroeconomic policy framework, favourable business environment and above average per-capita income are key strengths relative to 'BB' category peers. Investment-led growth has been driven by public infrastructure projects and the development of FDI-friendly Free Economic Zones (FEZ). This strategy is beginning to bear fruit, although GDP growth still falls short of the 'BB' category median, while higher public investment and fiscal exemptions have absorbed much of the government's fiscal room for manoeuvre. The 2014 fiscal deficit was slightly larger than expected, at an estimated 4% of GDP, despite stronger economic growth. Revenue underperformance was mainly due to lower non-tax revenues, notably lower dividends from state-owned enterprises and lower privatisation receipts. Social transfers account for more than half of total spending. Further, the government decided that with effect from October 2014 public wages would rise by an annual 4%. The authorities aim to stabilise general government gross debt (GGGD) at 40% of GDP and including guarantees at 50%. However, Fitch expects GGGD to remain on a moderate upward but manageable trend over the forecast period, potentially exceeding 40% in 2015, slightly above the 'BB' category median, should the government decide to issue a new eurobond to pre-finance 2016 financing needs. Macedonia issued a EUR500m eurobond last year to cover financing needs for 2015. About 80% of public debt is foreign-currency denominated, underscoring the importance of maintaining the currency peg to the euro. Most public investment is routed through state-owned enterprises (SOEs), generating large public sector financing needs, only part of which are met through transfers from the government. Government-guaranteed SOE debt is estimated at nearly 8% of GDP at end-2014, and non-guaranteed SOE debt stood at about 0.3% of GDP. However, more than half of the guarantees are linked to investment projects financed by international financial institutions, thereby reducing their cost and associated liquidity risks. Economic performance was slightly better than expected in 2014, with GDP growth averaging an estimated 3.7%, against 3.5% expected previously. Fitch expects similar growth trends in 2015-16. Growth is largely driven by public investment and FDI in the FEZ, although spill-over into the domestic economy so far has been limited. Unemployment is particularly high compared with rated peers but is declining gradually. Inflation fell into negative territory in 2014 as commodities account for a majority of the inflation basket, and deflationary pressures are likely to remain in 2015. External vulnerabilities remain, notably due to high external debt and a large trade deficit. However, the trade deficit is largely covered by a services surplus and remittances, so that the current account deficit in 2014 remained manageable at below 1.5% of GDP. Further FDI in the tradeable sector will fuel imports in the short term, but will increase the country's export capacity over time. Macedonia is modestly exposed to Greece, both in terms of exports and FDI, but is highly dependent on import demand from eurozone markets. Uncertainties about EU and eurozone developments could also weigh on investor sentiment. Remittances inflows originate primarily from European countries and have been fairly stable. Foreign currency reserves declined steadily over 1H14, before being boosted by the July eurobond issue to about five months of import coverage. Fairly high interest rates and comfortable levels of international reserves are important supports for the currency peg. However, growing reliance on public external borrowing could present challenges in future. Credit growth has picked up and liquidity in the banking sector is expected to remain robust. The proportion of non-performing loans has remained stable and they are fully provisioned for so that no stress is apparent in the sector. Macedonian subsidiaries of Greek banks are resilient, although a negative shock in Greece could give rise to reputational risks. Overall, the banking sector is well capitalised, with a Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of 16.5% at 4Q14. The political climate remains tense since the April 2014 general and presidential elections, as the main opposition party is still boycotting parliament. In this context, and pending the resolution of the "name issue" with Greece, no meaningful progress towards NATO and EU membership is likely in the short term. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently well balanced. The main factors that could, individually or collectively, trigger a positive rating action are: - Strong and sustainable economic growth, supported by a pick-up in domestic private investment that leads to further improvements in labour market indicators and per capita income - Successful implementation of a credible medium-term fiscal consolidation programme that effectively reduces the public debt/GDP ratio - Narrowing of the trade deficit that contributes to the accumulation of foreign currency reserves - Improvements in governance indicators or resolution of disputes with Greece that clear the path towards membership of international organisations The main factors that could, individually or collectively, trigger a negative rating action are: - Fiscal slippage or the crystallisation of contingent liabilities that jeopardises the stability of public finances and the currency peg - A widening of external imbalances that exerts pressure on foreign currency reserves and on the currency peg - A worsening of the political climate or a breakdown in ethnic relations that leads to prolonged instability KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that Macedonia will continue to pursue sound monetary and fiscal policy measures consistent with a stable currency peg. 