(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Romania's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB-'and 'BBB',
respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings on
Romania's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at 'BBB-'and
'BBB', respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at
'BBB+' and the
Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Romania's ratings are underpinned by its marginally better
fiscal position than
its 'BBB' peers, and its relatively positive economic outlook,
with GDP expected
to grow at close to potential over the next two years. However,
the rating is
constrained by structural weaknesses in the economy, which
continue to constrain
progress towards more positive developments in the banking
sector, business
environment and income convergence towards higher rated peers.
The affirmation and Stable Outlook also reflect the following
factors:
Real GDP growth has performed better than Fitch's expectations.
High frequency
indicators on retail trade and industrial production continue to
support a
resilient recovery in domestic demand, offsetting lower growth
in net exports.
For 2015 and 2016, Fitch forecasts Romania to grow close to
potential, at real
growth rates of 2.7% and 2.8%, respectively. Higher than
expected absorption of
EU funds by the government could contribute upside risks. On the
other hand, a
weaker external environment and/or faster than expected
deleveraging by Romanian
banks could create downside risks.
Economic growth in Romania is presently supported by an
accommodative monetary
policy environment. With the current policy rate at 225bps,
there is flexibility
for the National Bank of Romania (NBR) to adjust policy rates to
support price
stability. Recent supply-side factors (i.e. low food and energy
prices) have
kept inflation at levels below the NBR's inflation target band
(2.5% plus or
minus 1%). However, in 2H15 we expect a gradual pick-up in
demand-pull
inflationary pressures, leading to average inflation of 1.1% in
2015 and 2.3% in
2016.
On fiscal finances, Fitch is projecting a slightly weaker
revenue and
expenditure forecast than the government for 2015. Contrary to
the government's
target to meet its medium-term objective (MTO) this year
(structural fiscal
deficit 1.0% of GDP and headline fiscal deficit of 1.2% of GDP),
Fitch's
forecast is for a headline fiscal deficit 1.5% of GDP. We also
project general
government debt-to-GDP to peak at around 39% of GDP. Both the
deficit and debt
ratios are still below the 'BBB' medians (fiscal deficit of 2.7%
of GDP and debt
ratio of 41% of GDP). However, recent government discussions on
changes to its
fiscal code, which will mean a much looser fiscal stance over
the medium term
driven by various tax cuts, pose a downside risk on Fitch's
assessment of
Romania's public finances.
Romania's banking sector is well capitalised (Tier 1 capital
adequacy ratio 15%
end 2014), and on-going deleveraging efforts by banks have
helped bring down the
share of non-performing loans in the sector to 14% (end-2014)
from 22% back in
2013. Meanwhile, the ratio of loan-to deposits has fallen to
91.3% (end-2014)
from 105% in 2013.
Nonetheless, risks to Romania's banking sector are skewed to the
downside. A
relatively large share of foreign-currency loans (56.3% of total
loan stock, end
2014) exposes the sector to exchange rate volatilities, as the
recent
appreciation in the Swiss franc (CHF) has demonstrated for
Romanian
CHF-denominated debt holders. The stock of CHF-denominated loans
in Romania
(1.4% of GDP) is small compared with Poland (8% of GDP) and
Hungary (12% of
GDP). Overall, the relatively small size of the banking sector
and the dominance
of foreign-owned banks mitigates the risk of contingent
liabilities
crystallising on the sovereign balance sheet.
Romania's current account deficit (CAD) has narrowed
significantly in recent
years from a five-year average up to 2013 of 3.7% of GDP to 0.9%
of GDP in 2014,
leaving it below the 2.0% median CAD of 'BBB' peers. A lower CAD
and our
projection for higher net FDI inflows (averaging 2% of GDP in
2015-2016) should
facilitate comfortable financing of the CAD in the near term.
However, Romania's
external finances are weighed down by a high net external debt
ratio (36% of GDP
in 2014), which is significantly above the 'BBB' median (4.6% of
GDP), and
previous expectations of a material fall in this ratio have not
been met.
Romania's ratings are constrained by a number of structural
weaknesses,
including the dominance of industry by inefficient state-owned
entities and weak
public infrastructure. Structural bottlenecks constrain Romania
achieving
stronger growth rates, and limit the country's convergence
progress towards
western European standards of living. Romania is one of the
poorest EU states.
GDP per capita is below the 'BBB' median and 55% of the EU
average.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main risk factors that,
individually or
collectively, could trigger negative rating action are:
- A significant fiscal loosening that jeopardises the stability
of public
finances and pushes Romania's public debt ratio above the 'BBB'
median.
- A sustained loss of momentum in the implementation of key
structural reforms,
for instance as a result of prolonged political instability.
- External macroeconomic or geopolitical shocks that
significantly erode
Romania's fiscal and external buffers.
The main factors that could, individually, or collectively,
trigger positive
rating action include:
- Higher trend economic growth and progressive convergence
towards income levels
of higher rated peers.
- A faster and sustained reduction in external debt ratios.
- Positive progress in structural reform, addressing the weak
quality of
infrastructure and the dominance of industry by inefficient
state-owned
entities.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the government will continue to work towards
attaining its
MTO of a structural budget deficit of 1% of GDP.
Fitch assumes that under severe financial stress, support for
Romanian
subsidiary banks would come first and foremost from their
foreign parent banks.
Fitch assumes the eurozone will avoid long-lasting deflation,
such as that
experienced by Japan from the 1990s. Fitch also assumes the
gradual progress in
deepening fiscal and financial integration at the eurozone level
will continue;
key macroeconomic imbalances within the currency union will be
slowly unwound;
and eurozone governments will tighten fiscal policy over the
medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kit Ling Yeung
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1527
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Vincent Forest
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1080
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
