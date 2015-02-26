(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes that increasingly stringent fuel emission legislations globally will benefit automotive suppliers in the medium term, contrary to auto manufacturers for whom cutting carbon dioxide (CO2) and pollutants emissions primarily represents a constraint. Higher demand for emission-savings technologies should particularly benefit large and diversified suppliers with strong positions in advanced powertrain technologies as well as smaller, specialised companies active in this segment. Among Fitch's European portfolio of publicly-rated companies, we expect Robert Bosch GmbH (F1), Continental AG (BBB/Positive) and Faurecia SA (BB-/Stable) to be major benefactors of tighter emission legislation. Suppliers are crucial innovators in the auto value chain as they develop a great number of the products and technologies needed by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to cut fuel consumption and comply with tightening emission standards. Therefore, auto suppliers are in a fairly favourable position to pass on to their OEM customers the financial burden of investment. Contrary to suppliers, we believe that manufacturers have a very limited ability to pass on to their own customers the costs incurred to improve fuel efficiency. While car buyers stand to enjoy lower fuel consumption, they are generally reluctant to pay a premium for this. As a result, for OEMs more stringent emission standards mean higher R&D costs but little to no incremental revenue and earnings. According to various studies and manufacturers' estimates, added costs related to fuel emissions could amount to EUR500-EUR1,500 per vehicle. Improving fuel efficiency and cutting emissions can be achieved through several different technologies and a wide range of products. The primary route is to optimise the efficiency of conventional internal combustion and narrow energy losses and therefore obtain more energy used for propulsion rather than being wasted in friction and thermal losses. This can be achieved through increased use of turbochargers, direct injection technology (for gasoline or diesel engines) and specific sensors. Manufacturers and suppliers also work on cutting energy lost in the engine, rolling resistance and weight. An alternative strategy is to treat emissions through improved exhaust systems, particulate filters, exhaust gas recirculation and selective catalytic reduction. In parallel, the development of electric vehicles, while still modest, should accelerate by the end of the decade as costs related to this technology decline and manufacturers invest and push further into electric cars to improve their fleets' average fuel efficiency and meet global regulatory targets. Fuel consumption moves in the same direction as emissions because emissions come from the burning of fuel - gasoline or diesel. Therefore, better fuel economy leads to lower fuel emissions. Global legislations aim at cutting the emissions of CO2 as well as those of pollutants and health-harming particles, including nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide and particulate matters. EU legislation has set mandatory emission reduction targets requiring a fleet average of 130 grams of CO2 per kilometre (g/km) by 2015 - equivalent to 42 miles per gallon (mpg) and 5.6 litres per 100km of petrol and 4.9 litres per 100km of diesel - cut further to 95 g/km by 2021 (58 mpg, 4.1 l/100km, 3.6 l/100km, respectively). US regulations include a 2020 target of 38 mpg by 2020 and 54.5 mpg by 2025. Failure to achieve the targets will lead to penalties. In Europe, the penalty amount to EUR5 for the first g/km above target, EUR15 for the second g/km, EUR25 for the third g/km, and EUR95 for each subsequent g/km. From 2019, the cost will be EUR95 from the first g/km in excess of target onwards. Contact: Emmanuel Bulle Senior Director +34 93 323 84 11 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. 85 Paseo de Gracia 08008 Barcelona Aurelien Jacquot Analyst +44 20 3530 1373 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. 