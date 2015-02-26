(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Rating says that
there is no
immediate impact on Aareal Bank's (A-/Negative/F1+) mortgage and
public sector
Pfandbriefe ratings (both AAA/Stable) from the bank's planned
acquisition of
Westdeutsche Immobilienbank (Westimmo) (see also "Fitch Affirms
Aareal on
WestImmo Acquisition; Places WestImmo on RWN" for further
information).
Westimmo is a commercial property lender and Pfandbriefe issuer,
planned to be
acquired from Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA, AAA/Stable/F1+).
The transaction is
expected to close in 2Q15, subject to approval from supervisory
and competition
authorities. Aareal and Westimmo each runs a mortgage and a
public sector
Pfandbriefe programme.
German Pfandbrief legislation does not generally allow a bank,
ie a legal
entity, to run two Pfandbriefe programmes of the same cover
asset type. However,
it is possible to have different Pfandbriefe issuers in the same
bank group as
is the case for COREALCREDIT BANK AG (COREALCREDIT) - a
subsidiary of Aareal -
which is also a Pfandbriefe issuer. As long as the Pfandbriefe
programmes are
not merged, there will be no impact on Aareal`s Pfandbriefe
ratings.
However, should Aareal decide to fully integrate Westimmo into
the same legal
entity the respective cover pools would be merged. Fitch would
then analyse the
combined pools and outstanding Pfandbriefe to determine any
potential rating
impact.
As of end-4Q14 Aareal's mortgage Pfandbriefe amounted to
EUR10.8bn secured by
cover assets of EUR13.5bn. Westimmo's mortgage Pfandbriefe
amounted to EUR4.2bn
secured by a EUR5.1bn international diverse commercial asset
portfolio, which
would fit into Aareal's international business model.
COREALCREDIT's mortgage
Pfandbriefe of EUR 2bn are secured predominantly by German cover
assets of
EUR2.4bn.
Aareal`s public sector Pfandbriefe amounted to EUR2.1bn with
EUR2.3bn cover
assets. Westimmo's public sector Pfandbriefe amounted to only
EUR0.7m with
solely German asset exposure. COREALCREDIT's public sector
Pfandbriefe amounted
to EUR0.2bn with EUR0.3bn cover assets.
Contact:
Mathias Pleissner
Director
+49 69 768076 133
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Vessela Krmnicek, CFA
Director
+49 69 768076 298
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
