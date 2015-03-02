(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, March 01 (Fitch) Taiwanese banks' offshore
exposures are
likely to continue growing as a percentage of assets over the
medium term,
facilitated by the easing of overseas investment limits in
January. Regional
expansion will enable faster growth and potential
diversification benefits,
while it could add to banks' risk profiles - especially if they
are focused on
emerging markets, says Fitch Ratings. Risk profiles will rise if
profitability
and stronger loss-absorption buffers are not commensurate with
the higher credit
risks and operational challenges that may come with heightened
foreign exposure.
The passage of amendments to banking laws by Taiwan's
legislature, as proposed
by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC), has raised
Taiwanese banks'
overseas investments to 40% of net worth. The limit had
previously been 40% of
paid-in capital. This will make available around TWD400bn-500bn
(USD13.3bn-16.7bn) in capital throughout the banking sector for
offshore
acquisitions.
Not unexpectedly, the regulatory changes indicate that the
authorities are
prepared to adopt a more accommodative position when it comes to
offshore
investment rather than stifle the banks' growth, since domestic
prospects are
more muted. However, the rule changes also point to efforts to
diversify
regional exposure and reduce concentration risk in China.
The larger banks are in a better position, and more likely to
take advantage of
the easing regulations and pursue overseas expansion. The
additional investment
capacity provided for by the change, will affect large banks'
Fitch Core Capital
(FCC) ratio by around 100bp-300bp - the FCC for large banks is
currently around
9%-10%. As such, the rating impact from an overseas acquisition
could be
meaningful - depending on how the transaction is funded.
Taiwanese banks have already been targeting the regional market,
especially
China, in recent years to boost growth. Offshore lending,
primarily in China,
has grown rapidly as a result, at a compound annual growth rate
(CAGR) of 21%
from 2010 through to 1H14. While the growth has been rapid, it
has come off a
low base, and so has not had a significant credit impact as
yet. By comparison,
domestic lending grew at a CAGR of just 4%.
Fitch forecasts loans in Taiwanese banks' offshore units to rise
to 19% of total
loans by end-2016, from 15% at end-1H14. Chinese loans alone
should account for
12% of total lending by end-2016, equivalent to 110% of our FCC
estimate for
Taiwan banks, while we forecast total China exposure (including
loans, interbank
exposures and securities investments) to be 15% of total assets,
equivalent to
230% of FCC.
Acquisitions have also picked up, with Taiwanese banks buying up
small and
mid-sized lenders in China, Cambodia, the Philippines and
Indonesia in 2014.
Taiwanese banks' ratings could come under pressure - especially
if they are not
adequately mitigated through higher risk buffers - if and when
emerging market
exposures become more meaningful, together with the accompanying
transparency
and governance weaknesses in these markets. The banking system
is already highly
competitive, with thin profit margins. Furthermore, the banks
are generally less
capitalised (or more leveraged) than other internationally
active banks in the
region. This limits their relative capability to withstand
potential economic or
other credit-quality shocks.
There will also be operational challenges from expanding into
the region.
Management at Taiwanese banks have limited experience with
cross-border
acquisitions or an established track record in sustaining a
profitable offshore
franchise. The banks' largest overseas subsidiaries, primarily
in the US, the
Philippines and Vietnam, have either posted losses or only
modest profitability
for the past five years. These subsidiaries have so far
accounted for only a
small proportion of total assets.
