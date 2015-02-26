(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes that
increasingly stringent
fuel emission legislations globally will benefit automotive
suppliers in the
medium term, contrary to auto manufacturers for whom cutting
carbon dioxide
(CO2) and pollutants emissions primarily represents a
constraint.
Higher demand for emission-savings technologies should
particularly benefit
large and diversified suppliers with strong positions in
advanced powertrain
technologies as well as smaller, specialised companies active in
this segment.
Among Fitch's European portfolio of publicly-rated companies, we
expect Robert
Bosch GmbH (F1), Continental AG (BBB/Positive) and Faurecia SA
(BB-/Stable) to
be major benefactors of tighter emission legislation.
Suppliers are crucial innovators in the auto value chain as they
develop a great
number of the products and technologies needed by original
equipment
manufacturers (OEMs) to cut fuel consumption and comply with
tightening emission
standards. Therefore, auto suppliers are in a fairly favourable
position to pass
on to their OEM customers the financial burden of investment.
Contrary to suppliers, we believe that manufacturers have a very
limited ability
to pass on to their own customers the costs incurred to improve
fuel efficiency.
While car buyers stand to enjoy lower fuel consumption, they are
generally
reluctant to pay a premium for this. As a result, for OEMs more
stringent
emission standards mean higher R&D costs but little to no
incremental revenue
and earnings. According to various studies and manufacturers'
estimates, added
costs related to fuel emissions could amount to EUR500-EUR1,500
per vehicle.
Improving fuel efficiency and cutting emissions can be achieved
through several
different technologies and a wide range of products. The primary
route is to
optimise the efficiency of conventional internal combustion and
narrow energy
losses and therefore obtain more energy used for propulsion
rather than being
wasted in friction and thermal losses. This can be achieved
through increased
use of turbochargers, direct injection technology (for gasoline
or diesel
engines) and specific sensors. Manufacturers and suppliers also
work on cutting
energy lost in the engine, rolling resistance and weight.
An alternative strategy is to treat emissions through improved
exhaust systems,
particulate filters, exhaust gas recirculation and selective
catalytic
reduction. In parallel, the development of electric vehicles,
while still
modest, should accelerate by the end of the decade as costs
related to this
technology decline and manufacturers invest and push further
into electric cars
to improve their fleets' average fuel efficiency and meet global
regulatory
targets.
Fuel consumption moves in the same direction as emissions
because emissions come
from the burning of fuel - gasoline or diesel. Therefore, better
fuel economy
leads to lower fuel emissions. Global legislations aim at
cutting the emissions
of CO2 as well as those of pollutants and health-harming
particles, including
nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide and particulate matters.
EU legislation has set mandatory emission reduction targets
requiring a fleet
average of 130 grams of CO2 per kilometre (g/km) by 2015 -
equivalent to 42
miles per gallon (mpg) and 5.6 litres per 100km of petrol and
4.9 litres per
100km of diesel - cut further to 95 g/km by 2021 (58 mpg, 4.1
l/100km, 3.6
l/100km, respectively). US regulations include a 2020 target of
38 mpg by 2020
and 54.5 mpg by 2025. Failure to achieve the targets will lead
to penalties. In
Europe, the penalty amount to EUR5 for the first g/km above
target, EUR15 for
the second g/km, EUR25 for the third g/km, and EUR95 for each
subsequent g/km.
From 2019, the cost will be EUR95 from the first g/km in excess
of target
onwards.
